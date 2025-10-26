AZ's Floette is a complete unique version of this Fairy-type Pokémon. She plays a pivotal role in the story and is one of your most-constant companions back at the Hotel.

And, once you've beaten Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you can add her (and her powerful Mega Evolution) to your team. This guide will tell you how to get Eternal Flower Floette.

Note that as this involves completing the main story, this guide will contain spoilers, so watch out!

How to get Eternal Flower Floette in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

As mentioned above, you need to roll credits and reach the post game before you can start working towards Eternal Flower Floette.

Then, progress the story until you unlock the Infinite Z-A Royale — which just requires you to talk to Vinnie at Centrico Plaza.

Then you just have the small task of winning 15 Reward Matches. Yes, really. That means you need to accumulate 50,000 Ranking Points a total of 15 times, get challenger tickets 15 times, and fight a strong promotion match-style trainer 15 times.

It takes a long time, but we've got some tips on how to make Z-A Ranking Points accumulate a little faster. You should be able to do one or two of these a night.

Once you reach your 15th fight, you'll have to face off against your rival — Urbain or Taunie. You'll get Eternal Flower Floette once you defeat them (and sit through some cutscenes)

How to beat Urbain / Taunie

This fight isn't too dissimilar to your fight with them at the end of the game, when you were Rank A. The key differences are that they won't use Avalugg, and they won't Mega Evolve the starter that's strong against yours.

Pokémon Level Type Meowstic

Lvl 70

Psychic

Goodra Lvl 70 Dragon Meganium / Emboar / Feraligatr

(type advantage to your starter) Lvl 71 Grass / Fire/Fighting / Water Manectric Lvl 71 Electric Meganium / Emboar / Feraligatr

(type disadvantage to your starter) Lvl 71 Grass / Fire/Fighting / Water

Mega Eternal Flower Floette Lvl 72 Fairy

By the time you even reach this fight, you probably far outclass the team — especially if you've already caught Xerneas & Yveltal and Zygarde.

Fairy, Ground, Dark, Steel. and your starter should be more than enough to handle this team.

Once you win, you'll get the Floettite, which will allow your new Eternal Flower Floette to Mega Evolve.

A long path for a lovely reward — we're sure AZ is happy. If you're missing other 'mons or Megas from your Dex, then head to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for more guides.