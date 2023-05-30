Despite your very best efforts, you may find yourself stuck without a single arrow or even a weapon to swing around during combat, puzzles and so on in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On occasions such as these, it's handy to know how to start chucking all sorts of items out of your inventory at your enemies. You may even find some of these items are unexpectedly effective when used on their own in this way.

With this in mind, let's take a look at how exactly to throw things in Tears of the Kingdom and what some of the best throwing items are.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Throw Items & Best Throwable Items

How to throw items

Why do we need a guide to throwing stuff? Well, it's not quite as straightforward as you might expect. In order to have Link take individual items from his inventory and fling them at enemies, you need to do a few things in a particular way.

First, make sure you've got items in your inventory that are good for damaging enemies or affecting the environment or a puzzle. We've got a list of those below if you want some early-game ideas.

Before hopping into your inventory, hold down the "R" button on your controller. If you're holding a weapon, Link will now ready himself to throw it, so if it's your intention to fling that particular weapon simply let go of the button to launch it.

In order to start firing the contents of your inventory around, hold "R" then press and hold up on your D-pad to access the materials menu. Cycle through your materials and choose the item you want to throw and then release the up button. Link is now holding the item and poised to chuck it. Simply release "R" to have him do so.

If you've made a mistake, or simply changed your mind about throwing an item, you can cancel out of a throw by pressing "B" whilst "R" is still being held down. Simples! You get used to it as you go along.

Now that you know how to throw stuff, let's take a look at some things that are definitely worth punting at your enemies.

Best Throwable Items

Bomb Flower

The classic makes a return and it's as useful as ever. Need to blow up a camp full of Bokoblins, bust open some rocks to make a path, set fire to a patch of ground or trigger a switch somewhere? The Bomb Flower has got you covered, just make sure to stand back a little and don't throw 'em at enemies who are right beside you, as they pack a meaty punch.

If you're short on Bomb Flowers, find out the best places to stock up on them in our Bomb Flower guide.

Muddle Buds

These delightful little flowers can be found everywhere in the Depths and are incredibly useful during enemy encounters. Simply chuck one at a foe and watch as they begin to attack their pals, giving you time to get in and do some damage of your own.

Chuchu Jelly

There are a few different flavours of this useful stuff. Fling the red jelly to fiery effect, use the white jelly to freeze foes, or shock a bunch of enemies with the yellow jelly. Remember that you can change the properties of jelly too, so if you've got some blue stuff you can't think of a use for (though it is helpful in the Zora section of the Regional Phenomena quest), smash it with a fiery weapon to change it up!

Shock Fruit

Another way to shock your opponents and give you time to get in for some follow-up attacks, these are particularly useful when thrown into water. Just make sure you've got your rubber suit on to avoid damaging yourself when things get a little crazy.

Brightbloom Seeds

If you're down the Depths, you'll want to make sure you've got plenty of these to light the way between Lightroots and you don't need to waste arrows to do so if you simply chuck them out of your inventory!

Hylian Pine Cone

If you're needing a little extra lift, throw one of these into a fire and hey presto! You've got yourself a powerful airflow to paraglide up. These are very useful in labyrinths, particularly because they can be found in abundance.

Boomerangs

Power-up your boomerang throws by holding in the R button press for a bit then unleash to mow down your foes. Remember too that adding a Keese eyeball makes it a homing boomerang, which is just much easier for connecting your shots!

Dazzlefruit

Did somebody say flash grenade? These little guys give you the exact same effect, so make sure to lob them at groups of enemies to blind and daze 'em before rushing in for the kill.

Puffshrooms

Not a fan of flash grenades? How about a smoke grenade then? You can blanket your surroundings - and your enemies - in a thick layer of confusing cloudiness by throwing these mushrooms around. It's time to get your slinky Link on and stealth through some Moblin camps.

You've got versatility in your hands in Tears of the Kingdom alright. For more tips and tricks, check out our full Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.