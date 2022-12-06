Onyx is the newest addition to the gems that you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, added as part of the Festive Update on December 6th. But how do you find the super-rare gem? Here's what we know so far.

How To Get Onyx In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Where to find Onyx

You can find Onyx in any area, but you can only get it from Mining Spots, which look like this:

There is a very rare chance that you will get an Onyx on top of whatever the Mining Spot drops normally, which means you can get multiple gems.

What is Onyx used for?

Onyx is used for making Merlin's Pickaxe Polish, which makes your pickaxe more effective and helps you find more materials for a short time.

Does a mining companion help?

As far as we can tell, no. Taking a companion with the mining skill will only increase your chances of getting extra gems, rocks, ore, and coal normally, but it doesn't seem to affect the Onyx.

That's all we know about Onyx for now, but check back for more information later!

