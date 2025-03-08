Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I didn't play Pokémon HeartGold at all last weekend, and nor have I played it this week. I hope to rectify that, but who knows. I have, however, been playing some of The Thing: Remastered and I've really been enjoying my time with it. It's rough around the edges, sure, but I love the quirky way in which you need to manage your teammates' stress levels.

On the PS5, I'm still playing Monster Hunter World, and I must admit, it's got its big, chunky claws into me. I never saw the appeal of the franchise before, but it's definitely starting to click this time. I'd like to give Monster Hunter Rise a go once I'm done, but I suspect I'll be playing World for quite a while yet.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I still have a lot to unpack after moving last weekend, so I can only imagine that gaming will need to take something of a back seat again. That said, all of this Monster Hunter Wilds chatter has got me keen to dive back into Sunbreak and even 4 Ultimate on my 3DS. I started it a little while ago but never really gave it enough time to properly click (funny how playing on the bus will do that to a game), so I think it's about time that I give it a second pass.

Other than that, I'm a sucker for some Picross so the latest NSO drop, Mario's Picross, has caught my eye. The other Nintendo tie-ins are some top-tier puzzling, so I'm excited to finally give this one a go too.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Craig Reid, Contributor

This weekend, I’m going full rascal mode - making rogue gaming plans no one saw coming, just to keep you all guessing. And that mysterious cartridge sat in my Nintendo Switch? Oh yeah, it’s Mario & Luigi: Brothership, again. Fifth weekend in a row hanging with the chubby plumbers. What can I say? They’re good company.

But if I’m feeling extra spicy, I might finally start Onimusha: Warlords. Played the original as a kid, and with a shiny new one on the way, my hankering for some katana spank’ering — if that’s a thing — is definitely pulling me in.

Happy gaming, folks - enjoy your weekend!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I've fallen down a Hades hole again. Despite escaping a few times, I never actually 'finished' the game and have dipped back in a few times over the years. Weirdly, I seemed to be getting worse, although I realised this week that the most powerful boons and god powers were being removed from the three options and it was seriously affecting me! That coupled with my insistence on using the bow had made things much tougher, but the moment I switched it off, boom, hello Greece. I've still got several runs to go, but I'm feeling good. Getting stronger. Gonna fly now.

I played through the first world of DK '94, too, and I'll likely blast through that if I can tear myself from Tartarus. Have a great weekend, everyone.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, my attention is divided between Avowed (fantasy action RPG) and Monster Hunter Wilds (fantasy action RPG). Safe to say my poor fresh-from-Japan jetlagged brain is having a tough time remembering which game is which, and I keep trying to chop off monsters' tails in Avowed or flirt with the blacksmith in Monster Hunter Wilds. And I can't remember the controls to either one at any point. But they're both quite fun, even if neither game lets me smooch a fish-man. I think every game should have a Felyne companion, too - they're so cute I could die.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.