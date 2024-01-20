Smash Bros.
Image: Nintendo Life

The Super Smash Bros. franchise has come a long way since the original launched 25 years ago in 1999. Yes, you read that right — the original Super Smash Bros. is 25 years old tomorrow, 21st January.

If we look at the character roster for a start, we began with a humble offering of 12 playable fighters in Super Smash Bros. for the N64 before this ballooned into a frankly insane total of 89 in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (DLC characters included).

It's easy to look at the latest entry in the series and wonder just how on earth developers Bandai Namco and Sora Ltd. could expand upon it in the future. Heck, even lauded creator Masahiro Sakurai isn't too sure himself. Beyond simply chucking a few more licensed characters into the mix, however, we reckon Nintendo could engineer a few quick wins by simply looking back on the franchise's history and identifying the absolute best features from each game. In fact, to save the gigantic, multi-million dollar company some effort, we've done it ourselves. Because we're nice like that.

So, we've gone back to each Smash Bros. game and pulled one mode or feature that we think deserves a spot in an inevitable future entry. These are what we believe would result in the 'ultimate' expression of what Super Smash Bros. truly is beyond its ludicrous roster of characters and stages.

Of course, you're more than free to disagree with us, and if that's the case, then be sure to leave a comment with which mode or feature you think should be included in a future Smash Bros. game.

Super Smash Bros. (1999) - 1P Game

Okay, given how barebones the first game is, this was an easy choice. '1P Game' is essentially the progenitor of the franchise's 'Classic Mode': a series of straightforward bouts that you progress through in a linear manner, broken up with short bonus games such as 'Break the Targets' and 'Board the Platforms'.

It's a simple, accessible mode that has proven itself to be vital to the foundation of Super Smash Bros.; an excellent way for newbies to get to grips with the gameplay, while simultaneously a perfect outlet for veterans who want to crank the difficulty up to the max and practice their skills.

Super Smash Bros. Melee - Event Match

If you were around during the GameCube era and happened to pick up a copy of Super Smash Bros. Melee, then you'll know that the game's 'Event Match' mode was an absolute banger. It presented a total of 51 unique 'events' that players could tackle in whichever order they saw fit (though all 51 are unlocked periodically as you complete a set number of events) and quickly became an instant fan favourite.

The objectives in each event were often hilarious, with one including copious amounts of bombs, another in which you'll need to collect a bunch of coins, and all building to the grand finale in which you go up against Ganondorf, Mewtwo, and the oversized Giga Bowser. A true test of skill, indeed. Later games would certainly take inspiration from Event Match (the Wii U entry especially), but this was the purest and arguably most appealing use of the concept.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl - The Subspace Emissary

Much like Melee's Event Match, The Subspace Emissary gained a dedicated cult following in the years since Brawl's release, despite its issues. It was the franchise's first and only true attempt at turning Smash Bros. into a full-on adventure game, chucking you into sprawling levels that almost felt inspired by classic Metroidvanias. Add to that some unique bosses and awesome cutscenes, and you've got yourself a mode that absolutely deserves another shot at the spotlight.

Given that Smash Bros. has always put its focus on multiplayer first and foremost, The Subspace Emissary still, to this day, feels like the franchise's boldest attempt to appeal to solo players. We'd love to see a new incarnation of it that includes all characters from Ultimate; can you imagine how completely insane that would be? Do it, Nintendo.

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS - Trophies

Trophies have appeared in a few Smash Bros. games, but their appearance in Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS was arguably the most comprehensive representation of the feature before Ultimate ditched it entirely.

Hardcore Smash Bros. fans love the trophies feature. Not only did it offer up obscene amounts of dopamine when you unlocked a few in one go, but the act of actually going through and viewing them was immensely satisfying. You had obvious characters like Mario, Samus, and Kirby, but then more obscure ones like Punch-Out's Glass Joe, Xenoblade's Reyn, and Dr. Kawashima himself. It's the perfect way to brush up on your Nintendo history, and we're still devastated that the feature was cut from Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Music Player

Music Player
Image: Nintendo

Yeah, yeah, we know it's probably not the most thrilling choice imaginable, but goodness, the music player featured in Smash Ultimate is simply incredible. It's likely the most comprehensive official collection of Nintendo music around (with a whole bunch of non-Nintendo stuff thrown in too), and the fact that you can listen to it all with the screen turned off is a wonderful bonus.

Just picture a combination of the trophy feature from earlier Smash entries with the music feature from Smash Ultimate. You could browse through the trophies while listening to music relating to each IP, toggling between specific tracks with the simple press of a button. If that doesn't sound like heaven, then we're not sure what does.

Which Smash Bros. mode or feature would you most like to see return?

(You can select up to 3 answers)

So those are our picks for the modes and features that we think should make a return in a future Super Smash Bros. entry. Disagree with us? Let us know in the comments what you think should be included in the perfect (or 'ultimate') Smash game.