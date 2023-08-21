In this entry of the full walkthrough for Metroid Prime Remastered, we're going to be going over how to defeat the boss called Sheegoth.

This one's a big beastie and may prove a bit of a challenge compared to the earlier bosses, but don't worry too much; we've got your back.

Metroid Prime Remastered Sheegoth Boss Guide - How To Beat

Sheegoth isn't too difficult, but you'll need to watch out for its icy breath. If it catches you, press the jump button rapidly to escape.

You'll want to get in quite close here, but under no circumstances do you attack with your regular Power Beam. Instead, aim for Sheegoth's neck between its mouth and its spiky back. Fire missiles and keep firing. For goodness sake, just keep firing.

Alternatively, you can go into Morph Ball mode and drop bombs right underneath Sheegoth's belly. This is a bit more risky, as you'll be vulnerable to damage yourself here, so use this method sparingly.

Keep blasting at Sheegoth with missiles until it's dead.

