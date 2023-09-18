We need to fix the Teal Mask for Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and how are we going to do that? Go and find some extremely rare minerals, of course.

The appropriately named The Teal Mask DLC is about to force us to fight a fan-favourite Pokémon in pursuit of bringing the truth to the land of Kitakami. Here's how to fix the Teal Mask, how to get to the Crystal Pool, and how to defeat Kieran for a fourth time.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC - How To Fix The Mask

Head to Carmine & Kieran's house

The next morning, head to Carmine and Kieran's house to talk to the Grandpa about fixing the Teak Mask.

He tells you that you need to get a Crystal Cluster and the only place you can find this is at the bottom of the Crystal Pool, which sits at the summit of Oni Mountain. Carmine agrees to meet you there.

How to get to the Crystal Pool

You've been to Oni Mountain a number of times now, but you'll have to climb to the very top this time to reach your destination.

You can either follow the mountain path from Kitakami Hall (the second signboard), or you can simply climb the mountain with Koraidon or Miraidon.

The Crystal Pool stands out in Kitakami — it's very bright, with chalky-coloured rocks and a huge sparkling pool in the centre. You want to head to the strip of land leading into the pool. Talk to Carmine there to discuss how to get the Crystal Cluster — before Milotic leaps out of the pool and attacks.

How to defeat Milotic

Carmine will join you for this fight, but luckily, Milotic isn't super hard to defeat given that it's a Water-type Pokémon only.

That means powerful Grass or Electric-type Pokémon will be good for this. Carmine uses her Morpeko, which covers the Electric type, anyway. Just use your best moves and it won't cause many problems.

Afterwards, you'll get a Crystal Cluster and find out something interesting about Ms. Briar and the poll itself! Head back to Mossui and to Carmine's house, and you'll find out that Kieran has taken the Teal Mask and is waiting for you at Loyalty Plaza. Fly over there and he will challenge you.

How to defeat Kieran #4

Kieran is certainly tenacious. This is your fourth battle with him, and he's stepped it up even more this time. Gone is Furret, and in are Gligar and Cramorant. And if you're playing this after beating the main game, then Yanma may have evolved into Yanmega.

Pokémon Type Tera Type Yanma / Yanmega Bug/Flying N/A Gligar Ground/Flying

N/A

Cramorant Flying/Water

N/A

Dipplin Grass/Dragon N/A Poliwhirl / Poliwrath

Water OR Water/Fighting

N/A



Gligar's Ground-typing renders Electric moves useless against it, so Ice-types are a better fit against the Pokémon on Kieran's team — Yanma, Dipplin, and Gligar are all very weak to Ice-type moves.

Electric fares much better against Poliwhirl and Cramorant, of course. You could also bring Flying-type or Rock-type moves to help.

After Kieran is defeated, he will react pretty badly. After he leaves, the Loyal Three will awaken.

Chase the Loyal Three

The Loyal Three have finally revealed themselves, and they have immediately run away to torment Ogerpon. That means you need to get to the Dreaded Den.

Fly to Kitakami Hall first, and then walk all the way to the temple at the back of town. You'll find out that the Caretaker has given the Loyal Three the masks from inside the hall. Now you need to stop the three from hurting Ogerpon or using the masks.

Head up the mountain path through Oni's Maw once again to reach the Dreaded Den. Here, Munkidori will challenge you to a fight.

How to defeat Munkidori

Munkidori is Poison/Psychic-type that comes with pretty high Special Attack and Speed stats, but it's also got a handful of weaknesses that are easy to exploit.

If you have any Dark, Ghost, or Ground-type moves or Pokémon, now is the time to use them. Munkidori is fast but it shouldn't prove much of a problem at this point.

Afterwards, the Loyal Three will flee and Ogerpon will follow you around in Kitakami. You'll need to head back to Mossui to find out where the Loyal Three have run off to get the Masks back.

The Loyal Three are the final challenge before the endgame of The Teal Mask.