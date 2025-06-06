Who doesn't love to dress up? The roster of Mario Kart World certainly does, with tons of unlockable costumes for many of the Mario series' favourite characters up for grabs. We wish changing clothes were as simple as it is for the racers in Mario Kart World, but alas.
Below, we've listed all of the costumes you can get in Mario Kart World for each character, along with how many costumes each character has, and what you need to do to unlock them
Note: We're still in the process of unlocking every single costume in Mario Kart World, so we'll keep updating this guide as we get more.
All Mario Kart World Character Costumes
here we've listed every single outfit for all applicable character in Mario Kart World, broken up by character. You'll notice pretty quickly that some character have far more options than others (Donkey Kong, for example...why just one?). And some characters don't have costumes at all.
We've also covered how to unlock each outfit, and where to find the relevant food to eat. However, there's so much food, and so many foods are compatible with different characters in different ways, so we're working to update the list of food unlocks where more than one item changes a costume
Mario Costumes
As you'd expect, the star of the show has a huge wardrobe selection. In addition to Mario's default outfit, he gets nine other unique fits ready for the race course.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Milk (Moo Moo Meadows)
|Pro Racer
|Cakes, Pancakes (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|Mechanic
|Apple Juice (Toad's Factory)
|Dune Rider
|Pokey Curry (Choco Mountain)
|Cowboy
|
Spicy Chips (Whistlestop Summit)
|Sightseeing
|Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
|Aviator
|Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium)
|Happi
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
|
All-Terrain
|Donuts (Peach Stadium)
Luigi Costumes
The Lean Mean Green Machine is always just slightly behind his brother, and that's true in the costume department too. Luigi has eight alternate costumes, along with his default green dungaree-d duds.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium)
|Pro Racer
|Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|Oasis
|Naan Bread (Shy Guy Bazaar, Desert Hills)
|Farmer
|Milk (Moo Moo Meadows)
|Happi
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
|Gondolier
|Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
Peach Costumes
Princess Peach has some fabulous outfits to pick up, and she's clearly loving every single one of them. While she starts in her signature pink dress, she has eight more costumes to unlock in Mario Kart World.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Chocolate (Crown City)
Milk (Moo Moo Meadows)
|Pro Racer
|Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|Sightseeing
|Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
|Aviator
|Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium)
|Yukata
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
|Vacation
|Fried Fish (Crown City, Koopa Troopa Beach)
Daisy Costumes
Princess Daisy brings her sense style to the course with aplomb. Unlike her pink counterpart, Daisy only gets six alternate costumes, but they're all fantastic.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Milk (Moo Moo Meadows)
|Pro Racer
|Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|Oasis
|Popcorn (Boo Cinema)
|Swimwear
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
Yoshi Costumes
Yoshis comes in all sorts of colours, and while we're all very familiar with the Green version — the default — there are plenty of others. Mario Kart World gives us eight different coloured Yoshi, each with a different outfit, too.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|
Touring
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Milk (Moo Moo Meadows)
|Pro Racer
|Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
Soda (Toad's Factory)
|Aristocrat
|Popcorn (Boo Cinema)
|Soft Server
|Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae)
|Swimwear
|DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)
Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
|Matsuri
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
|Food Slinger
|Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
Donkey Kong Costumes
Donkey Kong's new design is all the rage right now... but that doesn't mean Nintendo had to shaft him. DK only has one alternate costume, and he deserved way, way more.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|All-Terrain
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Donuts (Peach Stadium)
Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae)
(Basically everything)
Bowser Costumes
Bowser's outfit count might not rival his nemesis', but at a cool four alternate costumes, there's more than just a shell to Mushroom Kingdom's big bad.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|Biker
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|All-Terrain
|Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
Bowser Jr. Costumes
Bowser Jr. is along for the ride and is taking a leaf out of his dad's book for some of his outfits. The little scarf-wearing menace has three alternate costumes to go along with his iconic clothwear.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
|Biker Jr.
|Afternoon Tea (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|Explorer
|DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)
Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
Koopa Troopa Costumes
Koopa Troopa, usually working under Bowser, has been taking some of the spotlight in some of the sports and spin-off games over the last few decades. And as a result, he's got a solid five alternate costumes to enjoy.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Runner
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Pro Racer
|Afternoon Tea, Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|All-Terrain
|Naan Bread (Shy Guy Bazaar, Desert Hills)
Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium)
Bread Basket (Airship Fortress, DK Pass)
Donuts (Peach Stadium)
|Work Crew
|Spicy Chips (Whistlestop Summit)
Toad Costumes
Toad has been a Mario Kart mainstay since the very beginning — but why does he only have four alternate outfits? We're not sure! At least there's some Treasure Tracker inspiration, here...
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Spicy Meat (Dino Dino Jungle, Choco Mountain, Wario Stadium)
|Burger Bud
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Explorer
|Naan Bread (Shy Guy Bazaar, Desert Hills)
Toadette Costumes
Toadette actually made her debut in a Mario Kart game (Double Dash), and she's been in most entries ever since. Like Toad, she also has four alternate costumes. We're kind of in love with that Soft Server one...
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Chocolate Bar (Crown City)
|Soft Server
|Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae)
|Explorer
|Pancakes (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
Lakitu Costumes
So... who is picking up people who drive off the course? We're not sure either, but Lakitu has some driving skills. He's also got two alternate outfits, one of which represents his roadside responsibilites.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pit Crew
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Cake (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
|Fisherman
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
King Boo Costumes
King Boo is a frequent Mario Kart guest nowadays, and he also gets some of our favourite costumes. Even with three alternate outfits, he doesn't ever leave his crown behind.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Soda (Toad's Factory)
Curry Bowl (Bowser's Castle)
|Aristocrat
|Pizza (Koopa Troopa Beach, Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway)
Popcorn (Boo Cinema)
|Pirate
|Skewers (Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach, Whistlestop Summit)
Shy Guy Costumes
Unlike their colourful dinosaur friend (enemy?), Shy Guy has a much more limited variety of outfits, with only two additional ones. One of them is one of our absolute favourites, though, so we might let this slide...
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pit Crew
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Slope Styler
|Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae)
Bread Basket (Airship Fortress, DK Pass)
Wario Costumes
Wario's rise in popularity over the years is clearly reflected in his large, eclectic wardrobe. He has seven excellent costumes to go with his iconic dungaree combo, with a couple that'll make you laugh out loud.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Wicked Wasp
|Pancakes (Peach Stadium, Acorn Heights)
Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae)
|Pirate
|Skewers (Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach, Whistlestop Summit)
|Road Ruffian
|DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)
Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
|Work Crew
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
Waluigi Costumes
While he can't manage as many outfits as his partner in crime, Waluigi has some of the game's very best — we've all seen the Wampire, right? Five costumes is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you see the selection.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)Cake, Pancakes (Peach Stadium, Acorn Heights)
|Wampire
|Popcorn (Boo Cinema)
|Road Ruffian
|Skewers (Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach, Whistlestop Summit)
DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)
Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
Birdo Costumes
Birdo's ribbon and ring are ripe for customisation, right? Well, not this time around, apparently. Birdo only has two alternate costumes, but we're big fans of both of them. That checkerboard bow is rather lovely.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)
|Vacation
|Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
Pauline Costumes
All the other girls got a lot of love in Mario Kart World, so why not Pauline? Instead, she has just one alternate costume to go with her standard red dress. We don't think that's fair.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Aero
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Donuts (Peach Stadium)
(Basically everything)
Rosalina Costumes
Rosalina is cool, calm, and collected, and that's reflected in her wardrobe choices. She's also kept things fairly minimal with just four additional outfits. One of them is a very beautiful dress, though.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
Pancakes (Crown City, Peach Stadium)
Milk (Moo Moo Meadows)
|Pro Racer
|Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)
|Aurora
|Ice Cream (Sky-High Sundae)
|Aero
|Donuts (Peach Stadium)
Baby Mario Costumes
Baby Mario has inherited his older version's builder outfit plus a couple of extra fits for the ride. He may only have three other costumes, but let's be honest, the oversized cap is already good enough — does he need anything else?
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Swimwear
|DK Drink (DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach)
Fruit Bowl (DK Spaceport)Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Sushi Box (Cheep Cheep Falls)
|Work Crew
|Pancakes (Acorn Heights)
Baby Luigi Costumes
Poor Baby Luigi. While his older version has been given a lot of love, this little guy only has two additional costumes. Don't worry Luigi, there's good stuff in your future...
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Pro Racer
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Work Crew
|Cake, Pancakes (Peach Stadium, Acorn Heights)
Baby Peach Costumes
Unlike the boys, the Baby girls have a couple of extra clothes to keep them ready for the road. Baby Peach gets four different costumes along with her default outfit, all boasting her signature colour.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Popcorn (Boo Cinema)
|Pro Racer
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Explorer
|Pancakes (Acorn Heights)
Baby Daisy Costumes
Baby Daisy shows early signs of her adult's fashion sense here with a little bit of added cuteness. Like Peach, she gets four extra outfits.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Popcorn (Boo Cinema)
|Pro Racer
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Explorer
|Pancakes (Acorn Heights)
Baby Rosalina Costumes
The newest of the babies, Baby Rosalina has the same number of outfits as her adult counterpart, at four alternate costumes. She can float, too, because of course she can.
|Outfit
|Name
|Unlock food (Location)
|Touring
|Popcorn (Boo Cinema)
|Pro Racer
|Burger (Mario Bros. Circuit)
|Explorer
|Pancakes (Acorn Heights)
How to unlock Costumes in Mario Kart World
Unlocking costumes is a piece of cake... in some cases, quite literally.
In Mario Kart World, there's a new item called Dash Food. You'll see it throughout the game — in Free Roam and on courses — in the form of a little gold bag with a face on it. Pick one up and you'll be given a piece of food that corresponds to the region or course your in.
Eating the food gives you a brief boost, but it can also transform your racer and give them a completely new outfit. Again, that outfit corresponds to the type of food you're eating. You'll laugh at some of the combinations — did you know Aristocrats like pizza?
Where do you find food in Mario Kart World?
Dash Food can be found anywhere there's a Yoshi's — no, not the actual dinosaur (though lots of them work there), but the Yoshi's drive-throughs, food trucks, and vending machines dotted throughout the world.
There are usually a handful of Yoshi's in each region, and normally at least one on each course. Some tracks, like Crown City and Peach's Stadium, have multiple different food stalls where you can pick up a variety of snacks.
Feeling hungry? Well we have plenty more Mario Kart World guides for you, so make sure you check out our hub for everything you need.
