The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will, just like its predecessor, offer up numerous enhancements to the core experience, including revamped frame rates and resolution, HDR, and 'Zelda Notes'.

With this being an upgraded Switch game, there will be the option to purchase an Upgrade Pack separately if you already own Tears of the Kingdom for the Switch. We'll have more information on that at a later date. Similarly, if you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you'll get the upgrade for free – happy days!

For now, let's check out some of the best deals on Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition across the US and UK.

Pre-Order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch 2

Only a small handful of outlets have gone live with their pre-orders at the time of writing, but we'll be updating this guide as and when more vendors become available.

Pre-Order the Upgrade Pack for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

There's no option to pre-order the Upgrade Pack for Tears of the Kingdom separately just yet.

As soon as we hear more, however, we'll be sure to let you know.

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with eShop Credit

If you're opting for a digital copy of Tears of the Kingdom, you can get your required eShop credit now via the below tool.

It's only a couple of years old at this point, but will you be heading back into Tears of the Kingdom with the Switch 2? Let us know with a comment.