The Battle Talus is a brand new enemy type in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you'll find in a few locations around the world map.

A huge rock creature mounted by a handful of Bokoblins, it can prove to be a rather tough foe to deal with, especially as it can rise up out of the ground to surprise you or if you don't know exactly where its one and only weak spot is.

So, with this in mind, let's take a look at how to beat the Battle Talus back to where it came from.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Beat The Battle Talus

You'll encounter a few Battle Talus (Talusi?) on your adventures, but for this guide we'll use the one near Hyrule Field which is likely the first one you'll happen upon.

So, make your way to the location to the east of Hyrule Field as shown below and you'll see a great big Battle Talus stomping around on the north side of the bridge. It's got three Bokoblins riding around on some makeshift catwalks atop it and they are ready to use ranged attacks on you as soon as you draw near.

In this instance, when you know where the Talus is and have the upper hand, we recommend taking to higher ground as the key to this battle is smashing the dark mineral deposit on the top of your foe.

Deal with the Bokoblins first by picking them off with arrows and then focus your fire on that mineral deposit to whittle away at your cumbersome foe's health bar.

Watching out for thrown rocks from the Talus and a few arrows from the Bokoblin is really all you need worry about with this tactic. Fusing some bomb flowers to your arrows will make short work of this miniboss.

However, if you're adamant that you want to get up close and personal — if you really want to get a little dirt on those fancy Champion's Leathers of yours — there's another way. You can first stun the Talus with a shot to the weak spot then, when it goes down for a breather, run over and use Ascend to blast yourself to the top where you can whittle away with the melee weapon of your choice.

It shouldn't take too long to empty the health bar and mop up any shiny items or rewards left behind once your enemy has exploded in a blast of purple smoke and dust.

Oh, and before you run off to tell your mates how hard you are, make sure to fuse the leftover Stone Talus Heart, shown below, to the weapon of your choice for a hefty +13 to its attack stat. Not too shabby.

Check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints and tips.