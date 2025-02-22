Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



I’m kind of in limbo at the moment, as I suspect many of us probably are. The Switch 2 Direct is coming, but my goodness, does it feel like a slow wait right now. I’ve decided to play through Faith: The Unholy Trinity this weekend; it feels like it’ll be a nice, brisk playthrough and the creepy, retro vibes speak to me greatly.

Other than that, I might go back and replay Pokémon HeartGold, just… because. I need something to keep me occupied for the remainder of February and March, and it’s been a good while since I’ve properly lost myself in a mainline Pokémon game.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I'm off at Pokémon EUIC this weekend, so my time for actual gaming is going to be a little limited. That said, it's only fair that I get in a little training in myself, so I have my 3DS and a copy of Pokémon X to keep me company — damn, this generation is a banger! The StreetPass hits are already coming in, so let's hope I can pick up a few more puzzle pieces while I'm at it.

If I do find time for anything else in the evening, my partner and I have been playing through It Takes Two for the first time and I think we are approaching the end. It'd be nice to get that wrapped up too.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Having managed to clear a bunch of games this past week it is time to move on to new adventures. I will pick up FANTASIAN Neo Dimension and hopefully clear it before Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition lands. Guns of Fury turned out to be a lovely mix of Metal Slug and metroidvania and it definitely got my attention. X-Out: Resurfaced continues to deliver a unique “euro shmup” challenge which I find it refreshing in contrast to my extensive Switch Japanese shmup collection. Back to FreeSpace 2 as well, playing the (insanely awesome) Inferno mod, the closest thing we will ever get to a proper franchise sequel.

My game of the week is Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog. As both a long-time anime and sci-fi fan, this one is just too good to pass up on. They just don’t make them like this any more... except, it seems, they do!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm in the latter stages of Metal Gear Solid, which I want to polish off this weekend. And after catching up on some old Retronauts podcasts this week, I'm hankering to sit down with Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. I've got it on Steam (I think?), but it's on my Staff of Kings Wii disc too, so I'm eyeing the TV with a Wiimote in one hand and a frosty beverage in the other. I had the game when I was young but my child brain never managed to get very far. Have a good one, folks.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.