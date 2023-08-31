We're republishing this today, 31st August 2023, to celebrate the release of the brand new DLC for Shredder's Revenge, Dimension Shellshock. You can download it on Switch right now if you're looking for some more shell-kicking action. Cowabunga!

Back in 2022, Dotemu and Tribute Games' excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge fired up our passion for the heroes in a half-shell in a way we haven't felt for a long time. With the imminent release of Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, we're getting ready to drown in another wave of excitement and nostalgia very soon.

With so many TMNT games having come to Nintendo consoles over the years, it's tough to know exactly where to begin, let alone which Ninja Turtle (or Hero Turtle in the UK) to choose once you do settle on a game. So, to help sort through them all, we asked you lovely Nintendo Life readers to rate the Turtles games you have played and help us rank every TMNT game on Nintendo systems — and the result is below.

Remember: the order below is updated in real-time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Even as you read this, it's entirely possible to influence the ranking below. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate below and assign a score right now.

And what of Konami's aforementioned Cowabunga Collection? We'll add that in once you've had some time to try it out, but as a compilation comprised of many of the best games in the list below, we're hoping this will help you decide what to play first once the game launches.

So, ready to eat some delicious pizza in the sewer? Grab your coloured eye mask of choice and let's give the Foot Clan a sound kickin'...