Jim Norman, Staff Writer

There will be very little gaming from me this weekend, as I’m picking up a new puppy on Saturday. I’ve played Nintendogs, so I know the drill. Feed, throw a ball, go on a walk until he brings me a hand-wrapped gift, then put him to bed for a restful night’s sleep. Yep, I’m sure there will be no surprises whatsoever and I’ll see you all bright eyed and bushy tailed on Monday morning…

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm playing quite a bit of the Oblivion remaster at the moment. I wanted to just wait and see if a Switch 2 release was on the cards, but... come on, it's Oblivion! It's so good, too.

On the Switch, I'm back on Resident Evil 0 for a bit. I listened to a Cane & Rinse podcast on the game recently (shout-out to those guys, by the way) and it's got me in the mood. I really love this entry, despite its many flaws.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I've downloaded a couple of games to try before my Game Pass subscription expires. First up is Clair 33 Expedition... Clair Obscur... 33... Expedition Clair... whatever, you know the one. The new RPG set in the fantasy land of France. I've also got Oblivion, which I keep calling Obsidian, because my brain goes "oh, it's the game by Bethesda! Fallout! Which is also by Obsidian!" It's annoying. Both of these game names make me feel like an 80 year old trying to understand social media by asking their grandchild about "BlipBlop".

Thanks, video games.

Alex Olney, Video Producer

This week I'm jumping ship to pastures green, by which I mean I'm going to be playing my Xbox. If you guessed the reason was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, I'd ask you kindly to reconsider your expectations of me. They're accurate, but that's not the point.

Speaking of which, has anyone else been absolutely pummelled by Expert difficulty? I expected a challenge, but two bandits shouldn't make me run for the hills, even if I am running a silly Hand-to-Hand Khajiit. I had to drop the difficulty down to Adept, but now it's too easy. Harumph.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. By which I mean, my husband is playing it and I'm watching (while flying around in my skell in Xenoblade Chronicles X), but also trying not to watch too much because I want to play it too. We sometimes pass the controller back and forth with games, but this was one he wanted to focus on. Compromises!

I've moved onto Ender Magnolia now at least, which is just excellent. I think I've just hit the second half, so soon enough, I'll have finally beaten a 2025 release (that isn't a remaster!).

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.