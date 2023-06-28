With the new Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, finally landing in cinemas in the UK today (and in the US on Friday), we're republishing this list of the best Indiana Jones on Nintendo systems. Cue the theme...

Indiana Jones has returned for one final crack of the whip. We have awaited Harrison Ford's return in The Dial of Destiny by rewatching the movies and whistling that John Williams theme, and we've also been looking back at Indy's video game library. By our count, there have been a total of 15 Indiana Jones games released on Nintendo systems (well, 14 really, but we'll get to that in a moment), and we're curious to know which one is best.

That's where you come in. We've got our opinions, but similar to our other reader-ranked polls, we asked Nintendo Life readers to rate every Indiana Jones game they've played over the years and here are the results — every Indiana Jones game on Nintendo systems, ranked from worst to best by you.

Missed the 'voting' period, did you? Ah, but you didn't. You see, this ranking is created from User Ratings assigned to each game in our database and is subject to real-time change, even after publication. Registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars below and rate the games out of 10, even as you read this.

If you've previously rated these games, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and influence the order in the article (though you'll need to refresh the page to see any potential changes).

All set? Time to search for the grail...

Note. Keen Indy fans will have no doubt spied the interloper below. Yes, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis never got its own release on Nintendo platforms. HOWEVER, it is available to play on Wii as an unlockable in Staff of Kings. The latter game is easy enough to find, and the former — a seminal Indy title which was given Wii pointer controls here — is easy to unlock, too.