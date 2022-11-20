There's always the possibility that something could go wrong with a game Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where your game crashes or glitches out and you potentially lose hours of progress.

Fortunately, it seems Game Freak has got players covered. GameXplain has shed light on a handy and seemingly "secret" cheat code players can use to access backup data if something does go wrong for you during online play or even an offline session.

All you have to do is simultaneously press X + B + UP on either game's title screen and you'll be able to access your game's backup data. Even if you've turned "Off" the game's autosave, this backup will apparently still work.

This could definitely end up being a bit of a lifesaver if there are any unfortunate crashes or errors along the way. You can get more handy tips and advice on our Pokémon guides page.

