Who doesn't love to dress up? The roster of Mario Kart World certainly does, with tons of unlockable costumes for many of the Mario series' favourite characters up for grabs. We wish changing clothes were as simple as it is for the racers in Mario Kart World, but alas.

Below, we've listed all of the costumes you can get in Mario Kart World for each character, along with how many costumes each character has, and what you need to do to unlock them

Note: We're still in the process of unlocking every single costume in Mario Kart World, so we'll keep updating this guide as we get more.

All Mario Kart World Character Costumes

here we've listed every single outfit for all applicable character in Mario Kart World, broken up by character. You'll notice pretty quickly that some character have far more options than others (Donkey Kong, for example...why just one?). And some characters don't have costumes at all.

We've also covered how to unlock each outfit, and where to find the relevant food to eat. However, there's so much food, and so many foods are compatible with different characters in different ways, so we're working to update the list of food unlocks where more than one item changes a costume

Mario Costumes

As you'd expect, the star of the show has a huge wardrobe selection. In addition to Mario's default outfit, he gets nine other unique fits ready for the race course.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Milk (Moo Moo Meadows) Pro Racer Cakes, Pancakes (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Mechanic Apple Juice (Toad's Factory) Dune Rider Pokey Curry (Choco Mountain) Cowboy Spicy Chips (Whistlestop Summit) Sightseeing Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway) Aviator Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium) Happi Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls) All-Terrain Donuts (Peach Stadium)

Luigi Costumes

The Lean Mean Green Machine is always just slightly behind his brother, and that's true in the costume department too. Luigi has eight alternate costumes, along with his default green dungaree-d duds.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium) Pro Racer Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Oasis Naan Bread (Shy Guy Bazaar, Desert Hills) Farmer Milk (Moo Moo Meadows) Happi Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls) Gondolier Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)

Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)

Peach Costumes

Princess Peach has some fabulous outfits to pick up, and she's clearly loving every single one of them. While she starts in her signature pink dress, she has eight more costumes to unlock in Mario Kart World.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Chocolate (Crown City)

Milk (Moo Moo Meadows) Pro Racer Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Sightseeing Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)

Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport) Aviator Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium) Yukata Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls) Vacation Fried Fish (Crown City, Koopa Troopa Beach)

Daisy Costumes

Princess Daisy brings her sense style to the course with aplomb. Unlike her pink counterpart, Daisy only gets six alternate costumes, but they're all fantastic.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Milk (Moo Moo Meadows) Pro Racer Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Oasis Popcorn (Boo Cinema) Swimwear Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)

Yoshi Costumes

Yoshis comes in all sorts of colours, and while we're all very familiar with the Green version — the default — there are plenty of others. Mario Kart World gives us eight different coloured Yoshi, each with a different outfit, too.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Milk (Moo Moo Meadows) Pro Racer Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium)

Soda (Toad's Factory) Aristocrat Popcorn (Boo Cinema) Soft Server Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae) Swimwear DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)

Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport) Matsuri Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls) Food Slinger Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)

Donkey Kong Costumes

Donkey Kong's new design is all the rage right now... but that doesn't mean Nintendo had to shaft him. DK only has one alternate costume, and he deserved way, way more.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) All-Terrain Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Donuts (Peach Stadium) Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae) (Basically everything)

Bowser Costumes

Bowser's outfit count might not rival his nemesis', but at a cool four alternate costumes, there's more than just a shell to Mushroom Kingdom's big bad.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Biker Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)

Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium) All-Terrain Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)

Bowser Jr. Costumes

Bowser Jr. is along for the ride and is taking a leaf out of his dad's book for some of his outfits. The little scarf-wearing menace has three alternate costumes to go along with his iconic clothwear.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway) Biker Jr. Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Explorer DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)

Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)

Koopa Troopa Costumes

Koopa Troopa, usually working under Bowser, has been taking some of the spotlight in some of the sports and spin-off games over the last few decades. And as a result, he's got a solid five alternate costumes to enjoy.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Runner Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Pro Racer Afternoon Tea, Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium) All-Terrain Naan Bread (Shy Guy Bazaar, Desert Hills)

Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium)

Bread Basket (Airship Fortress, DK Pass) Donuts (Peach Stadium) Work Crew Spicy Chips (Whistlestop Summit)

Toad Costumes

Toad has been a Mario Kart mainstay since the very beginning — but why does he only have four alternate outfits? We're not sure! At least there's some Treasure Tracker inspiration, here...

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium) Burger Bud Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Explorer Naan Bread (Shy Guy Bazaar, Desert Hills)

Toadette Costumes

Toadette actually made her debut in a Mario Kart game (Double Dash), and she's been in most entries ever since. Like Toad, she also has four alternate costumes. We're kind of in love with that Soft Server one...

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Chocolate Bar (Crown City) Soft Server Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway) Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae) Explorer Pancakes (Crown City, Peach Stadium)

Lakitu Costumes

So... who is picking up people who drive off the course? We're not sure either, but Lakitu has some driving skills. He's also got two alternate outfits, one of which represents his roadside responsibilites.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pit Crew Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Fisherman Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)

King Boo Costumes

King Boo is a frequent Mario Kart guest nowadays, and he also gets some of our favourite costumes. Even with three alternate outfits, he doesn't ever leave his crown behind.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Soda (Toad's Factory)

Curry Bowl (Bowser's Castle) Aristocrat Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)

Popcorn (Boo Cinema) Pirate Skewers (Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach, Whistlestop Summit)

Shy Guy Costumes

Unlike their colourful dinosaur friend (enemy?), Shy Guy has a much more limited variety of outfits, with only two additional ones. One of them is one of our absolute favourites, though, so we might let this slide...

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pit Crew Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Slope Styler Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae)

Bread Basket (Airship Fortress, DK Pass)

Wario Costumes

Wario's rise in popularity over the years is clearly reflected in his large, eclectic wardrobe. He has seven excellent costumes to go with his iconic dungaree combo, with a couple that'll make you laugh out loud.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Wicked Wasp Pancakes (Peach Stadium, Acorn Heights)

Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae) Pirate Skewers (Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach, Whistlestop Summit) Road Ruffian DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)

Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport) Work Crew Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)

Waluigi Costumes

While he can't manage as many outfits as his partner in crime, Waluigi has some of the game's very best — we've all seen the Wampire, right? Five costumes is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you see the selection.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)Cake, Pancakes (Peach Stadium, Acorn Heights) Wampire Popcorn (Boo Cinema) Road Ruffian Skewers (Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach, Whistlestop Summit)

DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)

Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)

Birdo Costumes

Birdo's ribbon and ring are ripe for customisation, right? Well, not this time around, apparently. Birdo only has two alternate costumes, but we're big fans of both of them. That checkerboard bow is rather lovely.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach) Vacation Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)

Pauline Costumes

All the other girls got a lot of love in Mario Kart World, so why not Pauline? Instead, she has just one alternate costume to go with her standard red dress. We don't think that's fair.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Aero Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Donuts (Peach Stadium)

Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae) (Basically everything)

Rosalina Costumes

Rosalina is cool, calm, and collected, and that's reflected in her wardrobe choices. She's also kept things fairly minimal with just four additional outfits. One of them is a very beautiful dress, though.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)

Pancakes (Crown City, Peach Stadium) Milk (Moo Moo Meadows) Pro Racer Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport) Aurora Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae) Aero Donuts (Peach Stadium)

Baby Mario Costumes

Baby Mario has inherited his older version's builder outfit plus a couple of extra fits for the ride. He may only have three other costumes, but let's be honest, the oversized cap is already good enough — does he need anything else?

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Swimwear DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)

Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)

Baby Luigi Costumes

Poor Baby Luigi. While his older version has been given a lot of love, this little guy only has two additional costumes. Don't worry Luigi, there's good stuff in your future...

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Pro Racer Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Work Crew Cake, Pancakes (Peach Stadium, Acorn Heights)

Baby Peach Costumes

Unlike the boys, the Baby girls have a couple of extra clothes to keep them ready for the road. Baby Peach gets four different costumes along with her default outfit, all boasting her signature colour.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Popcorn (Boo Cinema) Pro Racer Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Explorer Pancakes (Acorn Heights)

Baby Daisy Costumes

Baby Daisy shows early signs of her adult's fashion sense here with a little bit of added cuteness. Like Peach, she gets four extra outfits.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Popcorn (Boo Cinema) Pro Racer Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Explorer Pancakes (Acorn Heights)

Baby Rosalina Costumes

The newest of the babies, Baby Rosalina has the same number of outfits as her adult counterpart, at four alternate costumes. She can float, too, because of course she can.

Outfit Name Unlock food (Location) Touring Popcorn (Boo Cinema) Pro Racer Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit) Explorer Pancakes (Acorn Heights)

How to unlock Costumes in Mario Kart World

Unlocking costumes is a piece of cake... in some cases, quite literally.

In Mario Kart World, there's a new item called Dash Food. You'll see it throughout the game — in Free Roam and on courses — in the form of a little gold bag with a face on it. Pick one up and you'll be given a piece of food that corresponds to the region or course your in.

Eating the food gives you a brief boost, but it can also transform your racer and give them a completely new outfit. Again, that outfit corresponds to the type of food you're eating. You'll laugh at some of the combinations — did you know Aristocrats like pizza?

Where do you find food in Mario Kart World?

Dash Food can be found anywhere there's a Yoshi's — no, not the actual dinosaur (though lots of them work there), but the Yoshi's drive-throughs, food trucks, and vending machines dotted throughout the world.

There are usually a handful of Yoshi's in each region, and normally at least one on each course. Some tracks, like Crown City and Peach's Stadium, have multiple different food stalls where you can pick up a variety of snacks.

Feeling hungry? Well we have plenty more Mario Kart World guides for you, so make sure you check out our hub for everything you need.