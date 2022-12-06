The North Province of Paldea is huge and it's where many of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's later challenges lie in waiting. Through the Dalizapa Passage, you'll be able to reach Mount Glaseado, which takes up a huge chunk of the northern map. Also on the mountain is Glaseado Gym and Montenevera, while west you'll find Casseroya Lake.
Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the North Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.
Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.
All North Province TMs
All North Province TMs Area One TMs
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Acid Spray (TM013)
On a small rock in the northern lake.
|Acid Spray (TM013) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Toxel Sparks
|3x Wooper Slime
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Stored Power (TM041)
North Province (Area One) - On small island north of Area One Watchtower, same island as Wild Tera Eelektross.
|Stored Power (TM041) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Gothita Eyelash
|3x Ralts Dust
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Endure (TM047)
On the small strip of beast northeast of Glaseado Mountain, on the south side of the river.
|Endure (TM047) Recipe
|200 LP
|3x Scatterbug Powder
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Brick Break (TM058)
On the largest island in the middle of the ocean northwest of the Area One Watchtower. It's east of the northern point of Glaseado Mountain.
|Brick Break (TM058) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Makuhita Sweat
|3x Hawlucha Down
|3x Crabrawler Shell
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Swords Dance (TM088)
On a tiny raised plateau just west of the ruins in the area. There's thick grass and a large tree on the platform that overlooks the sea.
|Swords Dance (TM088) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Zangoose Claw
|3x Gible Scales
|3x Scyther Claw
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Dragon Dance (TM100)
Directly west of the northern lake, behind a small rock.
|Dragon Dance (TM100) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Tatsugiri Scales
|3x Gible Scales
|3x Noibat Fur
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Amnesia (TM128)
Directly east of the northern lake, high up on the cliffs next to the greyed out area.
|Amnesia (TM128) Recipe
|1,500 LP
|3x Slowpoke Claw
|3x Slakoth Claw
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Ice Beam (TM135)
On southern tip of a small island off of the coast (off the northeast side of Glaseado Mountain)
|Ice Beam (TM135) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Cryogonal Ice
|3x Shellder Pearl
|3x Delibird Parcel
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Blast Burn (TM153)
In a cave which you can reach from the Pokémon Center by walking north and northwest around the mountain. The cave overlooks the ocean.
|Blast Burn (TM153) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Houndour Fang
|5x Charcadet Soot
|3x Growlithe Fur
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Hydro Cannon (TM154)
In a cave which you can reach from the Pokémon Center by walking north and northwest around the mountain. The cave overlooks the ocean.
|Hydro Cannon (TM154) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Qwilfish Spines
|5x Dondozo Whisker
|3x Luvdisc Scales
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Frenzy Plant (TM155)
In a cave which you can reach from the Pokémon Center by walking north and northwest around the mountain. The cave overlooks the ocean.
|Frenzy Plant (TM155) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Tropius Leaf
|5x Skiddo Leaf
|3x Cacnea Needle
All North Province TMs Area One TMs Brave Bird (TM164)
On a cliffside just east of the north lake, right next to a tree.
|Brave Bird (TM164) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Starly Feather
|3x Rufflet Feather
|3x Rookidee Feather
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Venoshock (TM046)
Just north of North Province Area Two's bamboo forest, on a small cliff overlooking ruins and Watchtowers in North Province Area One.
|Venoshock (TM046) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Toxel Spikes
|3x Salandit Gas
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Waterfall (TM077)
On a small island near the top of Fury Falls, right next to a bush.
|Waterfall (TM077) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Magikarp Scales
|3x Basculin Fang
|3x Arrokuda Scales
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Dark Pulse (TM094)
North Province (Area Two) - In green area between two lakes, just south of the bamboo thicket (which is surrounded by a grey wall)
|Dark Pulse (TM094) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Zorua Fur
|3x Impidimp Hair
|3x Spiritomb Fragment
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Rock Slide (TM087)
South of Fury Falls, tucked into a pointed alcove.
|Rock Slide (TM087) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Nacli Salt
|3x Rockruff Rock
|3x Bonsly Tears
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Thunderbolt (TM126)
East of the Fury Falls and right by the greyed-out zone.
|Thunderbolt (TM126) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Pachirisu Fur
|3x Tadbulb Mucus
|3x Pichu Fur
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Imprison (TM108)
Just slightly north of the Fighting Crew Base in the bamboo forest, tucked behind a cliff wall.
|Giga Impact (TM152) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Bronzor Fragment
|3x Zorua Fur
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Giga Impact (TM152)
On top of the ruins to the south of Team Star's Fighting Crew Base.
|Giga Impact (TM152) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Taurus Hair
|5x Zangoose Claw
|3x Slakoth Fur
All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Close Combat (TM167)
Reward for defeating Fighting Crew Base - Team Star.
|Close Combat (TM167) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Riolu Fur
|3x Crabrawler Shell
|3x Makuhita Sweat
All North Province TMs Area Three TMs
All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Bulldoze (TM028)
On a small island off of the northwest coast of Area.
|Bulldoze (TM028) Recipe
|1,500 LP
|3x Mudbray Mud
|3x Sandygast Sand
All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Dazzling Gleam (TM079)
Reward for beating Fairy Crew Base - Team Star.
|Dazzling Gleam (TM079) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Hatenna Dust
|3x Swablu Fluff
|3x Fidough Fur
All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Body Press (TM089)
Slightly southwest of the North Lighthouse. Follow the path up the side of the mountain.
|Body Press (TM089) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Cetoddle Grese
|3x Hawlucha Down
|3x Pawniard Blade
All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Encore (TM122)
Next to the river mouth where river meets ocean, east of lighthouse.
|Encore (TM122) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Hawlucha Down
|3x Slakoth Fur
All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs
All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs Confuse Ray (TM017)
In one of the back caves in the lower part of the cavern — the one with the three-way split. The TM is on the lower part of the cavern.
|Confuse Ray (TM017) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Gastly Gas
|3x Mareep Wool
All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs Metal Claw (TM031)
On the eastern side of the passage on top of a rock formation.
|Metal Claw (TM031) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Teddiursa Claw
All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs Power Gem (TM101)
On protruding cliff within the passage main passage on the way up to Mount Glaseado.
|Power Gem (TM101) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Spoink Pearl
|3x Sableye Gem
|3x Mareep Wool
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Thief (TM018)
This TM is located in the southwest part of the mountain, overlooking the West Province.
|Thief (TM018) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Houndour Fang
|3x Shroodle Ink
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Air Cutter (TM040)
On a small grass ledge on the south part of the mountain (overlooking Tagtree Thicket).
|Air Cutter (TM040) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Combee Honey
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Fling (TM043)
Just above North Province Area One Pokémon Center.
|Fling (TM043) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Sneasel Claw
|3x Happiny Dust
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Avalanche (TM046)
On the bank of a small lake (attached to a larger lake) on the west side of the mountain.
|Avalanche (TM046) Recipe
|1,500 LP
|3x Bergmite Ice
|3x Snorunt Fur
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Psychic Fangs (TM063)
In the northeast area of the mountain, Psychic Fangs is tucked next to a rock overlooking some green paths and a small strip of beach in North Province Area One.
|Psychic Fangs (TM063) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Bruxish Tooth
|3x Basculin Fang
|3x Veluza Fillet
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Psyshock (TM054)
Next to a tree near a small lake to the northwest of Montenevera.
|Psyshock (TM054) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Meditite Sweat
|3x Spoink Pearl
|3x Drowzee Fur
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Metronome (TM080)
On the southwest peninsula close to a Pokémon Center, right behind a rock.
|Metronome (TM080) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Igglybuff Fluff
|3x Happiny Dust
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Leech Life (TM095)
Montenevera - On the side of the town, next to a tree and some fencing.
|Leech Life (TM095) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Surskit Syrup
|3x Venonat Fang
|3x Kricketot Shell
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Aura Sphere (TM112)
On a snowy cliff overlooking the pathway from North Province Area Three, on the northeast side of the mountain.
|Aura Sphere (TM112) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Ralts Dust
|3x Riolu Fur
|3x Charcadet Soot
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Shadow Ball (TM114)
Montenevera - Reward for defeating the Ghost-type Gym.
|Shadow Ball (TM114) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Gastly Gas
|3x Sandygast Sand
|3x Sinistea Chip
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Hyper Voice (TM117)
On the west side of the mountain overlooking Casseroya Lake, this TM is near the cliff edge.
|Hyper Voice (TM117) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Litleo Tuft
|3x Tandemaus Fur
|3x Skwovet Fur
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Ice Spinner (TM124)
Glaseado - Reward for defeating the Ice-type Gym.
|Ice Spinner (TM124) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Cetoddle Grease
|3x Bergmite Ice
|3x Frigibax Scales
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Thunderbolt (TM126)
Next to the river coming out of the northeast of the lake that leads down to North Province Area Three.
|Thunderbolt (TM126) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Pachirisu Fur
|3x Tadbulb Mucus
|3x Pichu Fur
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Baton Pass (TM134)
Northern tip of the large pond west of Montenevera where Wild Tera Veluza is.
|Baton Pass (TM132) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Girafarig Fur
|3x Eevee Fur
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Reversal (TM134)
On the mountain path on the southeast side, just about Tagtree Thicket.
|Reversal (TM134) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Falinks Sweat
|3x Heracross Claw
|3x Mankey Fur
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Focus Blast (TM158)
In an icy cavern by a rock near one of the lakes.
|Focus Blast (TM158) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Flamigo Down
|3x Meditite Sweat
|3x Impidimp Hair
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Bug Buzz (TM162)
Bug Buzz is on the west side of the mountain, where a river flows down the left side, slightly southwest of a small lake and next to a tree.
|Bug Buzz (TM162) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Kricketot Shell
|3x Combee Honey
|3x Venonat Fang
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Hyper Beam (TM163)
On the Watchtower on the east side of the mountain, directly west of the North Province Area One Pokémon Center.
|Hyper Beam (TM163) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Dratini Scale
|5x Goomy Goo
|3x Taurus Hair
All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Steel Beam (TM170)
In a cavern on the northwest side of the mountain. The patch leads on to the west side of North Province Area Three.
|Steel Beam (TM170) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Magnemite Screw
|5x Orthworm Tarnish
|3x Cufant Tarnish
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Stored Power (TM041)
On the south side of the first large island on the west side of the lake.
|Stored Power (TM041) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Gothita Eyelash
|3x Ralts Dust
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Sleep Talk (TM070)
Neat the eastern entrance to the Socorrat Trail.
|Sleep Talk (TM070) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Hippopotas Sand
|3x Slowpoke Claw
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Seed Bomb (TM071)
Slightly north of the west entrance to Socorrat Trail, just tucked into a small autumnal-coloured alcove.
|Seed Bomb (TM071) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Shroomish Spores
|3x Bramblin Swig
|3x Smoliv Oil
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Waterfall (TM077)
After the bridge section in the north area of the lake, on the lowest path.
|Waterfall (TM077) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Magikarp Scales
|3x Basculin Fang
|3x Arrokuda Scales
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Dragon Claw (TM078)
On the largest island in the middle of the lake, the TM is on the east side in centre of the highest point of the island.
|Dragon Claw (TM078) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Axew Scales
|3x Noibat Fur
|3x Gible Scales
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Taunt (TM087)
On the northern point of Socorrat Trail, right next to a tree.
|Taunt (TM087) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Meowth Fur
|3x Sableye Gem
|3x Sneasel Claw
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Swords Dance (TM088)
Slightly southwest of the eastern Watchtower on the lower riverbank.
|Swords Dance (TM088) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Zangoose Claw
|3x Gible Scales
|3x Scyther Claw
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Skill Swap (TM098)
The western tip of the island near where Socorrat Trail is. This TM is located on one section of the plateau overlooking the ocean.
|Skill Swap (TM098) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Girafarig Fur
|3x Flittle Down
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs X-Scissor (TM105)
In the centre of a large mossy stone right by the eastern entrance to Socorrat Trail.
|X-Scissor (TM105) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Fromantis Leaf
|3x Tarountula Thread
|3x Kricketot Shell
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Giga Drain (TM111)
On a rock on the west side of the largest island to the west of Casseroya Lake
|Giga Drain (TM111) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Capsakid Seed
|3x Hoppip Leaf
|3x Skiddo Leaf
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Encore (TM122)
On the northeast side of the lake, on the lower part of the plateau connected by two log bridges.
|Encore (TM122) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Hawlucha Down
|3x Slakoth Fur
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Reversal (TM134)
On the huge rock plateau above where Ting-Lu and the Yellow shrine are.
|Reversal (TM134) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Falinks Sweat
|3x Heracross Claw
|3x Mankey Fur
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Brave Bird (TM164)
- This TM is located on the west side of Casseroya Lake, outside of Socorrat Trail, south of two rocks in the North Paldean Sea.
- At the top of Watchtower 2 on the east side of the lake
|Brave Bird (TM164) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Starly Feather
|3x Rufflet Feather
|3x Rookidee Feather
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Thunder (TM166)
On the innermost log on the lower part of the connected plateaus — the northeast side of the lake.
|Thunder (TM166) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Dedenne Fur
|3x Pichu Fur
|3x Tynamo Slime
All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Solar Beam (TM168)
- On the east side of largest island in the middle the lake.
- On the southwest side of the map for Casseroya, up top a small plateau directly north of Porto Marinada.
|Solar Beam (TM168) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Bounsweet Sweat
|3x Tropius Leaf
|3x Foongus Spores
Let us know if you're finding our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides useful, and keep reading on for more help!
Comments (0)
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...