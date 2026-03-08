You've cleared all four main towns in Pokémon Pokopia. You're busy rebuilding everything and making the world look beautiful. But you're not sure how to "beat" the game and roll credits. That's where the Requests menu comes in handy.

This Pokémon Pokopia guide will tell you everything you need to do to beat the main story, watch (or cry through, in our case) the end credits, and get on to the real end game — crafting and building!

Obviously this guide will contain some mild spoilers, so if you want to figure things out for yourself, step away!

How to do you beat Pokémon Pokopia and see the credits?

Yes, Pokémon Pokopia does have an end to its story, and to reach it, you need to complete all Important Requests in the game.

That's more than just clearing the story for the big four towns and maps. So here's a rundown of everything you need to do.

Clear all four main story locations

As we keep Raboot-ing on, you need to clear the story for Withered Wasteland, Bleak Beach, Rocky Ridges, and Sparkling Skylands.

This should be the easy part, as the game nudges you towards these objectives very handily. If you're stuck we have guides for all four quests for each area for you: Yawn up a Storm, Brighten Things Up, Time to Party, and Rebuild the Huge Building.

Rebuild the four main Pokémon Centers

Yes, rebuilding the Pokémon Centers isn't an optional, fun little side project — it's something you absolutely need to do if you want to see the credits.

Ideally, you should be setting these in motion after you beat the story of each region. They'll take at least a day (to 5am the next real day) to build, so unless you're time-skipping and changing the time, this'll actually take a few days to do.

Again, like the main story, we have guides covering all four Pokémon Centers right here: Withered Wasteland, Bleak Beach, Rocky Ridges, and Sparkling Skylands (coming soon!).

Raise the Environment Level to Level 5

Once you've cleared the story in each town, Professor Tangrowth will suggest that you make each area's Pokémon happier and raise the Environment Level.

The goal here is to get each of the four locales up to Level 5. This will require a little work, but you should already be at either Level 3 or Level 4 in each area by the time you clear the main objective.

Still, if it's something you're struggling with, check our of guides on How To Increase The Environment Level and How To Raise Comfort Levels.

Clear the Team Initiation Challenge

Remember that strange building you and Professor Tangrowth found on the beach in the Withered Wasteland? Once again, this building isn't optional — and it's the very last thing you need to do to beat the game.

The Team Initiation Challenge requires you to deliver eight sets of materials and items over the course of the game. You won't be able to clear this until you've been to all four towns, so just tackle it as you progress through the story.

We'll have a guide covering every stage of the Team Initiation Challenge very soon.

Once you've done all of the above, prepare to get sentimental! But of course, that isn't the end of Pokémon Pokopia, so you'll want to check out our range of guides in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub to see what else you can do.