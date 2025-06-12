For this section of our Mario Kart World P Switch run down, we'll be tracking all the challenges you can find in the Forest Region, which includes Acorn Heights, Mario Circuit and Boo Cinema.

Below, we have added a map pinpointing where you can find every P Switch in this zone, followed by a list with a more precise breakdown of how to find the buttons and the missions they contain.

Be sure to drive over to our full P Switch locations hub guide, for a similar rundown of the map's other regions.

Note: We're still in the process of looking for every P Switch the game has to offer in the Forest Region and elsewhere, so we'll be updating this guide with more information as we find it. As such, the following list is a work in progress.

Forest Region P Switch Map

Our map of the Forest Region covers that large, dark green section to the north. It's where you'll find the likes of Acorn Heights, Mario Circuit and Boo Cinema, but there are plenty of P Switches in the drive between them. Each P Switch has a number which corresponds to the list below and, again, we'll be updating both the map and the list as we find more switches.

All Forest Region P Switches

Forest P Switch 1

Mission: "Climb up, up, up on Icy Piranha Plants!"

Location: On a lily pad on the water section of Acorn Heights

Forest P Switch 2

Mission: "Collect blue coins as you descent the lily valley!"

Location: On the west side of Acorn Heights, in the section where you drive down a canyon full of leaves, mushrooms, and vines

Forest P Switch 3

[image:5

Mission: "Hurry upstream and reach the goal!"

Location: On a lily pad in Acorn Heights, directly south of the oak slopes

Forest P Switch 4

Mission: "Endure a storm of acorns!"

Location: Head slightly northwest from the lily pad lake at the base of Acorn Heights to find the Switch between two tree trunks

Forest P Switch 5

Mission: "Race on a wild route through the woodlands!"

Location: Northwest of Mario Circuit and southwest of a small forested lake, just next to a cliff on the right side of the river

Forest P Switch 6

Mission: "Wiggle past the Wigglers on your way to the goal!"

Location: Continue down the same woodland canyon from P Switch 2, and you'll find this one at the bottom

Forest P Switch 7

Mission: "Manoeuvre through the leisurely moose herd!"

Location: On a path next to the southeastern river out of Acorn Heights

Forest P Switch 8

Mission: "Collect the blue coins the Wigglers have hoarded!"

Location: Southeast of the forest pond, near the apple tunnel

Forest P Switch 9

Mission: "Use the flower petals to reach the giant apple"

Location: In a grassy clearing, north of the train tracks that run along the top of Mario Circuit

Forest P Switch 10

Mission: "Collect the blue coins of the great staircase!"

Location: On a tall rock in the river, east of the steps into Dry Bones Burnout

Forest P Switch 11

Mission: "Round up blue coins at the riverside campsite!"

Location: Head north from the Dry Bones Burnout steps up the left river

Forest P Switch 12

Mission: "Collect blue coins on a figure-eight path!"

Location: Find the treetop entrance to Boo Cinema, southeast of the pond area, the P Switch is just before the jump

Forest P Switch 13

Mission: "Navigate the jumps of the narrow back roads!"

Location: Use the boost near P Switch 12 to enter the Boo Cinema area, this switch is in the trees on the right

Forest P Switch 14

Mission: "Show the swamp the power of Super Stars!"

Location: At a junction on the western road into Boo Cinema

Forest P Switch 15

Mission: "Race around a tribute to Ghost Valley 3!"

Location: Near the southern corner of the swamp wooden walkway, west of Boo Cinema

Forest P Switch 16

Mission: "Race around a tribute to Ghost Valley 1!"

Location: On the swamp wooden walkway outside the Boo Cinema front entrance

Forest P Switch 17

Mission: "Overcome the sinking feeling to collect blue coins!"

Location: On the southwestern shoreline of the swamp outside Boo Cinema

Forest Switch 18

Mission: "Race around a tribute to Ghost Valley 2!"

Location: On the western edge of the swamp wooden walkway

Forest Switch 19

Mission: "Climb the camera cranes! Ready... action!"

Location: Enter Boo Cinema at the front entrance and take the path right, you'll find the Switch just inside the building

Forest Switch 20

Mission: "Take a peek into a ghostly cinematic universe!"

Location: On the top tier of Boo Cinema's theatre seating

Forest Switch 21

Mission: "Race during a truly immersive movie experience!"

Location: One tier down from Switch 20 in the cinema seating

Forest Switch 22

Mission: "Ride the rails out to the cinema lobby!"

Location: Right in front of the cinema screen in Boo Cinema

Forest Switch 23

Mission: "Glide through the tree canopy!"

Location: Off the main road in the region's southeastern corner, near a tunnel through the mountain

Forest Switch 24

Mission: "Masterfully weave and will ride past traffic!"

Location: On the western side of the right river, near the pipe bridge

Forest Switch 25

Mission: "Jump, jump, jump your way through Mario Circuit!"

Location: On a hill northeast of Mario Circuit, overlooking the track

Forest Switch 26

Mission: "Launch off the quarter pipe and get massive air!"

Location: Next to the central building in Mario Circuit

Forest Switch 27

Mission: "Collect blue coins around the control tower!"

Location: Take a warp pipe to the first level in Mario Circuit's central building, then drive around its circumference until you see the Switch

Forest Switch 28

Mission: "Test yourself in a tough time trial challenge!"

Location: Near the garages on the northern entrance to Mario Circuit

Forest Switch 29

Mission: "Ride the rope and soar to the goal!"

Location: On the eastern road into Mario Circuit

Forest Switch 30

Mission: "Weave through traffic and Chargin' Chucks!"

Location: On a grassy verge off the western road around Mario Circuit

Forest Switch 31

Mission: "Pass beneath the Signal Bugs at the right time!"

Location: Near a Yoshi's Diner on the southern border between the Forest and Central regions

Forest Switch 32

Mission: "Chase the train and follow the tracks!"

Location: On a mountain, southwest of Mario Circuit

Forest Switch 33

Mission: "Go on a wilderness adventure and reach the goal!"

Location: On the riverbank, west of Mario Circuit, near a green bridge

Forest Switch 34

Mission: "Zip by Fish Bones on the way to the hot springs!"

Location: On the western river, right on the border between the Volcanic and Forest regions

Forest Switch 35

Mission: "Travel downstream to Acorn Heights!"

Location: In a field off the road, southwest of Boo Cinema

Forest Switch 36

Mission: "Ride the rail! Ride the line! Get to the goal!"

Location: Next to the train tracks, southwest of Boo Cinema

We're still on the hunt for more P Switches in the Forest Region, but we'll be updating this guide as soon as we find 'em.

For a rundown of P Switches in other regions, check out our P Switch hub guide.

