MAR10 Day might be over, but hear us out-- Nintendo said that every day is MAR10 day with Nintendo Switch. So we're going to take that statement to heart and talk about our favourite Mario games. Yep, not the best, not the worst, but our personal favourites. And no, they don't have to be on Switch.
Everyone has a different favourite. For some, it's their first foray into the colourful, eclectic world of Super Mario. For others, the leap into 3D may have been too much to resist. Mario has had a pretty varied life since 1985's Super Mario Bros. (and technically even before that), and with the 40th anniversary looming next year, we're always ready to celebrate Nintendo's mascot.
Below, our team of NL writers have shared their favourite Super Mario games, and we also want to know yours, lovely readers. Remember, we're talking Super Mario, not games like Mario Kart or Mario Party. So everything from Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario Bros. Wonder.