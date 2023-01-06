Anime! Who doesn't love anime? No one who's clicking on this list, hopefully, because all these games are anime as heck.

We've compiled a list of the very best anime video games on the Nintendo Switch — the games which take the action, charm, and/or personality of popular and beloved anime and manga series and squish it into a video game.

(We've tried to narrow the list down to games based on anime and not the other way round, but it turns out the waters get really muddy if a game is basically already an anime, so... we bent the rules a little for Steins;Gate. Please forgive us.)

Of course, we'll endeavour to keep this list up to date, so do tell us which games we've forgotten, and make sure to check back for new entries!

Steins;Gate Elite (Switch) Publisher: Spike Chunsoft / Developer: MAGES Release Date: 19th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 19th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU ) Murder! Conspiracies! A phone that can text the past! All are good setups for a time loop game, and Steins;Gate has them all. This beloved visual novel, given a major polish-up for the Switch, has spawned an entire anime spin-off from its intricate decision-making, time-altering plot. It concerns a mad scientist who accidentally stumbles upon time machine technology, alerting a somewhat evil time-travelling corporation to his presence and abilities. You'll need about 25-40 hours to finish this one off, mind you!