So, we've gone back to each Smash Bros. game and pulled one mode or feature that we think deserves a spot in an inevitable future entry. These are what we believe would result in the 'ultimate' expression of what Super Smash Bros. truly is beyond its ludicrous roster of characters and stages.

Of course, you're more than free to disagree with us, and if that's the case, then be sure to leave a comment with which mode or feature you think should be included in a future Smash Bros. game.

Super Smash Bros. (1999) - 1P Game

Okay, given how barebones the first game is, this was an easy choice. '1P Game' is essentially the progenitor of the franchise's 'Classic Mode': a series of straightforward bouts that you progress through in a linear manner, broken up with short bonus games such as 'Break the Targets' and 'Board the Platforms'.

It's a simple, accessible mode that has proven itself to be vital to the foundation of Super Smash Bros.; an excellent way for newbies to get to grips with the gameplay, while simultaneously a perfect outlet for veterans who want to crank the difficulty up to the max and practice their skills.

Super Smash Bros. Melee - Event Match

If you were around during the GameCube era and happened to pick up a copy of Super Smash Bros. Melee, then you'll know that the game's 'Event Match' mode was an absolute banger. It presented a total of 51 unique 'events' that players could tackle in whichever order they saw fit (though all 51 are unlocked periodically as you complete a set number of events) and quickly became an instant fan favourite.

The objectives in each event were often hilarious, with one including copious amounts of bombs, another in which you'll need to collect a bunch of coins, and all building to the grand finale in which you go up against Ganondorf, Mewtwo, and the oversized Giga Bowser. A true test of skill, indeed. Later games would certainly take inspiration from Event Match (the Wii U entry especially), but this was the purest and arguably most appealing use of the concept.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl - The Subspace Emissary

Much like Melee's Event Match, The Subspace Emissary gained a dedicated cult following in the years since Brawl's release, despite its issues. It was the franchise's first and only true attempt at turning Smash Bros. into a full-on adventure game, chucking you into sprawling levels that almost felt inspired by classic Metroidvanias. Add to that some unique bosses and awesome cutscenes, and you've got yourself a mode that absolutely deserves another shot at the spotlight.

Given that Smash Bros. has always put its focus on multiplayer first and foremost, The Subspace Emissary still, to this day, feels like the franchise's boldest attempt to appeal to solo players. We'd love to see a new incarnation of it that includes all characters from Ultimate; can you imagine how completely insane that would be? Do it, Nintendo.