Red Algae is a new material that you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, added as part of the Festive Update on December 6th. But how do you find the super-rare seaweed? Here's what we know so far.

How To Get Red Algae In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Where to find Red Algae

You can find Red Algae in any area, but you can only get it from fishing, although you can fish both inside and outside the ripple spots.

There is a very rare chance that you will get Red Algae as a drop on top of the fish or seaweed that drops normally.

What is Red Algae used for?

Red Algae is used for making Merlin's Fishing Bait, which makes your fishing rod more powerful and helps you find more fish for a short time.

Does a fishing companion help?

As far as we can tell, no. Taking a companion with the fishing skill will only increase your chances of getting extra fish, seafood, and seaweed, but it won't get you extra Red Algae.

That's all we know about Red Algae for now, but check back for more information later!

In case you're looking for a guide to finding Onyx, the other new material, check out our guide:

We hope this guide has helped you in your quest to find that elusive Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Let us know in the comments what you'd like us to help you with in our ongoing guide series!