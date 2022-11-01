We're back with Jeanne now in her final side mission as a super spy in our Bayonetta 3 walkthrough. It's time to find Dr Sigurd and figure out what on earth is going on. Let's go!

Bayonetta 3: Side Mission 4 - The Doctor is Out Walkthrough

Bewitchments

Finish the chapter without hitting any obstacles - Make it through the entire sequence without hitting anything. A tough ask. Make sure to watch the signs on the ground for incoming obstacles. Lanes that are red should be avoided.

Successfully perform a wheelie jump - Line yourself up with a ramp, on a blue lane, and then hold in the wheelie button as you fly over it.

Defeat 10 motorcycle-rising Stratuses by slamming them into barriers - This one might take a few attempts but there are a ton of enemies to try it out on.

Find and defeat Acceptance - Quite near to the start of the bike ride, you'll see the glow of an angelic verse. Simply ride into it to spawn Acceptance then take them out.



Defeat 20 Homunculi while transformed into Cutie J - You should manage this first time. With Cutie J's invincibility engaged, simply blast through every enemy that appears onscreen.

Figure Box #1



Shortly after your Cutie J powers wear off, you'll find this one floating on the bottom portion of the screen.

Fast Food Collectibles

These are dotted around the course. The milkshake is very near the start of the sequence, at the top lane on the screen, simply take the first ramp here to grab it. There's also another food item on the bottom lane of the screen as soon as your Cutie J powers run out.

