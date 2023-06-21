It's almost that time of year yet again – yes, Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and there are sure to be lots of great deals and discounts available for fans of Nintendo and gaming in general.

The event will once again last for two days, running from 11th - 12th July 2023. There are actually some early deals already available, but the main bulk of discounts will appear on those dates.

Feel free to bookmark this page and check back with us on 11th July, as we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals to save you from scrolling through page after page of products. In the meantime, we've included a list of Nintendo deals that were available during Amazon's last event in October to give you an indication of what you can expect on Prime Day, as well as details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can take part.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

As you might expect, Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: All Nintendo Switch Deals



This year's Prime Day takes place on 11th - 12th July, but to give you an idea of what deals you can expect to see, we've kept a list of products that received discounts during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022.

Please note that the prices below may no longer be accurate!

Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)

Nintendo eShop Credit

Amazon didn't offer any eShop credit discounts

US

UK

For our readers in mainland Europe, click here to browse our available eShop credit vouchers – remember to use code NLIFE5!

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles (2022 Deals)

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Games and Game Bundles (2022 Deals)

US deals:

UK deals:

Micro SD Cards (2022 Deals)

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Controllers (2022 Deals)

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Cases (2022 Deals)

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories (2022 Deals)

US deals:

UK deals:

