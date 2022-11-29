Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Slowpoke into Slowking

Gen 1's Slowpoke was one of the first Pokémon to get a split evolution line with the introduction of generation 2. And in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you can get Slowpoke's regal second form, Slowking, with a little bit of work.

Here's where to find Slowpoke and how to evolve it into Slowking.

Where to find Slowpoke

Finding Slowpoke is actually pretty easy — it's found in multiple places across Paldea, and you'll probably bump into it even if you're not actively searching in some areas.

The most common spot to find Slowpoke is at Casseroyra Lake. It's all over the place — on the banks, on the water, etc. You'll even spot it in a group with a Slowbro sometimes.

Two other common places where you might run into the pink Pokémon earlier on are South Province (Area Five) and East Province (Area Two, Three), particularly on the beach next to Levincia.

How to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking

Getting Slowking, however, isn't as easy — it's not difficult, but it does require that you have friends that are willing to trade with you. That means you'll also need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

To get Slowking, you need to trade Slowpoke while it's holding a King's Rock. Give your Slowpoke the item to hold, and then connect with a friend either online or locally, trade your Slowpoke with them, and then get them to trade it back for your very own Slowking!

Where to find the King's Rock

Fortunately, King's Rock is a pretty easy item to find in Paldea — you can buy it from one of the Delibird Presents shops in Mesagoza for 10,000 Poké Dollars.

It'll only become available in the store once you've acquired four Gym Badges. However, once you've done that, you can head over to the Academy city and buy as many as you want, whenever you want!

How to evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro

If it's Slowbro you're after and not Slowking, you're in for a much easier time.

All you need to do is level Slowpoke up to level 37. Once it reaches that, it'll change into the Hermit Crab Pokémon. Slowbro cannot evolve into Slowking, and if you don't want Slowpoke to evolve into its Gen 1 evolution, stick an Everstone on it or press the 'B' button when it starts evolving to stop it.

Slowking means you're another step towards becoming the king of the Paldea region Pokédex! Check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough for more hints, tips, and tricks!