Can you believe it's September already? Blimey... At least we have plenty – and we mean plenty – of fantastic games headed our way on Nintendo Switch.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 6th September



Fancy owning Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit in one package? Well, this is for you...

Experience both Ace Attorney Investigation games in one gorgeous collection! Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, that prosecutor of prosecutors from the Ace Attorney mainline games! Leave the courtroom behind as you walk with Edgeworth around the crime scene, gathering evidence and clues and talking with persons of interest. Use your wit and what you discover to solve tough, intriguing cases through logic and deduction.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - 24th September

Remember Disney Epic Mickey on Wii back in the day? Well now it's back on Switch with improved visuals and controls, including new skills for the titular mouse such as a dash, ground pound, and sprinting. Bring it on!

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 26th September



Yeeeeeeeeees please! A brand new Legend of Zelda game arrives on 26th September, bringing with it a whole new adventure, seemingly unbound levels of creativity, and even a playable Zelda herself! Get it ordered!

Save the kingdom of Hyrule – this time with the wisdom of Princess Zelda – in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, and with a certain swordsman among those missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to learn how to create echoes, imitations of things found in the environment. You can then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

EA Sports FC 25 - 27th September

As certain as each new year itself, the latest EA Sports FC – previously FIFA – game launches this September.

EA SPORTS FC 25 gives you more ways to win for the club. Team up with 5v5 Rush, a new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, Kick-Off and Career Modes with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush, build your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 17th October

The "biggest" Mario Party game to date arrives on 17th October! Pre-orders are now live for Super Mario Party Jamboree:

Get ready for the biggest party yet in Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch. From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with over 110 minigames – the most of any Mario Party game to date! With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search for stars in Rainbow Galleria, revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle from past titles and more.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - 25th October

Sonic fans are in for a treat on 25th October when Sonic X Shadow Generations, a new 2-in-1 collection coming to Switch:

Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition - 25th October

This Expanded Edition of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration includes more than 140 games that originally launched across Arcade, Atari 800, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, Atari Lynx. There's even a fancy Steelbook edition if you fancy it:

Discover the brand that launched the modern video game industry and the creative individuals behind it through interviews, archival images, special source material and behind-the-scenes content within an interactive timeline. Also explore the history of iconic brands such as Mattel’s Intellivision and Stern Electronics!

