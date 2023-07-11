This guide is a work in progress. Deals are being added as you read this, so keep refreshing the page or check back in a little while to see more offers!

Today's the day – Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, offering up lots of great deals and discounts for fans of Nintendo and gaming in general.

The event will once again last for two days, running from 11th - 12th July 2023, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout both days to save you from scrolling through page after page of products. You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access all the discounts even if you're not a paying Prime member. Enjoy, and keep checking back for more deals!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All Nintendo Switch Deals



Amazon Prime Day 2023 is now live! We're adding all the best deals we can find below if you'd like to browse the best gaming offers, but if you'd rather see all deals, visit the following links:

Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles

US deals:

US deals coming soon...

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Games

US deals:

US deals coming soon...

UK deals:

Nintendo eShop Credit

Amazon hasn't offered any eShop credit discounts, but we're currently offering 5% off all of our Switch eShop credit vouchers at our store. Just choose your chosen amount below (you can stack multiple vouchers if you like), and then use code PRIME5 at checkout to secure the deal:

US

UK

For our readers in mainland Europe, click here to browse our available eShop credit vouchers – remember to use code PRIME5!

Micro SD Cards

US deals:

US deals coming soon...

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Controllers

US deals:

US deals coming soon...

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Cases

US deals:

US deals coming soon...

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories

US deals:

US deals coming soon...

UK deals:

If you're looking for more Amazon Prime Day gaming discounts, make sure to check out the very best PlayStation deals and Xbox deals over on our sister sites. Happy shopping!