Renting isn't cheap; that's the dilemma that has this trainer and his beloved Heliolisk stumped in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. he wants to make his 'mon happy by finding the perfect home, but he needs some help.

If you're struggling to find the perfect Pokémon apartment, then this guide will tell you how to complete the Finding A Place for Heliolisk Side Mission in the game.

How to start Finding A Place for Heliolisk

You can start this quest once you've cleared Main Mission 30, at which point you'll reach Rank B in the Z-A Royale.

Then, you'll spot a quest marker at Café Soleil. Fast travel there and you'll spot someone sitting at one of the tables with a Heliolisk. Speak to him and you'll find out that he's home hunting for his buddy and needs some help!

How to complete Finding A Place for Heliolisk

So, you've got three criteria you need to meet to make Heliolisk and Trale happy:

A building with rooftop access

A roof with tables and umbrellas

Be near a Café and a Pokémon Center

Close to Prism Tower

Right by a canal

Phew, that's a lot of points. Luckily, that does narrow it down quite a lot: you're looking for somewhere close to Centrico Plaza.

Where to find the perfect apartment?

Once you reach Centrico Plaza, you want to look at the building with a red roof just southwest of the plaza. It's the smallish building just below the western part of the Saison Canal, and on the north side of Estival Avenue.

Once there, head towards Café Gallant and then look to your right down an alleyway to find a ladder. Climb up it to reach the required rooftop. A cutscene will play out and you'll complete the quest!

Finding A Place for Heliolisk Rewards

Finishing this quest will get you a Sun Stone (needed to evolve Helioptile to Heliolisk), 2x Exp Candy M, and 4,000 Poké Dollars.

There's no place home, hey? For more help with quests, battles, and other tips, have a look at our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.