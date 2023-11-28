One of the Switch's greatest strengths is that it knows exactly what it is. You've got a small handful of streaming apps, sure, but there's no denying that Nintendo Switch is a game console, through and through. Could its eventual successor be more, though?
Back in 2013 when Microsoft revealed the Xbox One, the company was widely ridiculed for its focus on delivering an 'all in one' device; a console that could not only play the latest games, but could stream movies, broadcast live TV, and let you control everything with gestures or your voice. Microsoft's desire for an always-online Xbox One to be the only piece of tech you'll ever need in your living room didn't sit well with gamers, not least because games seemed to be an afterthought, with the firm more concerned about ensuring you were connected to its entertainment ecosystem at all times. 10 years on, however, the landscape for gaming and other media is somewhat different. While Microsoft undoubtedly botched the messaging a decade ago, was it really such a bad idea?
Ignoring the DRM (digital rights management) practices that Microsoft tried to peddle, which were and still are terrible, there's no denying that video streaming has come on leaps and bounds since that fateful E3 presentation in 2013. Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Peacock, Max, Apple TV+, and Paramount+ have all managed to attract tens of millions of subscribers thanks in large part to their dedication to original, exclusive content. But what do all of these services have in common? None of them are on Switch.
It's not like Nintendo has taken a strict "no streaming apps allowed" approach either, because there are several available that can be downloaded right now. In North America, you've got Hulu, Crunchyroll, YouTube, Funimation, Pokémon TV, and Twitch. Why other services haven't appeared on the hybrid console seven years down the line is up for speculation, but given that former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé once said that "conversations [with other services] are ongoing", we'd wager that it would take a lot more than just flipping a switch and releasing an app.
Although Nintendo itself would hardly admit it, the Switch is now in its twilight years, with many eyes now looking to whatever's next in the hardware pipeline. With this in mind, if they haven't done so already, we can't imagine the streaming giants rushing to get their respective apps on Switch, despite the 130 million+ install base.
With the eventual successor, however, we reckon it would represent a perfect opportunity to bring more streaming services to Nintendo fans. There's absolutely no doubt that Nintendo's 'games-only' approach with the Switch has worked wonders for both fans and the firm itself (especially in contrast to Microsoft's confusing approach with the Xbox One), but the humble hybrid console has more than proven its worth since 2017, and we're personally ready for a bit more multimedia to be integrated into the ecosystem (that's assuming Nintendo doesn't ditch the Switch concept for something completely new, and really, who knows).
Streaming is in a much different place today than it was back in 2013. Was Microsoft simply ahead of its time with its presentation of the Xbox One? Maybe, but there's no denying that its overall approach was messy at best. If Nintendo keeps the hybrid approach with its Switch successor, however, the ability to stream media would frankly be amazing; we don't know about you, but we love cracking out a bit of The X-Files on Disney+ while cooking up our evening meals, so to be able to do that on the next Nintendo console instead of our measly phones would be pretty darn cool. But that's just us.
So, what do you think? Leave a comment down below with your thoughts on whether Nintendo should embrace streaming media with its next console, or whether it should just focus on gaming... and maybe some StreetPass.
And themes. We all want themes.
For me i dont really care, use it only for gaming. But if they bring it on switch 2, i think it will be a good selling point, to have the option available.
Nah. Wouldn't use them at all when I already have half a dozen other devices I could use that are more convenient.
I wouldn’t mind. I might not use it but the option just being here for people who would is pretty nice.
I most use my Laptop for that bit I guess it wouldn't hurt
Wii, 3DS, and Wii U all had Netflix. And then for some reason, Switch doesn't.
I don't know if Switch 2 will have Twitch (due to Twitch's removal on Switch), but the other Switch streaming apps seem like a good fit.
Add in Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, and maybe a few others (Amazon Prime, Apple TV) and you're golden.
They also need to be better at getting them at launch. Hulu didn't arrive until November 2017, and YouTube took until November 2018.
Personally I don't really care, I don't have any streaming subscriptions because I simply don't like that practice. Plus there's way too many subscription services these days. When I watch something on my Switch, I use the YouTube app, and I'm content enough with that.
But I'm not the only owner of these systems. Other people have these systems, and other people have subscription services. If having these services on Nintendo platforms, then by all means, make it available! I don't see the harm really.
Yes. I have other devices for streaming services but it’s always nice to have options (especially for stuff like Crunchyroll which my upstairs TV doesn’t have an app for), and I’ve wished the Switch did have stuff like Netflix when I’ve been to hotels and had my Switch dock with me but no streaming options on the TVs they have.
It’s not 100% necessary but having them available isn’t going to hurt anyone either. I can’t think of a single reason why anyone would object to them being on a console
Not really, I have a bunch of other (and better) ways to use those services. I don't mind having the option, though, as long as they're optional and not integrated to the OS or something.
No. If anything add an UHD blu ray drive. Physical media for life.
Eh, I'd be fine with it, but I probably wouldn't care. I thought the lack of most streaming services on the Switch was a bit weird, but I already can stream every streaming service under the sun on my phone/laptop so there's no use complaining.
Okay maybe aside YouTube, I sunk 1,600 hours into it apparently so I seem to mostly use my Switch for YouTube viewing.
Also didn't Disney say Disney+ was coming to the Switch at one point?
It would mean less having to switch inputs so I'd definitely be fine with more streaming apps on Switch.
Tbh, I'm more curious as to what the reason is for why there are so few on the system atm. Disney+ was at least teased via promo art before the service launched but it never came. What kept so many of the heavy hitters from getting released and why were YouTube, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation the exceptions?
Couldn't care less. My phone has a higher resolution screen than any the Switch 2 (even if the rumor of it having a 1080p screen pans out), so that's where I use my streaming apps.
@TheExile285 Well, it's a portable device that requires wi-fi connection to use these services, so maybe they figured Switch just wasn't a good fit for streaming services when compared to smart phones etc. Also being limited to Full HD without HDR is kind of doing a disservice to the content (although that also applies to many smart phones as well).
I use my switch for streaming to make up for the fact that I have a smart TV in the living room, but not the bedroom.
Absolutely. They're features of convenience and it's annoying that the current Switch is missing many of them.
I've almost never used the YouTube or Hulu apps on Switch now, but I do see the appeal of having decent, modern streaming apps on there, especially when I take the Switch with me on a trip and hook it up to a hotel/airbnb TV.
Crunchyroll is all we need
I still haven't forgiven them for Princess Connect, though.
Wii U had Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix.
So did the Wii. It perplexes me why the Switch wouldn't.
That said, I don't really use streaming services, so I don't care.
Streaming services are going downhill, so I really couldn’t care less.
It seems baffling that Netflix isn’t on there, given how much Pokémon they have on the service. And they are both red. And they both start with the letter “N.”
I personally wouldn't mind more, though I don't really need them. I already have a million other devices that have that capability, and those will always be my first pick over a new console for streaming apps. I guess I shouldn't say always though, life events could sway me in one way or the other.
I want them to let us use harddrives for home play. The micro sd cards are too small…
Yes of course, I used the Wii U's netflix app for over a thousand hours apparently.
Youtube gets used on the switch a fair amount and the switch is the only device I'd usually take on holiday that connects to TVs reliably.
Would I like to see more services? Well it’s not like you could really want less.😂
Not sure if it needs all of the streaming services but I feel like TikTok would be a big get. I don’t use it myself but it seems pretty popular. Twitter/X is going downhill so probably can skip that.😝
Disney+ would be the main one I’d expect, seems a good fit, but who knows. If the next gen console is a beefier Switch it’s gonna sell regardless.🤷🏻♂️
I'd like to see it added, but it's not essential for me this only really comes up when travelling, I take the switch for gaming and a tablet for TV, so if the switch successor had the apps it would eliminate the need for the tablet. But it's not much of an inconvenience
@KoopaTheGamer I don't think that's it. Previous generation portables (Vita and 3DS) had access to more streaming apps than the Switch.
I also don't think that the lack of HD/HDR matter since (like you said) so many people just watch content on their smartphone. The Wi-Fi requirement when portable shouldn't impact it either since you could use a public/guest Wi-Fi or download the content ahead of time if the app supports it like the Crunchyroll switch app does.
If anything, the streaming providers benefit from having their apps available on as many devices as possible.
The thing here is. Last week I actually tried YouTube for the first time. And it blew my mind. I was always watching YouTube from my phone, but the bigger size of my good old switch really did something for me! 💯
@KoopaTheGamer
you just reminded me that there are actually people out there who GAF about HDR. in fact i honestly forgot it was even a thing.
no need, Chromecasts are practically free on sale, and they go on sale constantly. and, i have my phone so im good. just give me a super solid gaming platform with bossa nova please. ✌️
oh, and dont integrate them into the interface in some way so i cant remove them. that, i will have a problem with.
@Princess_Lilly They really fumbled Princess Connect EN 😭
