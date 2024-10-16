We do like a short, simple Side Quest, and Mobbing Mothulas in Echoes of Wisdom certainly fits the bill.

Found in the Faron Wetlands, all you have to do here is clear out a swarm of Mothulas close to Scrubton. And easy task, with a decent reward? Can't go wrong.

Our guide to the Mobbing Mothulas Side Quest will cover where to pick up the quest, where to find the Mothulas, and what you'll get for defeating the bugs.

Where to find the Mobbing Mothulas Side Quest

Before you can start Mobbing Mothulas, you'll need to clear the Main Quest A Rift in the Faron Wetlands, which means completing the Faron Temple dungeon.

Once you've done that, return to the Deku Scrub village and you'll find a pair of Deku Scrub standing at the west entrance of the village. Pull the scrub up from the ground using Bind and speak to the pair. They'll tell you about the terrible Mothulas terrorising them, which is your cue to head on out and exterminate some bugs.

Mobbing Mothulas Side Quest - Solution And Rewards

The pair of Scrubs tell you generally where you'll find the Mothulas — southeast of Scrubton. Really, you want to exit the town from the east and then follow the path all the way south.

We've marked the exact location of the Mothulas on the map above for you, but it's relatively easy to find.

When you reach the clearing, you'll be attacked by a regular Mothula and a Mothula Lv. 2. Use your flying Echoes like Keese, Crows, or Moa to deal with them. You can always swap to Swordfighter Form and use your Bow of Might if you want to make it really easy.

Once you've defeated the Mothulas, you'll get a pop up telling you you've progressed the quest. Warp back to Scrubton then return to the west side of town to speak to the Deku Scrubs again.

They'll thank you for helping and reward you with a Might Crystal.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. Don't forget about our complete Side Quest list for details on every single quest in the game. And for more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our main Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.