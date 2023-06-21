Nintendo Amazon Prime Day 2023

It's almost that time of year yet again – yes, Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and there are sure to be lots of great deals and discounts available for fans of Nintendo and gaming in general.

The event will once again last for two days, running from 11th - 12th July 2023. There are actually some early deals already available, but the main bulk of discounts will appear on those dates.

Feel free to bookmark this page and check back with us on 11th July, as we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals to save you from scrolling through page after page of products. In the meantime, we've included a list of Nintendo deals that were available during Amazon's last event in October to give you an indication of what you can expect on Prime Day, as well as details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can take part.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

As you might expect, Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - US
Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - UK

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: All Nintendo Switch Deals

This year's Prime Day takes place on 11th - 12th July, but to give you an idea of what deals you can expect to see, we've kept a list of products that received discounts during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022.

Please note that the prices below may no longer be accurate!

Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)

Nintendo eShop Credit

Amazon didn't offer any eShop credit discounts, but we're currently offering 5% off all of our Switch eShop credit vouchers at our store. Just choose your chosen amount below (you can stack multiple vouchers if you like), and then use code NLIFE5 at checkout to secure the deal:

US

Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $70
UK

Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo Switch Online - 3 Month Individual Membership
For our readers in mainland Europe, click here to browse our available eShop credit vouchers – remember to use code NLIFE5!

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles (2022 Deals)

US deals:

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + SanDisk 64GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card
UK deals:

Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch) incl. Adventure Pack Digital Bonus (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo Switch) incl. Adventure Pack Digital Bonus + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo Switch) + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch) + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 White Amplified Gaming Headset + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White + LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch) + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo Switch) + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset - PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Black + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 White Amplified Gaming Headset + Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
Nintendo Switch Games and Game Bundles (2022 Deals)

US deals:

Yoshi's Crafted World
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Nintendo Switch Sports + Leg Strap Accessory
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Digital Code]
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
Dungeon of The Endless
Life is Strange: True Colors
Astria Ascending
Yoshi's Crafted World [Digital Code]
Overpass
New Pokémon Snap Standard - Switch [Digital Code]
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity [Digital Code]
Witch Spring 3 [Re: Fine] The Story of Eirudy
Harvest Moon: One World Collector's Edition
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Deluxe Edition
Wonder Boy Collection - Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Standard - Switch [Digital Code]
Mary Skelter 2 - Nintendo Switch
UK deals:

Sports Party
Darksiders II - Deathinitive Edition
Trials Rising (Code in Box)
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Code in Box)
Darksiders Genesis
Assassins Creed 3 Remastered (Code in Box)
Assassins Creed Rebel Collection (Code in Box)
Darksiders III (Nintendo Switch)
Disney Classic Games Collection: The Jungle Book, Aladdin, & The Lion King
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Launch Edition
Life is Strange: True Colors
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition - Nintendo Switch (Nintendo Switch)
Rabbids: Party of Legends
LEGO The Incredibles (Nintendo Switch)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Sonic Colours Ultimate with Baby Sonic Keychain
Colors Live
Monopoly + Monopoly Madness
The DioField Chronicle
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch) + Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 White Amplified Gaming Headset
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch) + Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Blue Amplified Gaming Headset
Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Switch) + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Animal Crossing: New Horizons + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Pokemon Legends Arceus (Nintendo Switch) + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo Switch) + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch) + Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset
Super Smash Bros - Ultimate (Nintendo Switch) + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Micro SD Cards (2022 Deals)

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

US deals:

SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter
SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC
Lexar 64GB Micro SD Card, microSDXC UHS-I Flash Memory Card with Adapter
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
Gigastone 256GB Micro SD Card for Nintendo Switch
SAMSUNG PRO Plus + Adapter 256GB microSDXC
SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter
[Gigastone] Micro SD Card 32GB 5-Pack
UK deals:

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
SanDisk Ultra 256 GB microSDXC Memory Card
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC memory card
SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC card
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter
SanDisk 512GB Extreme Micro SD Card
Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card inc. SD-Adapter (MB-ME256KA/EU)
SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD Card
Amazon Basics - MicroSDXC, 128 GB, with SD Adapter, A2, U3, Read Speed up to 100 MB/s
Gigastone 128GB Micro SD Card, 4K UHD Game Turbo, Nintendo-Switch Compatible, Read/Write 100/50 MB/s, A2 App Performance, UHS-I U3 C10 Class 10 Memory Card, with [5-Yrs Free Data Recovery]
Nintendo Switch Controllers (2022 Deals)

US deals:

POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Waluigi
POWER A Enhanced Wired Controller - Animal Crossing: Tom Nook
POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Doom Eternal
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller Switch
NexiGo Wireless Controller for Switch/Switch Lite/OLED
PDP Wired Switch Pro Controller
UK deals:

PowerA Wired Officially Licensed GameCube Style Controller/Super Smash Bros. Black
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokémon: Pikachu Arcade
PowerA GameCube Style Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Design
PowerA Wired GameCube Controller Mario
A Power Enhanced Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch - Nook Inc.
PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam & Raspberry Pi (G Classic Edition)
A Power Enhanced Wired Controller - Pikachu
Wireless Pro Controller for Switch/Switch Lite/OLED, Switch Remote with Wake-up
PDP Gaming Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller - Blue Camo
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired USB Controller for Switch, PC
8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired USB Controller for Switch, PC
8Bitdo SN30 Pro USB Gamepad (G Classic Edition)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Apex Legends
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Heroic Link
Retro-Bit Official Sega Mega Drive USB Controller 8-Button Arcade Pad for Sega Genesis Mini, Switch, PC, Mac, Steam, RetroPie, Raspberry Pi - USB Port (Crimson Red) (Nintendo Switch)
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Blush
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Vintage
Nintendo Switch Cases (2022 Deals)

US deals:

PowerA Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch Case
PDP Officially Licensed Switch Commuter Case
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
tomtoc Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch / OLED Model
iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED
UK deals:

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing
PowerA Pokémon Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Power Pokemon Carrying Case For Nintendo Switch
PowerA Stealth Case for Nintendo Switch - OLED Model or Nintendo Switch - Super Mario
Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories (2022 Deals)

US deals:

Metroid Dread amiibo 2-Pack
Zelda & Loftwing amiibo
8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch
Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset
Astro A10 Gaming Headset Gen 2 Wired Headset
Astro A10 Gaming Headset Gen 2 Wired Headset
Astro A10 Gaming Headset Gen 2 Wired Headset
UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle
X-Rocker Officially Licensed Nintendo Super Mario Gaming Chair
PDP Gaming LVL40 Stereo Headset with Mic for Nintendo Switch
X Rocker Officially Licensed Nintendo Super Mario Bros Video Rocker Gaming Chair - Bowser
X Rocker Officially Licensed Nintendo Super Mario Bros Video Rocker Gaming Chair - Peach
X Rocker Officially Licensed Nintendo Super Mario Bros Video Rocker Gaming Chair - Yoshi
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair - Neon Red/Neon Blue + Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Blue Amplified Gaming Headset
