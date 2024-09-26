Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This guide covers the boss of the Faron Temple dungeon. If you're struggling, we've got the best tips and strategies to help take this big guy down

If you haven't made it this far yet, then leave now as this boss contains minor spoilers for Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Gohma Boss Strategy

Gohma Phase 1

Gohma is back yet again! And if you've played a Zelda game before, you know where you need to hit. The problem is, you can't reach it, and it's hiding it.

Gohma is up on the wall and has three green crystals on its legs. All you need to do is send an electric-based Echo up there to hit them. Wizzrobes and Keese are perfect for this, and since you can lock onto the crystals, it makes it even easier.

While you do that, Gohma can do one of three things. It can summon baby Gohma, spit out spiderwebs, or fire a laser beam at the ground.

If you hit all three crystals in time, Gohma will fall off the wall and expose her eye. Swap to Swordfighter Form and unleash everything you have on her to take her first phase down.

Gohma Phase 2

The next phase, Gohma stays on the floor the entire time, so her moveset is totally different. Her weak spots, however, are exactly the same.

Once again, summon those electric echoes and let them get those crystals. In the meantime, you need to dodge Gohma's attacks — she has a spin attack that hits very close-range, a swipe, and a forward crawl where she'll chase you and attack in front of her.

Really, you're just acting as bait while the Echoes get her weak spots so you can stun her, attack her eye, and move on to the final phase.

Gohma Phase 3

This is a blend of the first two phases, where Gohma can sometimes stay on the wall, while other times jump down and attack you.

If you're quick about getting her electric crystals, you might not have to deal with her chasing you, so lock on and be quick about stunning her.

One last wailing on her eye and you should take her down.

You'll get a Heart Container, 5 Might Crystals, and Tri will gain a level. You'll hear about the history of the Goddesses and be given Farore's Sanction.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide.