As we approach 2024, we're naturally getting increasingly keen to learn more about Nintendo's next major piece of hardware, affectionately dubbed the 'Switch 2', for now. After all, although the current line-up of upcoming Switch games is certainly nothing to sneer at, there's no denying that Nintendo is leaning heavily on remakes and remasters, presumably while its core teams work on 'next-gen' titles. If that doesn't indicate a new console is on the horizon, we're not sure what does.
At the moment, the majority of us are under the assumption that the 'Switch 2' will be a reasonably 'safe' upgrade to the current console in general form and function; a hybrid device that retains the core concept of the Switch but beefs up the performance considerably while possibly adding a few new innovations here and there. It makes sense, right? Although many of us are eager to move on to the next big thing, Nintendo isn't ready to ditch the Switch brand, and none of us want it to. It still works wonderfully after all these years, so why do anything drastically different?
With that in mind, many of us here at Nintendo Life are convinced that this 'Switch 2' will be backwards compatible with Switch titles. Nintendo has recently made quite a big deal about how Nintendo Accounts will significantly ease the transition from one console generation to the next, going so far as to state that both purchase history and saved data can easily be retained long-term. Hmm, curious, no?
So it got us thinking: assuming the 'Switch 2' is backwards compatible (please!), what do you plan on doing with your current console? Will you keep it as a secondary device? Will you trade it for the new one? Or will it simply be destined to sit in the corner of a shelf, gathering dust like Wheezy from Toy Story 2?
We'd love to know. First, let's hear from Team Nintendo Life...
"Trade it" - Ollie Reynolds, staff writer
I'm in an immensely fortunate position in that I own both a Switch OLED Model and a Switch Lite. If the next console comes out and is fully backwards compatible (and has an OLED screen to boot), then I'll be straight down to the local GAME store to trade in my OLED Model, no question about it. Look, I just don't like cluttering the house with things that probably won't get put to use, okay?
My Switch Lite, meanwhile, will remain as a handy secondary console to accompany me on select jaunts: I'm thinking holidays with the family, press events, that sort of thing. If my toddler somehow gets her hands on the Lite and it winds up broken beyond repair, then at least it's not the 'Switch 2', right?
Now, if the 'Switch 2' isn't backwards compatible, then yeah, of course I'm keeping my OLED Model. I would imagine most enthusiasts will likely do the same. So let's all keep our fingers crossed, eh?
"Sell it" - Jim Norman, staff writer
For my entire gaming life, I have been selling off my old consoles to help towards the new ones. Video game preservation clearly wasn't at the forefront of my child's mind when I traded in my original GBA to get a DS Lite, nor was it when I flogged my one and only 3DS for some money towards a PS Vita (I don't have many regrets, but I gladly put this on my top shelf of shame). So, I had told myself that I would be a brave grown-up with the Switch and hang onto it when the newbie comes out, if only for the "you see what we used to play with?!" conversations 50 years down the line.
But (and it's a big but), if the Super Switch comes along next year and promises to do everything that your old one can, only better, that devil on my shoulder will start whispering "Sell it" real loud. Yes, I want to hold onto what will likely go down as one of the best gaming consoles of all time, but... money.
A little bit of me hopes that the next console isn't backwards compatible, just so I would have a neat little excuse to hang onto my OLED forever. Then again, I can already hear an angry mob gathering outside my house as I write that sentence, so I'd better leave it as a "Let's wait and see"...
"Pass it on" - Gavin Lane, editor
I caused a micro-ruckus a few weeks back when I suggested that backwards compatibility on the next console — while massively desirable — is less of a dealbreaker than ever before when it comes to Nintendo's home console hardware, precisely because this time it's also a portable you can keep on a bookshelf or in a drawer. Obviously, I'd love for it to play all my Switch games!
Either way, being in a position where I don't have to trade in the old console to get the new one, I'm content to make a nice spot on the shelf for my OLED and keep it unboxed and hanging around indefinitely. I've certainly got a backlog that could last me into the mid-21st century.
However, I'm also imagining a scenario where a 'Switch 2' comes along that's fully backwards compatible but doesn't have an OLED screen. That would be... hmm, let's be polite and say 'suboptimal.' The ability to transfer all your games over with full compatibility (LABO excepted, although that's not 100% compatible with OLED either)...but the screen on the old system still looks better? Oof.
Fingers crossed I'm just being pessimistic. If so, I'd pass on my OLED to a nephew, or keep it for my own younger kids. Then again, they may well turn their noses up at the old console, in which case it'll go back in the box and take its place in the cupboard alongside all the other ageing plastic.
"Keep it" - Alana Hagues, deputy editor
I didn't really get much of a choice on whether to keep consoles growing up, Whether it be money issues or space (more an issue as an adult), the consoles were often sacrificed — usually after I was consulted, of course. But now I have more money and more space, and honestly, the Switch is so small, I think I'd probably keep mine.
Why? Looks nice on a shelf, innit. We're lucky to be a two-Switch household (one for me, one for my partner) and they're both limited edition ones too. We'd probably get rid of one of them, to be fair, but — I don't know — it's not a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, is it? There's still room for that Switch 2 on the console unit. Will I play it? Maybe. Depends on how easy it is to transfer everything over — after all, I have tons of unplayed games already installed on the Switch. But I can't imagine it being difficult, particularly if Nintendo is using the Nintendo Account as the 'link' between gens.
This isn't set in stone, of course. Life changes and we probably won't keep the Switch forever, but initially, I think we'll still have a Switch for the first year of the next console's life.
So, you've read what we think, and now we want to hear from you. Be sure to vote in the poll and share some further details with a comment down below. Man, the closer we get to 2024, the more exciting the prospect of a new console is, huh?
Comments 39
Get the thing sold, although a timeframe for the new console would be nice, but with games coming out up to June 2024, not sure it will be anytime soon.
If it is backwards compatible, I’ll just transfer my games on regular Switch (physical and digital games) to Switch 2. Once all the games from the regular Switch get transferred to the Switch 2, I’ll just sell the regular Switch.
Considering I collect games and consoles, I have no plan to let go of my Switch or Switch OLED. There will always be a time that I'll want to get it out and play on it, much like I do with the rest of my systems
Tough one as I'm a console hoarder and I'll be sad to see my Animal Crossing bundle go 😂 I'll prob pass it on to family members though!
I save all my old consoles and regularly play many of them, so my Switch will simply move to a secondary or tertiary position in my setup. Right now, I also have a Wii U, a Wii, a PS4 and a PS3 hooked to my gameroom TV, and I have a 3DS, a DS Lite, a GBA, a GameBoy Color and a PSP within four feet of me. And still hoping for the time to clear out this mess and get all my older consoles connected to one of the CRT TVs I'm hording. Nothing ever leaves this collection.
Play games duh…what else can you do to it?
I’ll keep my switches (launch and OLED) as I collect games and hardware anyway.
I’ll probably make the OLED my ACNH or theatrhythm only model, my base switch is already my fortnite device for when I have people over.
I have the splatoon 3 oled, that thing will remain with me until it breaks or i die. The beauty of the Switch is that it's so small, the second PS6 comes out i'm selling the PS5 same with Series X.
Eat it, part by part. Then it will be part of me forever, embedded in my organs.
I will likely pass mine on to my nephew tbh.
If the next Switch isn’t backward compatible it will be the Wii U again.
They would be stupidity.
I like to keep all of my consoles, so I will keep the Switch too.
I'll still keep my original Switch and my Switch OLED, I'm still regularly using both.
Realistically, I'll be playing most stuff on the Switch 2 provided it gives performance improvements, resolution improvements, etc.
Sell it and get a Switch 2, life goes on 😊
On the day of release of course.
If its backwards compatible I will sell my Switch like I do for every new console with backwards compatability
Oh, I’d definitely trade my OLED in part exchange! Yes, even if the new console is only LCD. I play 99% docked anyway.
It’ll be my portable unit, holding the digital stuff I don’t play as often, while the higher-end titles and games I play regularly will go on the new one. That’ll free up space on the S1 for gear I have archived. NBA2K and Overwatch are a fair old chonk y’know.
I sell if it's obsolete, no point in keeping something I won't touch any more
I will "Switch" between the two. LOL!
Pun aside, haven't even thought about it.
Same thing I did with my Wii when I got a Wii U. Toss the thing into storage.
Pretty unlikely for a Lite version of the successor to launch at the same time with the regular one. Switch Lite is pretty much perfect for me, small enough to take it to work with me. Unless Nintendo managed create a console with similar form factor, I'll be playing my Lite for years to come.
Nintendo are known for following up mega console success with a right royal cock up but surely, surely they have learned from the Wii U.
Not being backward compatible would be a huge error and akin to taking a gun and shooting themselves in the foot!
Next Switch will surely be backward compatible and still take cartridges.
They don’t need to change much at all.
I’d like 8inch screen.
Better joy con.
A bit more power.
They can’t get this wrong, they just can’t.
Already sold my OLED and got a Switch Lite for £60. Saved the rest for the next Switch.
Same thing I’ve done with all my other consoles, keep it and continue to use it, just less frequently.
If it is backwards compatible and more or less a full replacement for the Switch, would most likely pass it on to a family member seeing as I've done that before when I gave my initial Switch to my mother-in-law because she wanted to play Animal Crossing with my SO and I.
Keep it, but probably store it. The PS5 basically plays all PS4 things, but I still have the PS4 set up, even though there's literally nothing on it anymore lol.
Thinking about it, maybe I ought to move that into storage, too...
Install cfw to mod Smash Ultimate, emulate games Nintendo refuses to bring to NSO (where the heck are Golden Sun: The Lost Age and Metroid: Zero Mission?), and back up my games to play on Steam Deck if Switch 2 doesn't already enhance them in any meaningful way. That's just what I'll do with my OG switch, I don't know what I'll do with the OLED, either sell it or hand it down to someone else I guess.
It will get hooked up in my kids' room to their TV so they can play docked. Right now, they mainly play on the Switch Lite in their room.
Burn it, then eat it.
As long as there is life in my little Switch friend, I will not part ways with it.
I'd keep it for sentimental reason; for playing games that runs at 60 fps on it; to free up space on the Switch 2 (i.e. not having to buy as big a memory card for it) plus I have a Switch Lite and it probably wouldn't be worth a lot (plus plus, I regretted selling my 3DS XL when I bought a New 3DS XL).
Keep it for the mods probably...depends on the next system.
Pass it down like a respectable human being
I still have every Nintendo console since the NES, safely tucked away in the closet. I'll keep it in the original box to someday pull it out and relive the good ol' days.
i hoping if the Nintendo Switch sucessor have backward compatibly, is allow me to easily migrate all my games to the console, dont restrict migration of software only for digital games, it need to apply to both, occasionly, i might play my Switch, even the successor in hand
All DEMAND backwards compatibility but when You all going to play games for next system ?
I've never sold any of the others, and I'm not likely to start now.
Probably sell it off. In the past I probably would have kept it, but I don't need to hold on to stuff that I won't use anymore.
I would pass my OLED onto my younger nephews as they are starting to get into gaming.
Can't wait to see nintendo's next console next year.
Definitely keep it. I still have all my old DSes after all, and I still even use them. For example, after playing Another Code on my DS Lite, I plan to play Hotel Dusk on my DS Fat. Why the fat? Because Hotel Dusk is compatible with the rumble pak, which is the size of a GBA cart and sticks out awkwardly on the Lite, lol.
I still have a use for all my Nintendo devices. I would never get rid of one.
