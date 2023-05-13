Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

if you're taking a detour and heading towards the lovely Necluda or Faron region in Tears of the Kingdom, you'll want to pass by and unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower needs you to solve a bit of a puzzle before you can waltz in and careen high up into the sky, however. If you're looking for all 15 tower locations marked on a map, check out our All Skyview Tower Locations guide.

Here's where to find Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, and how to unlock it.

Popla Foothills is one of two towers in West Necluda, and is at around coordinates 0607, -2111, 0094.

Examining the door does absolutely nothing when you get here, and with no one around to help you, you might be scratching your head on just how to get inside and get that juicy section of the map — Surface and Sky, of course — unlocked. You don't need any tools, just be prepared to do a little bit of walking.

In front of the Skyview Tower, you should have passed by Popla Foothills North Well. jump down there and land in the water to reveal a small cave system, which you should follow around until you reach a barred-off area, and hear a young man asking for help.

Talk to the man behind bars to reveal that he got stuck after activating a trap system, and the only way to free him is by accessing the other side. Well, you can't reach that from here, so leave the well — either on foot or with Ascend.

Then, you want to go to the far south side of the hill and go all the way down to the base. Then, at roughly coordinates 0604, -2191, 0052, you should come across Popla Foothills Excavation Site, a short tunnel with wooden beams reinforcing its structure. At the end, you'll spot the other side of the cell along with a switch. pop something heavy on it, or stand on it yourself, to free the man and get 50 purple Rupees from him. Then, use Ascend to return to the tower, and he'll be able to fix it up for you.

Popla Foothills tower takes a bit more walking than most, but we're here to stop you getting lost. For more tips, tricks, and maps, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your Zelda needs.