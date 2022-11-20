There's always the possibility that something could go wrong with a game Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where your game crashes or glitches out and you potentially lose hours of progress.
Fortunately, it seems Game Freak has got players covered. GameXplain has shed light on a handy and seemingly "secret" cheat code players can use to access backup data if something does go wrong for you during online play or even an offline session.
All you have to do is simultaneously press X + B + UP on either game's title screen and you'll be able to access your game's backup data. Even if you've turned "Off" the game's autosave, this backup will apparently still work.
This could definitely end up being a bit of a lifesaver if there are any unfortunate crashes or errors along the way. You can get more handy tips and advice on our Pokémon guides page.
How's your own experience in the Paldea region been so far? Leave a comment down below.
This could have come in handy when my game crashed when my TRON bike decided to turn into a spider.
This seems like quite a big caveat. Surely the most effective way to prevent yourself from losing hours of data is to have this feature set to “On”?
That said, we didn’t have auto save back in the olden days when I was a whippersnapper setting out on my first monster pocketing adventure, so maybe there are still plenty of people who have this set to “Off” — in which case this cheat code would be very useful.
It’d obviously be better if there were fewer glitches and bugs to put your save data in jeopardy in the first place though…
I hope Nintendo Life keeps us updated on any patches for performance issues.
Crashes and glitches. 🤨
I changed my mind of getting Pokemon Violet.
“Pokemon” has devolved into “standard annualized franchise”
Wouldn't GameFreak have players "covered" better if they had developed a better-quality product that didn't have these issues????
My son fell into water. So the game respawned him back on land. But it picked a slope. So he was in an endless cycle of sliding into the water. Thankfully it eventually just respawned him at the last Pokémon Center he used (which happened to be quite some distance away).
I was expecting to have to force quit right before the cycle break. On the one hand, I was impressed it finally solved the issue. On the other hand, it was an embarrassing issue to occur in the first place.
I dont know whether this is a generous QoL decision or a cynical workaround.
It's a nice feature, regardless, but is undercut by the fact that Game Freak usually isnt this nice about save files.
@Maxz Correction - this feature will work even if you have the game's autosave function set to OFF.
Updated the post to reflect this.
