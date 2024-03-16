Guide Best Super Mario Games Of All Time Where does Mario Wonder rank?

Gavin Lane, editor

Mario Bros. 3 was my first. Actually, I don't remember if it was 3 or Super Mario Bros. that was actually my first — my brother had both carts — but it was 3 that really captured my imagination. The dancing objects on the World Map screen, Mario's rotund, waddling sprite and the way he pulled his cap down when he ducked, the contrast in colours between the white box at the end of the levels and the black 'drapes' behind — my warm impressions of the NES are mostly the result of this game's wonderful opening stages.

There's nothing to say which hasn't been said, many times, before. You've all played this, you all know the music, you all hold down on the white platform to get the Warp Whistle, and then feel bad for using it and skipping all those brilliant early levels. This game is filled with elegance and joy and remains my favourite 2D Mario.

Alana Hagues, deputy editor

It has to be Super Mario World. I don't think that's ever going to change, either. It wasn't my first Mario game by any means — I'd played at least five others before getting around to the SNES classic — but it was love at first sight.

Super Mario World just has a magical energy about it. It's stuffed full of secrets and surprises that delight and challenge. The power-ups are wonderful, and the Cape Feather will always be a favourite of mine. And it actually feels like an adventure. Dinosaur Land is so new and fresh, and the bolder, brighter colour palette of the SNES helps bring that world to life. It certainly helps that the level design is impeccable throughout.

Super Mario World is one of those rare, untouchable games to me. There are lots of games I love more than it, but few feel as perfect and as joyful as Mario's first SNES outing.

Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

I've already spoken about my love for Super Mario Sunshine quite extensively, but I think it's about time I just come out and say it... It's my favourite Mario game of all time. I know, I know, it's got its issues, and I don't dispute that for one moment; but call it nostalgia, delusion, whatever you will, it still sits at the top of the pile for me.

There's something about the tropical setting of Isle Delfino that just speaks to me. Whether it's roaming about Delfino Plaza searching for blue coins, surfing across Ricco Harbour atop a colour-coded squid, or racing to the top of a giant palm tree in Pianta Village, I loved every moment of it. Some of the controls are a bit funky compared to later 3D Mario games, sure, but for me, the game was elevated by its unique premise and excellent level design.

Jim Norman, staff writer

This one really can change on a daily basis, but if you ask me my favourite Mario game right this minute, it has to be Super Mario Galaxy 2. Yes, it does much the same as a predecessor, but that 'same' is out of this world! The controls are butter smooth, the level design is second to none and the score is downright banger after banger. Oh, and there's Yoshi! What's not to love?

I have the fondest memories of staying up far too late playing this with my friends, grinding to get every Power Star while attempting to muffle the Wiimote's constant ping ping ping as we collected Star Bits. Now that's what Mario is all about. The fact that it didn't make the 3D All-Stars cut is a travesty — come on Nintendo, I need my Switch port!

So, those are our favourites, but what about you, dear readers? Vote in our poll below and share your love of your favourite Super Mario game with us in the comments.