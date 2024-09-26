Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here, we'll be covering every puzzle solution and treasure chest location for the Eldin Temple Dungeon as part of The Rift on Eldin Volcano and Land of the Goddesses Main Quests.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -Eldin Temple Dungeon

We're inside the temple, so activate the Waypoint. There's also a hot spring to your left — useful to remember as you can come back here to heal at any point.

Go through the north door when you're ready and fight some enemies, then head through the top-left door. Break the rocks in the next room with a Bombfish for a chest containing 8 Twisted Pumpkins. Head back and then go through the right door to a room with lava pillars. Use the Lava Rock to ride them up.

Next room, get your Ghirro out and use it to glide across the room to a chest containing a Small Key. Warp back to the entrance and then return to the main room. Unlock the left door to enter a room with rising and falling lava. Grab the Lava Rock on the far left to reveal a switch, which will unlock a door in the north. There's a chest at the bottom of the room with a Golden Egg.

Using Lava Rock Echoes, make your way over to the top-right corner of the room and climb down the ladder. Once again, use Lava Rocks to get across the lava pillars and lava here — don't forget you can aim your Echoes when you're climbing the wall.

Using boulders to block the steam, head all the way down to the bottom of the room for a chest containing a Small Key. Then, climb all the way to the top of the room, and use Bind to pull the chest to the left at the top for a Dungeon Map.

Climb the ladder on the right, use the key on the door, and you'll encounter a familiar face...

Eldin Temple Miniboss - Bomb Link?

Ah, of course — Link is back, and this Echo Link is a bit more explosive than the last.

This room is covered in breakable rocks, so you can use Bombfish or the Zirro Echo to break them. Or, alternatively, throw Link's bombs back at him.

Like every other Link fight, you just need to corner him and deal as much damage to him as possible. Use your fastest Echoes for this, or swap to Swordfighter Form. In the second phase, he'll summon Bombchus, so use that to your advantage too.

Once you've defeated the Echo, you'll get the Bomb upgrade for Swordfighter Form.

Eldin Temple Dungeon - Part 2

With Link out of the way, climb down the ladder and, in the next room, destroy the black goo. Blow up the rocks below you for a Small Key. Continue heading right, blowing up walls where needed, and climb the ladder.

In the top left corner of this room is a chest containing 100 rupees. Break the rocks on the right to reveal another door. Head in and you'll need to fight a Fire Wizzrobe. These are tough and warp around a lot, but once you beat it, you'll get the Fire Wizzrobe Echo and a chest with another Small Key.

Return to the room with all the bombable walls in it and head left to find a locked door which you can now get through. Climb all the way to the bottom and you'll spot the Big Key, but when you open the chest, the lava starts rising, and you need to escape.

Climb as fast as you can (use the Accessory or potions if needed), and use whatever flying Echoes you have if you need to make a large jump. Once you reach the ladder at the top, you're safe. Leave the room.

Climb to the top left of this room and unlock the door there to make it to a long lava river. Using the Ghirro and Lava Rocks, make your way across the lava river. At the end of the path is a Waypoint and the boss door.

If you need to prepare, check out our guide on how to defeat the Eldin Temple boss.

After completing the Eldin Volcano Dungeon

After beating the boss, you'll get a cutscene detailing the history of the land and the Goddesses. you'll then be teleported back to Goron City where the Goron will celebrate your victory.

After this, a bunch of Side Quests open up in Goron City. Depending on what you've done so far, your next destination may be Hebra Mountain or Faron Wetlands. If you've completed all three regions, then you'll be on the final Main Quest.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.