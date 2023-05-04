The latest event to come to Pokémon GO, 'An Instinctive Hero', brings two new 'mon into the game and introduces a Special Research story all about hatching Eggs.

To make the most of the event, we have assembled all of the information that you will need to ensure that you can see everything that An Instinctive Hero has to offer including Pokémon GO debuts, Event Bonuses, Field Research Task encounters and more.

We have also provided a little more information on the Instinctive Hero Special Research story, where we lay out the exact rewards for each of the quests, so be sure to head to that section if you want to find out what is required of you to get your hands on the event's special Spark-themed accessory Elekid.

Pokémon GO: An Instinctive Hero Event

The 'An Instinctive Hero' event runs between 2nd May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and 8th May 2023 at 08:00 p.m. (local time).

Pokémon Debuts

An Instinctive Hero marks the Pokémon GO debut of both Larvesta, the Torch Pokémon, and Volcarona, the Sun Pokémon.

You might be able to hatch a Larvesta from a 2km, 5km or 10km Egg if you are lucky.

Eggs

The season's usual Pokémon will be joining Larvesta in hatching from 2km, 5km and 10km Eggs, with the following being available to hatch from 7km ones:

Axew*

Goomy

Happiny*

Karrablast*

Mantyke*

Mime Jr.*

Shelmet*

Timburr*

*Shiny variant available

Field Research Task Encounters

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available throughout the event, with the following Pokémon encounters as a reward on completion:

Chansey*

Chimecho*

Electabuzz*

Magmar*

Magneton

Mantine*

Snorlax*

*Shiny variant available

Special Research

A Special Research story, 'An Instinctive Hero' will be available for the duration of the titular event.

This will see you helping out Team Instinct's leader, Spark, as you complete a variety of tasks in order to be rewarded with an encounter with Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory.

The Research is made up of four different sections and you can find the individual quests and rewards for each in the unique part of the guide below.

Event Bonuses

The following bonuses will be available for the duration of the event:

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Pokémon from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs.

2× XP for hatching Pokémon.

2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon.

An Instinctive Hero Special Research - All Quests And Rewards

As Special Research, the tasks and rewards that make up Spark's story will become unavailable once the event is over should you not begin part one by 8th May 2023 at 08:00 p.m. (local time).

At the time of writing, completing this story is the only way that you can get your hands on an Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory, so we recommend at least beginning the quest during the event so that you can continue to unlock the rewards long after it is over.

Below, we have broken down each step of the event, detailing the individual tasks and the rewards that you get for completing each of them. With this in mind, we recommend only reading on if you want to know the specific rewards for each step and don't mind having any reveal spoilt in the process.

Thanks to LeekDuck for compiling much of the following information.

'An Instinctive Hero' Step One

Make 10 Nice Throws Reward: Five Razz Berries

Catch 20 Pokémon Reward: Five Poké Balls

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Reward: Exeggcute encounter



Step rewards: 1500 XP and one Incubator

'An Instinctive Hero' Step Two

Hatch an Egg Reward: One Incense

Use 15 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon Reward: Five Great Balls

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms Reward: Ferroseed encounter



Step rewards: 2000 XP and 20 Chansey Candy.

'An Instinctive Hero' Step Three

Catch 30 Pokémon Reward: 10 Great Balls

Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy Reward: Five Pinap Berries

Hatch 3 Eggs Reward: Chansey encounter



Step rewards: 2500 XP and an Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory encounter

'An Instinctive Hero' Step Four

Claim reward Reward: 10 Pinap Berries

Claim reward Reward: 10 Great Balls

Claim reward Reward: 10 Ultra Balls



Step rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust

That's everything that you will need to know about the 'An Instinctive Hero' event. We hope that you enjoy the rewards!