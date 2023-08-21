In this entry for our full walkthrough of Metroid Prime Remastered, we'll be covering how to defeat the giant rocky boss known as Thardus.

The key here is to switch between your Combat Visor and your Thermal Visor, so read on for a more in-depth breakdown of how to proceed.

Metroid Prime Remastered Thardus Boss Guide - How To Beat

Utilising your Thermal Visor will be key here, so whip it out. You'll notice immediately that one of the rocks comprising Thardus' body is highlighted, so target this and fire at it with everything you've got.

Eventually, the rock will burst and cause your Thermal Visor to overheat. Swap to your normal Combat Visor and target the same rock; you'll know which one because it will show up in a brighter blue colour.

Keep repeating these same steps, switching between your two visors each time you destroy one of the rocks. Some moves from Thardus to watch out for include:

throwing rocks at Samus (you can break these for health and ammo pickups)

sending a blast of ice through the ground (this will freeze Samus if it catches you)

rolling into a ball and ramming directly into you

The key to avoiding any attack from Thardus is to simply keep on the move. Jump to avoid the ice attack, and strafe when Thardus throws rocks or turns into a ball. If you're super accurate, you can still hit the highlighted rocks while Thardus is rolling about.

