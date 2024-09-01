Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Can you believe it's September already? Blimey... At least we have plenty – and we mean plenty – of fantastic games headed our way on Nintendo Switch.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube776k
Watch on YouTube

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 6th September

Fancy owning Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit in one package? Well, this is for you...

Experience both Ace Attorney Investigation games in one gorgeous collection! Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, that prosecutor of prosecutors from the Ace Attorney mainline games! Leave the courtroom behind as you walk with Edgeworth around the crime scene, gathering evidence and clues and talking with persons of interest. Use your wit and what you discover to solve tough, intriguing cases through logic and deduction.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - 24th September

Remember Disney Epic Mickey on Wii back in the day? Well now it's back on Switch with improved visuals and controls, including new skills for the titular mouse such as a dash, ground pound, and sprinting. Bring it on!

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector's Edition
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector's Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 26th September

Yeeeeeeeeees please! A brand new Legend of Zelda game arrives on 26th September, bringing with it a whole new adventure, seemingly unbound levels of creativity, and even a playable Zelda herself! Get it ordered!

Save the kingdom of Hyrule – this time with the wisdom of Princess Zelda – in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, and with a certain swordsman among those missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom.

Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to learn how to create echoes, imitations of things found in the environment. You can then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

EA Sports FC 25 - 27th September

As certain as each new year itself, the latest EA Sports FC – previously FIFA – game launches this September.

EA SPORTS FC 25 gives you more ways to win for the club. Team up with 5v5 Rush, a new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, Kick-Off and Career Modes with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush, build your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

EA SPORTS FC 25
EA SPORTS FC 25

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 17th October

The "biggest" Mario Party game to date arrives on 17th October! Pre-orders are now live for Super Mario Party Jamboree:

Get ready for the biggest party yet in Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch. From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with over 110 minigames – the most of any Mario Party game to date!

With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search for stars in Rainbow Galleria, revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle from past titles and more.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - 25th October

Sonic fans are in for a treat on 25th October when Sonic X Shadow Generations, a new 2-in-1 collection coming to Switch:

Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition - 25th October

This Expanded Edition of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration includes more than 140 games that originally launched across Arcade, Atari 800, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, Atari Lynx. There's even a fancy Steelbook edition if you fancy it:

Discover the brand that launched the modern video game industry and the creative individuals behind it through interviews, archival images, special source material and behind-the-scenes content within an interactive timeline. Also explore the history of iconic brands such as Mattel’s Intellivision and Stern Electronics!

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition - Nintendo Switch
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition - Nintendo Switch
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Steelbook Edition - Nintendo Switch
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Steelbook Edition - Nintendo Switch

More Upcoming Switch Games For September And October 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Meiji Tokyo Renka: Full Moon (Multi-Language)
Meiji Tokyo Renka: Full Moon (Multi-Language)
Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU
Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU5th Sep 2024
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery6th Sep 2024
Risk System
Risk System6th Sep 2024
NBA 2K25
NBA 2K256th Sep 2024
Yars Rising
Yars Rising10th Sep 2024
UNO Legacy (Code in Box)
UNO Legacy (Code in Box)10th Sep 2024
SUPER PUZZLE PACK 2 (Code in Box)
SUPER PUZZLE PACK 2 (Code in Box)12th Sep 2024
Wild Bastards
Wild Bastards12th Sep 2024
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition13th Sep 2024
The Last Faith
The Last Faith13th Sep 2024
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions13th Sep 2024
Cocoon
Cocoon13th Sep 2024
Selfloss
Selfloss13th Sep 2024
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition13th Sep 2024
Balatro Special Edition
Balatro Special Edition17th Sep 2024
Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire
Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire18th Sep 2024
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe20th Sep 2024
Pretty Girls Game Collection IV
Pretty Girls Game Collection IV20th Sep 2024
Matchbox Driving Adventures
Matchbox Driving Adventures20th Sep 2024
The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
The Karate Kid: Street Rumble20th Sep 2024
SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky
SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky24th Sep 2024
The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication24th Sep 2024
Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Multi-Language)
Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Multi-Language)26th Sep 2024
Monopoly
Monopoly26th Sep 2024
Cat Rescue Story
Cat Rescue Story26th Sep 2024
I*CHU: Chibi Edition
I*CHU: Chibi Edition26th Sep 2024
Advent Calendar 2024 (Code in Box)
Advent Calendar 2024 (Code in Box)26th Sep 2024
Wingspan: Special Edition
Wingspan: Special Edition27th Sep 2024
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports27th Sep 2024
REYNATIS - Deluxe Edition
REYNATIS - Deluxe Edition27th Sep 2024
Tracks Toybox Edition - Winter Wonderland Kit
Tracks Toybox Edition - Winter Wonderland Kit27th Sep 2024
The Grinch Christmas Adventures
The Grinch Christmas Adventures27th Sep 2024
Microids Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master Limited Edition
Microids Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master Limited Edition27th Sep 2024
One Last Breath
One Last Breath30th Sep 2024
Fabledom
Fabledom30th Sep 2024
Asphalt Legends: Unite - Supercharged Edition (Code-In-A-Box)
Asphalt Legends: Unite - Supercharged Edition (Code-In-A-...1st Oct 2024
Pepper Grinder
Pepper Grinder4th Oct 2024
Sword Art Online Fractured Day Dream
Sword Art Online Fractured Day Dream4th Oct 2024
Garden Witch Life
Garden Witch Life4th Oct 2024
SpongeBob SquarePants - The Patrick Star Game
SpongeBob SquarePants - The Patrick Star Game4th Oct 2024
Square Enix Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition
Square Enix Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edi...8th Oct 2024
A Tiny Sticker Tale - Magic Book Edition
A Tiny Sticker Tale - Magic Book Edition10th Oct 2024
Fantasy Life i: The Girl who Steals Time
Fantasy Life i: The Girl who Steals Time10th Oct 2024
Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest
Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest11th Oct 2024
Elrentaros Wanderings
Elrentaros Wanderings11th Oct 2024
RPG MAKER WITH
RPG MAKER WITH11th Oct 2024
Spirittea
Spirittea11th Oct 2024
Battle of Rebels
Battle of Rebels11th Oct 2024
Nick Jr. Party Adventure
Nick Jr. Party Adventure11th Oct 2024
Transformers Galactic Trials
Transformers Galactic Trials11th Oct 2024
Just Dance 2025 (Code in Box)
Just Dance 2025 (Code in Box)15th Oct 2024
9 R.I.P.
9 R.I.P.15th Oct 2024
9 R.I.P. Aroma Edition
9 R.I.P. Aroma Edition15th Oct 2024
9 R.I.P. Day One Edition
9 R.I.P. Day One Edition15th Oct 2024
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition18th Oct 2024
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - Deluxe Edition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - Deluxe ...18th Oct 2024
A Little to the Left: Extra Tidy Edition
A Little to the Left: Extra Tidy Edition18th Oct 2024
Halloween & Ash vs Evil Dead Retro Realms
Halloween & Ash vs Evil Dead Retro Realms18th Oct 2024
Otoko Cross: Naked Remix 2
Otoko Cross: Naked Remix 218th Oct 2024
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem18th Oct 2024
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft18th Oct 2024
DOOM Anthology
DOOM Anthology22nd Oct 2024
Wildermyth
Wildermyth22nd Oct 2024
Darkest Dungeon II
Darkest Dungeon II22nd Oct 2024
Fantasy Friends Dream Worlds
Fantasy Friends Dream Worlds22nd Oct 2024
Let's School
Let's School22nd Oct 2024
Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven
Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven24th Oct 2024
Orange Season
Orange Season24th Oct 2024
Cat Quest The Fur-tastic Trilogy
Cat Quest The Fur-tastic Trilogy24th Oct 2024
The Smurfs - Dreams
The Smurfs - Dreams24th Oct 2024
Witchspring R Collector's Edition
Witchspring R Collector's Edition25th Oct 2024
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle25th Oct 2024
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle Deluxe
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle Deluxe25th Oct 2024
Ys X : Nordics – Deluxe Edition
Ys X : Nordics – Deluxe Edition25th Oct 2024
Barbie Project Friendship
Barbie Project Friendship25th Oct 2024
FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
FAITH: The Unholy Trinity25th Oct 2024
Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast
Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast25th Oct 2024
SCHiM
SCHiM25th Oct 2024
Miraculous Paris Under Siege
Miraculous Paris Under Siege25th Oct 2024
Reel Fishing: Days of Summer
Reel Fishing: Days of Summer28th Oct 2024
Arsene Lupin - Once a Thief
Arsene Lupin - Once a Thief29th Oct 2024
Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game
Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game29th Oct 2024
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets29th Oct 2024
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - Extended Edition
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - Extended Edition29th Oct 2024
World of Goo 2
World of Goo 229th Oct 2024
RPG MAKER WITH
RPG MAKER WITH31st Oct 2024
My Universe 2 in 1 My Baby Bundle
My Universe 2 in 1 My Baby Bundle31st Oct 2024
TOTALLY SPIES! - Cyber Mission
TOTALLY SPIES! - Cyber Mission31st Oct 2024
Dwerve
Dwerve31st Oct 2024
Potionomics: Masterwork Edition
Potionomics: Masterwork Edition31st Oct 2024

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store also help to support the site, so thank you in advance!

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Fortnite Sticker Mania
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...3rd Sep 2024
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Kirby Sparkle
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Kirby Sparkle3rd Sep 2024
amiibo Alterna Set - Callie & Marie 2-in-1 Pack
amiibo Alterna Set - Callie & Marie 2-in-1 Pack5th Sep 2024
amiibo Side Order Set - Pearl & Marina 2-in-1 Pack
amiibo Side Order Set - Pearl & Marina 2-in-1 Pack5th Sep 2024
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Kirby Mouthful
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Kirby ...8th Sep 2024
PDP REALMz Wireless Minecraft Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
PDP REALMz Wireless Minecraft Nintendo Switch Pro Controller12th Sep 2024
PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Minecraft Travel Case
PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Minecraft Travel Case12th Sep 2024
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Charizard Blossom
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Charizard Bl...12th Sep 2024
Konix Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Konix Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch13th Sep 2024
PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Victory
PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Swi...13th Sep 2024
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Pro Controller
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Pro Controller22nd Sep 2024
Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition
Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition26th Sep 2024
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch13th Oct 2024
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Charizard Firestorm
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Ch...28th Oct 2024

So that's it for September and October — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!