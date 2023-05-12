Without a doubt the most valuable tool in Link's ever-expanding inventory, the paraglider is a must-have accessory for exploring Hyrule to its fullest extent, so getting your hands on it should be a priority straight off the bat.

Luckily, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you won't be tasked with completing several shrines in order to receive your glider and can add it to your arsenal by making a beeline for the main quest marker as soon as you divebomb from the Temple of Time to Hyrule proper early in the game.

Let's take a look at exactly how to grab the paraglider.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Get The Paraglider

As soon as you splash down in Hyrule you should head to the yellow marker for the To The Kingdom of Hyrule quest, which takes you to Lookout Landing, an early game hub with a secret hideout and a few shops and stalls. Here you'll meet up with Purah who'll ask you to go speak to Captain Hoz as you get started on the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.

Once you've spoken to Captain Hoz, return to Purah and she'll tell you to explore Lookout Landing while she heads off to the nearby Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

When you're ready meet her here and she'll explain the workings of the game's towers before gifting you your paraglider and inviting you to blast off into the sky to obtain your first chunk of map data.

Now that you've got your paraglider you can explore the game's enormous world more freely. Good job!

