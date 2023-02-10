Metroid Prime Remastered brings the GameCube classic to Switch in fine fashion. Retro Studios, with the help of multiple additional developers, has updated the original game significantly for the Switch, implementing revamped visuals, an expanded gallery features, and multiple new control options.
Of course, one of these control options allows you to effectively replicate the original 'Classic' GameCube controls on Switch with Joy-Con or a Switch Pro Controller. But what if you wanted to go all the way and use an actual GameCube pad with Metroid Prime Remastered? Could you really do it?
Well, the good news is, yes, you absolutely can. With a few minor tweaks via the in-game settings, mind! Metroid Prime Remastered doesn't have native support for GameCube controllers, but it's possible to replicate the original controls quite closely if you have the requisite pad and adapter.
In this guide, we'll take you through the steps needed to replicate GameCube controls as close as possible in Metroid Prime Remastered.
How to use a GameCube pad with Metroid Prime Remastered on Switch
Regardless of which GameCube pad you use — whether it's an official one with an adapter or a third-party effort — you'll need to pop into the game's settings and tweak a couple of things to make the controls feel truly authentic to the original.
The good news is that the majority of button mapping is pretty much spot on, so there's not a great deal here that needs altering.
Note: If you have an official GameCube pad and an adapter, you will need to follow the below steps with the Joy-Con / Pro Controller before swapping over to the GameCube pad.
- First off, head into the in-game settings. To do this, press 'Select / -" during gameplay to bring up the Inventory Screen. Then press 'L' to open up the Options menu.
- Next, select the 'Controls' option and move the analogue stick right until you choose the 'Classic' setup. This is the basic foundation of the GameCube controls.
- You'll see some additional options on the right-hand side. You'll want to scroll down these until you find 'Swap X and Y Inputs'. Flip this to 'On'. This will mean that the morph ball is now mapped to 'X', and the missiles to 'Y', just like the original.
- Next, go down to the option 'Original Map Button' and select 'ZR' - this will now allow you to open the map screen by either pressing 'Start/Pause' or the 'Z' button on the GameCube pad.
- In terms of aiming inversion, the game is exactly the same as the original. Movement is not inverted, but aiming in place with 'R' is on the Y axis. Nevertheless, you can change this if you wish.
Now, the main problem you'll run into with this is that there is no '-' button on the official GameCube pad, which is exactly what we needed to access the Inventory Screen and Options menu in the first place. You could maybe mess around with the button mapping at a system level to change the 'Start/Pause' button to '-', but then doing that will also change 'Z' at the same time, so why bother?
Those with third-party pads may find that all the required buttons are in fact present, so if that's the case, you should be fine. Those with official pads, however, will want to just swap over to the Joy-Con / Pro Controller if you need to head back into the Options menu for whatever reason.
Is it perfect? No, but it's probably the closest you're going to get to how the original played!
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Let us know in the comments how you get on using a GameCube pad with Metroid Prime Remastered, and what you think of the remaster.
Comments (7)
Glad this exists for people with gamecube pads. If i ever pick one up, I’ll try it. But I think ill use modern controls when i play
For how much thought went into the options menu for this remaster, I'm surprised that they didn't think to add native GameCube controller support. Hopefully they'll add it in a patch.
Since they were able to get native GameCube controller support via the official USB adapter working in the 3D All-Stars version of Super Mario Sunshine, it'll be cool if they can get that working here too.
Y for missiles! Thank you! I was going crazy every time the early part of the game would say "press X for missiles." I played the original on Gamecube a hundred times and I kept thinking "I'm pretty sure it's supposed to be Y."
And then my muscle memory confirmed it, as I spammed the missiles several times in the opening space station, thinking I was entering morph ball mode.
I do have a third-party wireless GameCube controller so I might do this if I ever play it.
Even if it didn't change the function of Z, you cannot map the buttons at a system level when using a Gamecube controller via the official adapter. Unless there was a recent update that allowed it, I haven't checked because I assumed that was a lost cause.
Super Mario Sunshine in 3D All-Stars was patched to natively support GameCube controllers. Hopefully this will get patched as well!
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...