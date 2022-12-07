There are five new festive quests available in the Disney Dreamlight Valley winter update, and they're not easy to figure out. Don't worry — you've got a friend in us, and we can help.
Here's how to complete each festive quest!
Festive Dreamlight Quests Guide
A Home for the Holidays
Place five pieces of festive furniture in your house. This includes crafted furniture and furniture unlocked through the Festive Star Path.
Reward: Winter Carpet
Cookie Taste Test
Make and eat three different cookie recipes. Here are all the recipes that qualify:
- “My Hero” Cookie (1 wheat, 1 cocoa bean/vanilla, 1 butter)
- Biscuits (1 wheat, 1 sugarcane, 1 butter)
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 cocoa bean, 1 wheat, 1 sugarcane, 1 butter)
- Wonderland Cookies (1 butter, 1 vanilla, 1 sugarcane, 1 wheat)
- Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies (1 ginger, 1 wheat)
Reward: Festive Candy Ears
Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?
Craft any snowman at a crafting table, then place it in the Valley.
Here's what you'll need:
- Haughty Snowman: 10 Snowball, 1 Crystal, 2 Fabric, 2 Ruby
- Snow Kid: 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles
- Snow Lady: 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles
- Classic Snowman: 10 Snowball, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles
Reward: Festive Candy Ears with Bow
Even Fish Are Festive!
This quest is not yet live. It's probably something to do with the festive fish that appeared in the collection:
Ho! Ho! Ho!
This quest is not yet live. It's probably to do with the gift crafting recipes that appeared in the collection:
Check back when we have more information on the remaining quests!
You can also keep an eye on our gigantic Dreamlight Valley guide right here.
