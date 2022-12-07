There are five new festive quests available in the Disney Dreamlight Valley winter update, and they're not easy to figure out. Don't worry — you've got a friend in us, and we can help.

Here's how to complete each festive quest!

Festive Dreamlight Quests Guide

A Home for the Holidays

Place five pieces of festive furniture in your house. This includes crafted furniture and furniture unlocked through the Festive Star Path.

Reward: Winter Carpet

Cookie Taste Test

Make and eat three different cookie recipes. Here are all the recipes that qualify:

“My Hero” Cookie (1 wheat, 1 cocoa bean/vanilla, 1 butter)

(1 wheat, 1 cocoa bean/vanilla, 1 butter) Biscuits (1 wheat, 1 sugarcane, 1 butter)

(1 wheat, 1 sugarcane, 1 butter) Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 cocoa bean, 1 wheat, 1 sugarcane, 1 butter)

(1 cocoa bean, 1 wheat, 1 sugarcane, 1 butter) Wonderland Cookies (1 butter, 1 vanilla, 1 sugarcane, 1 wheat)

(1 butter, 1 vanilla, 1 sugarcane, 1 wheat) Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies (1 ginger, 1 wheat)

Reward: Festive Candy Ears

Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?

Craft any snowman at a crafting table, then place it in the Valley.

Here's what you'll need:

Haughty Snowman : 10 Snowball, 1 Crystal, 2 Fabric, 2 Ruby

: 10 Snowball, 1 Crystal, 2 Fabric, 2 Ruby Snow Kid : 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles

: 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles Snow Lady : 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles

: 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles Classic Snowman: 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles

Reward: Festive Candy Ears with Bow

Even Fish Are Festive!

This quest is not yet live. It's probably something to do with the festive fish that appeared in the collection:

Ho! Ho! Ho!

This quest is not yet live. It's probably to do with the gift crafting recipes that appeared in the collection:

Check back when we have more information on the remaining quests!

