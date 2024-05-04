Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I finally followed through on a promise that I have been making to myself for weeks now and started a new Hollow Knight save file. Let it be said: I think I finally "get" it. I had put 20 hours into my last save and everything felt good, but not quite the 'omg this is the greatest thing ever'-level of good that I had seen some suggest. Now, taking my time with it, I'm seeing the tragedy of Hallownest. I want to talk to every creature, I want to explore every corner, I want those bosses to give me a freaking break. In short, I'm loving it. More of that for me this weekend, please!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’ll still be playing the 3DS this weekend. I’m working my way through Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions, but I’ve also been diving into a few Virtual Console games recently, including the likes of Donkey Kong Country, Pilotwings, and Pokémon Crystal.

Over on the PS5, I’m currently replaying Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart. I love it so much, and it looks absolutely stunning on my new TV.

The Switch will get some lovin’ soon, I promise.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I am still goofing around with Earth Defense Force 4.1 for Nintendo Switch. It is a real shame this along with 2 and 3 never made it outside of Japan since they are available with English support on other platforms. At least World Brothers 2 is right around the corner and so is EDF 6… one for Switch 2 maybe? Outside the realm of bug-smashing, I still have Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Another Crab’s Treasure, Arcade Archives Rastan (!!!), further war-mongering in Unicorn Overlord and some zen meditation with the brand new Endless Ocean: Luminous.

My game of the week is Megaton Musashi W: Wired! Not only is this an absolute banger as content goes, but the game recognised my old 2021 Japanese import save and carried over the data! It's a real shame that they didn't release a physical version of this... wait, there is a Mazinger Z unlock mission!? See you on the battlegrounds!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I've been having a great time with Pikmin 4 over the past couple of weeks. After a very slow, talky start, it's now delivering the feelgoods. I've 100%-ed the first two areas, and only the Waterwraith caves in the third area need revisiting before I'll have that totally finished — then it's off to the next zone to, hopefully, track down Olimar.

I've also been enjoying Chants of Sennaar. All the detective work and language deduction is incredible, although the backtracking and stealth sections are dragging things down a tad. I'll definitely get back to it, but right now it's the instant gratification of Pikmin that's whistling to me.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This week, for reasons I do not understand, I am getting back into Stardew Valley. Probably partly to do with the 1.6 update, and partly because modding Fallout: New Vegas put me in the mood for modding, so I'm playing a decked-out version of SDV where I've cheated away the bits I can't be bothered with after 200+ hours. That does mean I'm playing on PC, of course, but I'm also thinking about returning to my Year 5 perfect farm on Switch, too - I haven't explored Ginger Island much, I know next to nothing about Mr Qi, and 1.6 isn't even out on Switch yet, so there's still plenty to explore. I'm not going to bother with the "Perfection" quest, though. Life is too damn short.



And Balatro. Always Balatro.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.