Virtua Fighter isn't a series you'd generally associate with Nintendo systems, and that's probably because the closest we've had to an entry is Virtua Quest, a GameCube spin-off from 2004 (though we also had a Virtual Console release of Virtua Fighter 2 back in the Wii era).

But now, fight fans can finally look forward to the real deal with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage on Switch 2, a proper entry that takes full advantage of the hardware, offering up cross-play compatibility, rollback netcode, and a story mode for solo players.

We recently spoke with producer Seiji Aoki to find out more about this significant release. We touch on the requirements needed to port the game to Switch 2, how Aoki-san personally marks the release of a new game, and how World Stage might shape the future of the franchise.

Nintendo Life: First of all, can you describe what Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage is for those who might be unfamiliar?

Seiji Aoki: Virtua Fighter is one of SEGA’s most important IPs and considered to be a groundbreaking title that has led the fighting game scene as the originator of 3D fighters. That’s why, in order to ensure players around the world can enjoy smooth online matches, this new game features rollback netcode and crossplay support, and is offered on platforms that make it easier for more players to pick up and play.

Another key appeal of Virtua Fighter is that, while it stands as the pioneer of 3D fighting games, it remains arguably one of the most innovative titles in the genre. The series is often perceived as difficult, but this game features a simple three‑button control scheme and realistic full‑contact combat without projectiles or flashy effects, achieving gameplay that is simple to learn yet deeply rewarding. Its greatest appeal lies in the competitive matches that demand advanced mind games. Because the game has such strong competitive qualities, a wide variety of playstyles naturally emerge, which has become one of its defining strengths and a major reason it has been supported by fans for so many years.

How was the team’s experience in developing this game using the Dragon Engine? Were there any unique challenges?

So this game is developed by RGG Studio. Our team has a deep understanding of the Dragon Engine and plenty of technical know‑how, so the development itself went smoothly. Now, when it comes to this Nintendo Switch 2 version, Virtua Fighter really needs to run at a steady 60fps, so adjusting the game for the capabilities of each hardware generation has always been technically challenging. That’s one of the big reasons why our releases have been limited up until now.

I feel that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a platform anyone can enjoy, regardless of age. When I have time on my days off, my family and I sometimes play Mario Kart together.

With Nintendo Switch 2, we finally saw that we could hit 60fps and also support things like rollback netcode and crossplay, so we decided to move ahead with development. There were definitely some tough moments along the way, but thanks to the team’s hard work, we were able to get it across the finish line.

When you first used the Switch 2 yourself, what were your impressions of it?

We’ve optimised the rendering for each platform, but the actual gameplay feel turned out to be on par with the other versions. Because of that, we feel that cross-platform play will be easier to achieve than ever moving forward. That’s probably the strongest impression I’ve had with it.

What’s been your favourite game for the Switch 2 so far, and why?

I feel that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a platform anyone can enjoy, regardless of age. When I have time on my days off, my family and I sometimes play Mario Kart together.

When did you decide to bring World Stage to the Switch 2? How was the overall porting process?

We had been considering releasing the game on other platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2, since around the middle of development on the previous title, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.’s Steam version. By expanding the number of platforms where people can play, we hope to offer more options to players around the world.

In modern fighting games, I believe that rollback netcode and crossplay are essential features.

A lot of official fighting tournaments tend to use the PS5 as their platform of choice. With the power of the Switch 2 and its growing popularity, do you think we could start seeing it being used more in tournaments?

The official SEGA tournament, the VIRTUA FIGHTER Open Championship (which we normally shorten to VFOC), currently uses the Steam version, but now that the game is available on more platforms, I believe it’s best for community leaders around the world to choose the platform that fits their region and their players’ preferences when hosting their own tournaments and events. Of course, the Nintendo Switch 2 version also maintains full competitive integrity, so I hope to see a wide variety of grassroots activities globally.

How important was it to you that World Stage features crossplay along with rollback

netcode support?

In modern fighting games, I believe that rollback netcode and crossplay are essential features. To grow the Virtua Fighter franchise within the global community, it’s important that as many people as possible can experience what makes VF appealing in the first place. That’s why supporting a wide range of platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2, and making crossplay a reality are both extremely important for providing an environment where players around the world can easily pick up and enjoy the game.

How do you think World Stage will shape the future of the series going forward? What specific features would you like to keep for upcoming games?

I see this game as the foundational product for the future of the Virtua Fighter franchise. Going forward, we plan to build on this version while identifying areas that still need refinement or improvement. By listening closely to the global community and prioritising what matters most to players, I hope to continue expanding and evolving the series.

With the franchise now more than 30 years old, what does Virtua Fighter mean to you? How would you like to see it evolve?

I’ve been involved with the Virtua Fighter series as a developer since Virtua Fighter 4. Having originally been part of [SEGA studio] AM2, I still take great care in carrying on the DNA passed down from Yu Suzuki, the creator of Virtua Fighter. The series has a long history and is one of Sega’s most important IPs, an iconic title that has helped shape the fighting game scene. I feel a strong responsibility to continue evolving this valuable IP and to help bring even more excitement to the franchise on a global scale.

Fighting games tend to live or die based on their community and how engaged players are months or even years after release. How do you intend to keep people playing World Stage on the Switch 2 and other platforms?

I still take great care in carrying on the DNA passed down from Yu Suzuki

Last year, we held the VFOC throughout the entire year, and we will continue it this year as the VIRTUA FIGHTER Open Championship 2026. For VFOC2026, we are planning to host tournaments in regions we have not covered before, such as South America and Oceania. By running the VFOC with VF5REVOWS and helping discover and grow new communities around the world, we hope to provide an environment where players can enjoy the game for years to come.

We can see characters from the Yakuza series show up in World Stage. Are there

any fighters from other franchises you’d like to see collaborate with Virtua Fighter?

So, as you know, this game was developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Because of that, the character designers who specialise in the character expressions of the Like A Dragon (or Yakuza) series worked on the character creation, and we’re confident in the level of quality and authenticity we’ve achieved. The response has been very positive not only from Like A Dragon fans but also from longtime Virtua Fighter fans, and it seems many players even participate in events and tournaments using the Yakuza-themed costumes.

These days many players use pads or leverless controllers, so we make sure the game is tuned so that it can be enjoyed comfortably on any device.

There is nothing we can share at this time, but SEGA still has many other appealing IPs, and we would love to explore possible collaborations in the future, including with partners outside SEGA.

There are so many different ways of playing fighting games these days, including standard controllers, arcade sticks, and even leverless controllers like the Hitbox. Do you have a personal preference when playing yourself?

Since I first started playing Virtua Fighter in arcades, I still prefer using an arcade stick, which I am most familiar with. These days many players use pads or leverless controllers, so we make sure the game is tuned so that it can be enjoyed comfortably on any device.

How do you personally celebrate the completion and release of a new game?

I don’t do anything special to celebrate personally, but there is something I always do whenever a game I worked on is released. Many players stream their gameplay or matches online after purchasing the game, so I enjoy watching those streams. Sometimes I even join online matches myself.

Finally, is there anything else you’d like Switch 2 owners to know ahead of the game’s launch?

The goal of the Virtua Fighter franchise is to energise and further grow the global community. To achieve that, it is important for us to deliver the product in an environment that is accessible to as many people as possible. This is exactly why we decided to release the game on Nintendo Switch 2.

Through crossplay with other platforms and through the official Discord, we hope to strengthen the sense of unity within the global VF community. I would be very happy if fighting game fans out there try the game on Nintendo Switch 2, and if you or they have any feedback or impressions, please share them with us on our official Discord. We are always listening to what the fans have to say.

Thank you for your continued support of Sega and Virtua Fighter.

Thank you to Seiji Aoki for taking the time to answer our questions. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage is now available on Switch 2. Check out our review for the NL verdict: