Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here, we'll be covering every puzzle solution and treasure chest location for the Lanayru Temple Dungeon as part of the Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru and Land of the Goddesses Main Quests.

Lanayru Temple is potentially the toughest of the three Temple dungeons in Echoes of Wisdom and demands knowledge of fire and ice to get through it. There are some tricky puzzles here, and we'll help you get through them

Activate the Waypoint at the entrance then head up and left to a room full of Ice Octos. Defeat them all and you'll get a chest with 5 Rock Salt as a reward. Leave and go to the room on the right, where you'll spot a pedestal by the door and an orb in the right corner.

Create a bridge using beds in the water, and head over to the fire orb. Bind it, carry it back over, and place it on the pedestal. It will melt the ice in the main room, allowing you to climb down some stairs. Do just that.

The side-on room is simple — defeat the monsters and grab 3 Monster Fangs from a chest on the right. Climb down the stairs to reach a room full of icy wind. Block the wind with boulders and make your way around to the door on the left.

The next room is a frozen room with boulders and a fan. You can only go left for now, so block the gusts of wind and head through the door to the north. Behind the bars, grab the flame orb with Bind and take it to the pedestal — make sure you avoid the ice, otherwise, it will swap to an ice orb. the ice in the previous room will then melt.

Head back into the previous room and dive into the water to grab a Small Key. Now, you want to return to the previous room, grab the fire orb again, and touch the icy wind with it to turn it into the ice orb. Place that on the pedestal to re-freeze the room. Go back, and on the right, block the icy blasts with a boulder — you might need to stand on something else to reach. Then, climb up and unlock the door.

In the next side-on room, grab an icicle with bind and climb down with it in-hand. Use the icicles as you go to block the blasts of ice and you'll make it to the other end. This room is also full of ice blasts, so block and jump as appropriate. Climb to the top of the room with Clouds for a Golden Egg chest.

In the next large room, you'll be on the left side of a room separated by a huge icy wall. Melt the ice block on the top-right to reveal a hidden staircase. Climb down, and then climb to the very bottom of the room to grab a fire orb. Carefully Bind it and carry it up-top while avoiding the ice blasts — this needs to be fire. Place it on the pedestal up-top, and climb back to the previous room.

Now you can access the right-hand room. You need to get two ice blocks onto the top switches at the exact same time. The timing is particular, so you might have to reset the room multiple times. You'll get a Small Key for the trouble. Leave and then unlock the door on the left.

You'll get locked into this next room, which is full of Tweelus monsters. Bombs are best at dealing with these, so use them, and then open the chest for a Dungeon Map. head left, then activate the Waypoint before you encounter the miniboss.

Lanayru Temple Miniboss - Slime

At least it's not Link...?

The solution for this boss isn't immediately obvious, but you can't damage it as it bounces around the room. You have to freeze it using any ice Echoes you have.

So, do just that — drop an Ice Block on it, freeze it, and then attack. It will keep breaking up into smaller versions of itself, so continue to freeze and attack each part until no more remain. That's all there is to it.

Lanayru Temple Dungeon - Part 2

From the miniboss room, climb down the ladder to reach a room full of braziers, some lit, some not. You need to light them all.

Most of these are straightforward, but the torch in the top right can be annoying. Drop an Ignazol. use Bind, then climb up the wall to the left to get it up to the torch and light it. You can also use Water Blocks to swim up there. You'll need a Fire Keese for the torch at the bottom, too.

Once you've unlocked the door on the left, head through it and climb up top for a chest with 100 rupees inside. Then head down and climb down the ladder.

In the next room, you should see a yellow switch to the right surrounded by icicles and water. Head down and you'll also spot the big chest and a smaller yellow switch. This is used later, so for now, head through the bottom door. Skip the room with the ice orb for now and head south again. In this water-filled room, head south, grab the chest with 3 Twisted Pumpkins and then exit via the south door.

You'll enter a large room with a huge frozen body of water. Go through the right door, then up, and carefully Bind and drag the fire orb all the way north to melt the ice in the previous two rooms. Go back, swim to the other side of the room with the Tektites (grabbing the Tektite Lv. 2 Echo while you're at it), and you'll grab a chest with a Monster Stone in it.

Go back to the big frozen lake, which isn't frozen anymore! Drop a boulder on the blue switch at the bottom to unlock the door on your left. Go through it, then go through the door in the northwest corner. Here, you want to freeze the water, so block the fire vent on the left with a louder echo (hold down 'Y'), then bind the ice orb and drag it across — it will change to fire, then ice, so don't worry. Place it, then go back to the previous room.

Once again, you need to put pressure on the two switches at the same time. Either push an ice block onto one and drop another on the other, or get an enemy to move onto one the same time you get on another. Head through the north door.

In this room, defeat the Wolfos and White Wolfos for theWolfos Echo and White Wolfos Echo, then head into the next room. Once again, you need to carry the fire orb carefully around the room to the southeast corner. Defeat all the enemies first to make your life easier, then Bind the orb and carry it, melting the ice in the first icy room after the big chest.

Go right, and you're back at the chest, but you still can't reach it. Go south, and place the ice orb on the pedestal to freeze the water in the previous room. Then, light the torch, and then pick up the ice orb again, this time moving it to the fire to change it to a fire orb. Place the fire orb on the pedestal to melt the ice and the stalactites. One last time, place an ice orb on the pedestal to re-freeze it.

Now you can press the yellow switch in the previous room to send a snowball rolling towards the large switch. the bars will drop, and you can grab the Big Key. Climb up the vent on the right for 50 rupees, just in case.

Head down the stairs on the right, activate the Waypoint, and save it, as you're about to enter a boss fight. If you're stumped, check out our guide on how to defeat the Lanayru Temple boss for the best strategy.

After completing the Lanayru Temple Dungeon

Once you've beaten the boss here, you'll sit through a few cutscenes and then return to Hebra Mountain. Condé is safe and was worried about you, but now things are okay. Hooray!

After this, there are a couple of Side Quests on the Mountains for you to complete. And, depending on what you've done so far, your next destination may vary — is it time for Eldin Volcano or Faron Wetlands? It might even be time for you to head to the end of the game and pick up the final Main Quest.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide.