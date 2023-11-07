Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: World 6 - Pull, Turn, Burn

All Flower Coin Locations

Flower Coin #1

The first coin is early in the level and you've got options for nabbing it without landing in the lava. We used the grappling vine to get this one.

Flower Coin #2

The next coin requires you to pull on a chain and we recommend pulling it to the right and jumping onto the platform shown below before letting go. Now you should have lots of time to nab the coin before the fire wheels return.

Flower Coin #3

The third coin is just after the halfway point and you'll need to pull the chain below to give yourself the space to jump in and nab it without taking damage.

Wonder Flower

Pull the chain at the location shown below, and make sure it's pulled all the way, to release the wonder flower for this level!

Wonder Seeds

Wonder Seed #1

Complete the wonder flower sequence by collecting all five wonder badges in this small area and you'll be rewarded with this seed.

Wonder Seed #2

Finish the level!

