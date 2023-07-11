This guide is a work in progress. Deals are being added as you read this, so keep refreshing the page or check back in a little while to see more offers!
Today's the day – Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, offering up lots of great deals and discounts for fans of Nintendo and gaming in general.
The event will once again last for two days, running from 11th - 12th July 2023, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout both days to save you from scrolling through page after page of products. You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access all the discounts even if you're not a paying Prime member. Enjoy, and keep checking back for more deals!
Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial
Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.
Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:
You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: All Nintendo Switch Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is now live! We're adding all the best deals we can find below if you'd like to browse the best gaming offers, but if you'd rather see all deals, visit the following links:
Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)
Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles
US deals:
US deals coming soon...
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch Games
US deals:
US deals coming soon...
UK deals:
Nintendo eShop Credit
Amazon hasn't offered any eShop credit discounts, but we're currently offering 5% off all of our Switch eShop credit vouchers at our store. Just choose your chosen amount below (you can stack multiple vouchers if you like), and then use code PRIME5 at checkout to secure the deal:
US
UK
For our readers in mainland Europe, click here to browse our available eShop credit vouchers – remember to use code PRIME5!
Micro SD Cards
US deals:
US deals coming soon...
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch Controllers
US deals:
US deals coming soon...
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch Cases
US deals:
US deals coming soon...
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories
US deals:
US deals coming soon...
UK deals:
Comments 69
The Mario Kart Live packs are one to stash for the future.
I can't imagine that Nintendo sold a huge amount of these therefore they maybe a rarity in the future.
The biggest issue was the space needed. Other than that, these could have been really fun.
£88.99 for a 1TB microSD card is an INCREDIBLE deal.
https://uk.camelcamelcamel.com/product/B08HCPTMJG
That's £40 lower than the historic low for that product!
Neo: The World Ends with You is the obvious standout here. Good price for a top tier game. As for the rest, meh. And that gaming chair is something else. Kudos to anyone brave enough to add that to their home. It hurts my eyes.
That 512GB Ultra MicroSD for £32.99 is an insane deal! The previous cheapest it has been was £48.99, and it was £59.99 last week....
Amazon put up a lot of their prices this morning. Funny that...
@riChchestM
Yeah, it's a nasty business practice.
Price monitor everything, shop around, compare. CamelCamelCamel is your friend here.
The prices of SD cards make going digital an absolute no-brainer.
Since I am not from either of the two countries where these Amazon promotions are, these discounts are not for me.
I have a 128GB SD card that is rapidly filling up. Is a 512 GB card a good deal?
Why am I here? I've got enough games!
How is this guy still a poster on here? A quick bit of research and you'll see most of these prices aren't great. Not the first time either, this guy always seems to post rushed price related articles that are full of holes. This comment will probably get deleted but jeez Nintendolife, stop flooding your website with junk articles and go back to a year or two ago when there were fewer, more meaningful/impactful posts.
@Moonsorrow999
That's a little harsh, there is a enough here to make it worth an article rather than having to trawl through the unhelpful Amazon searching.
@Rosona My issue with the poster is this isn't the first time. For example a recent one was 'Best prices here' for a new game. It was one of the most expensive places to buy the game. It's as if he just copy and pastes and does no research. It never used to be like that here. Like with this, he's just dumped everything without even looking at it.
These deals weren't even worth waking up for.
::Rolls back into bed::
Mind trick don't work on me, only money.
Am I seeing things or is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons switch actually only $1 off?
@RupeeClock That was about the only thing I got, I have been wanting more SD space for ages as my 512GB is filling up and I have never seen the 1TB in the UK lower than £150 this year at least or at the price you mentioned. I do collect Physical games but those digital eshop sales always get me in the end too.
Amazon Prime Day in Sweden have some great deals like Nintendo Switch Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Physical) for 399:- or around 37,79 USD. To good to not buy 😎. Also Kirby and the Forgotten for 421:- (39,87 USD).
@Moonsorrow999 If you look closely, you'll see that some of these links are 'affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we (NintendoLife) may receive a small percentage of the sale'. That's why we see these posts & will continue to see them.
Grabbed the 1TB MicroSD card early this morning . Was a no brainer at that price.
I'm tempted by the 1TB microSD and also tempted by getting a Switch Lite, mainly for visual novels. However I feel like if I ever get a Switch Lite, Switch Pro will immediately be announced and then I'll have too many Switches. That is the same (un)logic which kept me from buying Mario Kart 8 for years.
I got the logitech headset for 50 bucks
Pretty crappy "deals".
Would get a 1tb sd card but alas, but for NA.
@FishyS Switch Pro is nothing but a rumor that isn't happening. With the still on going chip shortage it would be pretty dumb of them to try and release that and then a Switch 2 in another 2 years.
dang i just upped my sub for deluxe online.. there are some incredible deals here!!! some awesome cases!!
@Orokosaki I have gone digital on Sony and Microsoft consoles. Still not doing it with a Nintendo Console.
Maybe this is the start of them allowing you to continue downloading your games in perpetuity but I highly doubt it. Or, I will believe it when I see it if you will.
The 3DS shop is going the way of the dodo. After that, if something happens to the games you bought, welp, sorry for your luck, you can no longer download them.
Either way, as long as Nintendo Sells physical games, I am staying physical.
I need a Micro SD card for the laptop I just got since it only had 256GB hard drive so I might get a 512GB for it from here
Wow, the U.S. got screwed this year. 🤷♂️
@Grawbad I think I went digital because I fell out of love with gaming, maybe it’s my age, I’m 47, or maybe it’s my feelings about the industry as a whole. I just don’t have that excitement for it anymore like I did years back hence I sold all my consoles and games apart from the Switch a while back.
Prime Day in Italy has a preorder for Xenoblade 3+Live a Live at 90€ if you're interested.
Cheers NL, I picked up a SanDisk 512gb card for 32 quid to go with my 400gb card, I hate seeing those flashing red x's on my homescreen when I'm adding to my haul of shame
@RupeeClock,
I clocked that yesterday, a branded 1TB card for £88.99 is a steal, I currently have 512Gb ones installed in my Switch console, and hardly have anything on them.... but still amazing deal.
Other than for SD cards these "deals" are trash as always
@johnvboy
It's just as well you clocked that yesterday, because in the UK the 1TB microSD cards have now gone up to £200.
I only ordered an extra 512GB to upgrade my phone, my Switch has a 512GB installed and I haven't made maximum use of it yet.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/SanDisk-microSDXC-Memory-Adapter-Performance/dp/B08HCPTMJG/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2SS18CFN5R6FS&qid=1657706339&smid=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE&sprefix=1tb%2Caps%2C60&sr=8-3&tag=nlife-21
Still there, just hidden a little better.
After 5 years with my 256gb Switch memory card, I’ve upgraded to the 512gb one.
I mostly buy physical so hopefully that will last me the rest of the consoles lifecycle.
@AcridSkull,
The Amazon deals are always a little misleading, they put the full RRP, then show the saving, totally ignoring the fact that very few items are on their site for the full retail price, in the first place.
Am abit disappointed with some of the game prices (uk). Some have just dropped to the price alot of places have been selling them for, for months (including on the high street). Also, Neo is £19.85 on base.com - it has been that price for about a month now. Amazon is OK, but sometimes I think their prices, especially for games, aren't all that.
@Gingeroyboy125 Agree with you there, i got Shovel knight in May at that exact price from Amazon so it must have been put up and then back down. They also sold Stardew for that price before, and mario kart 8.
Does anybody know if that 1tb microsd card is good quality? I’m debating on getting one, but I just wanted to be sure.
Jumped on the micro SD cards for my Switch, my phone, and my tablet.
Canadian Amazon Prime Day is so crap. All we have in this country is on a small list of first party Nintendo games that everyone already owns, you can get 12mo of Nintendo Switch Online free. It's really pathetic.
Probably going to be picking up a new case for my Switch Lite (the Animal Crossing/Tom Nook ones are up my alley), and maybe a new SD card so i can get Kid Icarus Uprising on my New 2DS XL (i would get it physically but its pretty pricey on Ebay).
Edit:
@DarthFoxMcCloud, i only just realized Canada and US deals are different (I guess my brain didnt comprehend the countries). Darn.
What amazing deals again! Not.
Prime Day really is rubbish, unless you're buying Amazon devices (which seem to be always on sale anyway).
Oh, the Switch went from $299 to $296, what a bargain!
Maybe it’s time to stop advertising bezos unethical company and supporting this disgusting business model ? Do you really want to sponsor his next space vacation or help him to maintain those ridiculous inhuman work conditions for the employees ?
Surprised the Zelda Game & Watch had not been sold out already. Makes me wonder how many they've made.
Removed - unconstructive feedback
Jesus, they should pay us for playing Assassin's Creed 3, how can this be on sale.
Still gonna wait for BF but might be time for a spare 1TB card.
Another deal another bunch of junk sales.
I still refuse to shop with a Retailer where they want you to pay a Premium so you can access their Sales. Link somewhere else and I'll happily click on it so this website gets some of the Proceeds.
I used to shop regularly with Amazon back when they were good but when Prime was introduced I just turned my back on them.
Any Play Asia deals linked here I have always clicked on but I just can't stand Amazon anymore.
Wait now they're bundling in a Lego game with their first party games so it's more expensive & calling it a deal 🙈🤣🤣
There is a deal for prime members where if you buy a $50 Amazon gift card on amazon you get a bonus $10 gift card. In other words infinite money glitch. Use thr glitch not because you want to but because it takes money from Bezos
I already have all of this.
I just can't support amazon anymore.
@bimmy-lee I got them all before you. But Agramonte got them 18 months before me.
If the Mario Kart Live racers (Mario and Luigi) go on sale to $50 each again, those are definitely worth having if you’re a huge Mario Kart fan.
@WiltonRoots - You have all this on better hardware and played it yeeears ago. So MANY years ago that you can’t even remember exactly how much better the performance actually was on that better hardware, but it was better for sure.
Where's:
SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $97.99
Amazon (US)
I don't see it???? It should be also for Prime members already.
12th July is my birthday 😀
Since you guys copy and pasted an article from a year ago I’m copying and pasting my comment from 5 minutes ago.😂
You guys are getting so lazy with these repeat articles. Are the deals in the article from last year along with the comments or are those new? 🤷🏻♂️
I’ll be on vacation in Canada that week where my phone won’t work for text, calls or data so probably no shopping for me. Unless I buy a burner phone on sale while I’m in Canada?🤔
I like the "X-Rocker Officially Licenced Mario Gaming Chair" unfortunately i have 2 gaming chairs already don't really need another.
No Canadian deals?
@rjejr But a new cozy game came out, how am I going to know what the NL user aggregate score is if we don't get a specific article.
Jk obviously, I wish the staff would just vote for stuff. They have no problem expressing opinions, I'd love to hear what they actually think more often regardless of whether I agree.
Some bad deals here. DioField Chronicle is a lot cheaper on other stores.
I don't recommend buying any Amazon things that say they're coming from the Nintendo store. The listing will specify North America, and then it will be the world edition. Or worse, I ordered Bayonetta 2 w/ the code for Bayo 1. No code came with it. What a scam account.
I feel like it's their way of getting you to buy from the Nintendo web site directly.
Those white OLED joy-con's look so blugh and sterile. Love the White dock, but imo it looks better paired with Coloured joy-cons, like the Neon pink & Green Splatoon 2 jcn's for ex.
