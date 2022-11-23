The latest season in Pokémon GO, The Season of Light, has seen a running Special Research Quest in the form of 'A Cosmic Companion'. This research starts with earning you a Cosmog Pokémon and develops into the chance to evolve it into one of two Gen VII legendaries, Solgaleo or Lunala.

Unlike a regular evolution, Cosmoem has the ability to evolve into either one of these legendaries, so it is important to know the circumstances under which the evolution has to take place if there is a specific one that you are after.

We have assembled the following guide to let you know the differences in evolution tactics, and what you need to do to ensure that your Cosmoem evolves into the legendary that you require.

Pokémon GO - How To Evolve Cosmoem Into Solgaleo And Lunala

Evolving Cosmoem into a particular one of its two forms is a slightly trickier business than is usually the case with Pokémon evolutions. What is important with either outcome is paying close attention to the time at which you perform the evolution, with daylight hours playing an important role in whether you bag a Solgaleo or Lunala.

Both outcomes for the evolution require you to have collected a certain amount of Cosmog Candies before anything can take place. We have therefore first laid out how to get these in your possession, before detailing the specifics of evolving Cosmoem into either one of its legendary states.

How to get Cosmog Candy

Cosmog Candy can be quite hard to come by and building up enough of it is the biggest challenge in the legendary evolution. Currently, the Candy can be found by three different means: completing Research Quests, getting lucky with a Rare Candy or walking with Cosmog/Cosmoem as your Buddy (thanks, Eurogamer).

The first of these approaches earns you the biggest amount of Cosmog Candy in one go. It can be gained by completing Step 8 of the Season of Light's Special Research Quest 'A Cosmic Companion' which requires you to catch any three Pokémon. Rewards for completion will grant you 50 Cosmog Candies as well as 3000 XP and 1500 Stardust.

Rare Candy is another approach and is useful in a situation such as this where Cosmog Candy is relatively hard to come by. Presenting the Pokémon with a Rare Candy will turn it into the required product, just don't expect these to be readily available - they are called 'Rare' for a reason!

The final approach is to assign Cosmog/Cosmoem as your Buddy, where you will earn Candy by walking with them. Again, this is a slow approach to getting the item, but every little helps.

Solgaleo

In order to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo, you will need 100 Cosmog Candies and you will have to perform the evolution during the day.

Daylight hours in Pokémon GO are dependent on your local time zone and are reflected in the main map that you can see on the game's home screen. If the sun is currently up where you are, the Pokémon GO map will be green in colour and Cosmoem's evolution symbol will have a small silhouette of Solgaleo to confirm this.

It is worth bearing in mind that, for the time being, you can only make this evolution once. This means that you should only evolve Cosmoem during the day if you want to get a Solgaleo out of it. Failure to do so will mean that you won't be able to evolve the cosmic Pokémon into Lunala.

Lunala

Evolving Cosmoem into Lunala works in much the same way as Solgaleo's evolution but to opposite effect. The evolution will require 100 Cosmog Candies and will have to take place at night.

The daylight hours indicator on the Pokémon GO map is a good sign of what legendary your evolution will yield. In the case of Lunala, you will want the map to be in its darkened state - reflecting the nighttime setting of your local time. Cosmoem's evolution button will contain a silhouette of Lunala during this period for confirmation.

Much like Solgaleo, Cosmoem can only be evolved once, regardless of how many Cosmog Candies are in your possession. If you are keen to ensure that you get a Lunala from the evolution, it is a good idea to check that the game has you on nighttime hours as this is the only time that the legendary will be available.