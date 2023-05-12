One of the most useful new additions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes in the rather unassuming form of a bunch of numbers that have been added to the onscreen map radar in the bottom right of the game's UI.

Yes, that's right, we're talking about map coordinates, a small but utterly invaluable tweak for the collectors and completionists among us. But how do you make use of these digits? Well, if you're new to reading coordinates it's much simpler than it looks at first glance and, as we'll be providing them as part of our guides to the game's many collectibles, we guess we should explain exactly how they work!

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Read Map Coordinates

Let's keep this explanation as simple as possible:

Looking down on a map of a three-dimensional space we have three axes; X, Y, and Z.

X pertains to horizontal movement (left and right), Y to vertical (up and down), and Z identifies your height (depth).

All of these numbers relate to a central point, which in this case is the centre of the game's world map.

As you can see in our pic below, you've got three sets of numbers on your radar.

The first set of numbers is the X axis, the second Y, and the third Z.

So, if we move Link from left to right we'll see the X axis change, up and down will affect Y, and dropping or rising in height will see Z react accordingly. Simples!

Make your way to the centre of Hyrule in any direction and you'll see the coordinates fall, travel away from the centre, or further into the air and they'll rise. And that's all there is to it.

In practice, and as you'll see with our various Korok Seed location guides and the like, this means you can get an exact reading on where an item is within the game world, making it easier to find or record the locations of anything you may be interested in.

And that's all there is to it. Have fun!

Make sure you check out our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all the tips and tricks you need.