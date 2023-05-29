One of the biggest revelations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes at the end of the Spirit Temple. No, not that you have a giant mech to ride around on, but yes, that the Zonai are big fans of boxing.

The Seized Construct is the last main boss before you head on to the final dungeon, and it's a totally different beast compared to all previous fights. If you need someone to cheer you on ringside, we're here for you.

Here's how to defeat the Seized Construct and show the world who's best in the ring.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Defeat Seized Construct

How to prepare for Seized Construct

This is a strange fight to prepare for, because you're basically given the only tools you need right from the get go. Though if you want to make things very easy, you can.

Zonai devices will trivialise this fight, and while they will drop during the second half of the fight, you can always pop open a capsule or two to Fuse to your new robot friend.

That's really all you need to know. Have some Zonai Charges on hand if you run low on battery, or perhaps before you jump in, go spend those Crystallized Charges on increasing your Energy Cells.

How to defeat Seized Construct

Phase 1

You, riding on Mineru's Construct, and the boss are locked in a boxing ring with electrically-charged ropes. The premise is simple — you need to knock the boss into the wires to do a large amount of damage to it. There are two ways you can do this — either block its attacks to knock it off guard and then punch it until you push it back into the ropes, or just go all in and clobber it until it falls back into the ropes.

The Seized Construct's attacks are fairly easy to read — it'll hold both of its hands up if it's defending, and the left and right punches are indicated by the boss moving the appropriate arm. The enemy can Fuse Zonai devices to its arms, and it'll charge at you with them, waving its arms in front of it. Stay out of the way — particularly if it has the Shock Emitters there, as it will stun you.

You can pretty much stun-lock the boss if you get it in a corner — don't be afraid to be aggressive, and if you have a spiked ball Fused to Mineru's hand, then you'll be dealing some good damage.

Phase 2

When it's down to half health, the boss will spout two extra arms and it'll Fuse a Rocket to its chest, meaning it'll fly around the arena. While it's airborne, it's pretty dangerous, so you need to try and get it down.

If you have a Cannon Zonai device, Fuse it to your Construct. This will help massively as one shot will send the robot tumbling to the ground. Then you can whack away at it. You can also wait for the boss to charge at you. Move away when it does this and it will hit the floor, leaving it open to attacks.

There's also a chance the boss itself will drop its devices, and you can Fuse those to your Construct too. Otherwise, just attack and push it up against the ropes to deal damage, and you'll soon win. An easy fight, but a very fun and creative one.

You'll get a Heart Container and Vow of Mineru, Sage of Spirit, allowing you to summon your mech anywhere you want. You'll also get your next quest — Trail of the Master Sword. If you haven't already got this, check out our guide on where to find the Master Sword. Otherwise, you can head on back to Lookout Landing and find out where the Demon King is hiding.

We're approaching the end of this huge adventure. If you're ready for the end, head on over to our final dungeon guide. Or if you want to run and do anything but finish the story, we've got lots of guides to check out in our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.