Depending on what order you decide to tackle The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower might be one of the last you come across during your adventure.

Situated in the snowy mountains of the Gerudo Highlands, how to access this Tower isn't immediately obvious. But that's what we're here for. For a list of all of the Skyview Towers and where to find them, we have a full guide for all Skyview Tower locations.

Here's where to find the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, and how to unlock it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Unlock Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

Where to find Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower is to the far north of Gerudo Town, in the snowy regions of the Gerudo area. You'll spot the tower at around coordinates -2960, -1317, 0429.

However, you might notice that this tower is a little bit shorter than the other towers, and when you approach it, you'll notice it's buried in snow and there's no entrance. You'll need to get inside of it a different way.

How to access Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

Near the tower, you'll find a tent with a diary which chronicles the building of the tower. Read the whole diary to reveal the story — that due to harsh conditions, the builders stored additional supplies in a nearby cave, because they had to build additional support for the tower from below to stop it from collapsing. That means you're looking for a cave.

From there, head west and follow the mountainside until you spot the mouth of a cave — Meadela's Mantle Cave. Head inside and you'll find lots of wood lying around, along with a river. The notebook in the cave tells you that the cave is much deeper than initially thought, which means you need to venture deeper.Make a little raft using Ultrahand with the wood and some Zonai devices, and ride it down the river until you reach a larger cave with wooden beams up top.

When you reach this section, you want to stand directly underneath the wooden ceiling and use Ascend. You'll pop up in an enclosed cave where the entrance to the Skyview Tower is. And you can simply activate it as normal.

Definitely a Skyview Tower that challenges the adventurous, then. There are plenty of other locations on the map to check out, so for more tips, tricks, and maps, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.