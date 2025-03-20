As you adventure across planet Mira in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, you'll no doubt notice locked treasure chests that require field skills in order to open.

Field skills are one of the many areas that have been tweaked for this revamp, and so you may need a little help in figuring out just how to open these great big chests.

So, let's take a look.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: How To Unlock Treasures With Field Skills



In the original version of Xenoblade Chronicles X, you needed to rank up Field Skills, alongside your BLADE level, in order to open treasures across the world.

In Definitive Edition, BLADE Levels have been nixed - which is a good thing! Field Skills are now unlocked by completing quests. There are three types of Field Skill: Archaeological, Mechanical, and Biological.

You'll want to unlock and upgrade these as a few special treasures that require field skills remain dotted around the world. And to open these locked boxes you're gonna need to follow a few steps.

Complete "Off The Record" Basic Missions

There are three Off The Record missions that can be accepted from the terminal at the BLADE Concourse in NLA.

The first of these comes at a recommended level of 18 and will improve your Archaeological skill. You can see the details of that quest in our screens below.

Once you've done this, there are two more Off The Record quests take on that will become available as you progress through each mission. However, prepare to get to completing these further down the line as the level requirements eventually end at 50 for the final part.

Note: We'll have details on how to complete each Off The Record Basic Mission at a later date. Come back soon!

Each Off The Record Basic Mission ends with a trip to Solan, who will then teach you "the final level of the mechanical skill."

The missions themselves are simple to complete, and they have been switched up slightly from what we remember from the first game. There's little bits of new content hidden everywhere!