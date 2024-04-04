Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over. Today, Jim makes a punctuation point...
Hey! Hey, you! Yes, you! Do you like games? Do you like talking about games? Of course you do! And yet, in all your time talking about games, you have never, never, shouted a title because it has an exclamation mark in it, have you? Why? Because you're a level-headed gamer! You don't need any punctuation to tell you how excited you should be! In fact, you might even go as far as to say that exclamation marks in game titles are pointless, because, 99% of the time, they are!
Welcome to my unnecessarily impassioned TED talk, live from the smallest of small hills that I will stand on until my game titles are dominantly punctuation-less (aside from the odd colon, I like a colon). Exclamation marks suck! Not in text, of course — an introduction like the one you just read would be nothing without its angry emphasis. But in game titles, they suck.
'Now Jim,' you might calmingly say as you pat my shoulder and quietly switch my coffee to decaf, 'surely this isn't that big of a problem. Exclamation marks aren't all that common in game titles.' But they are, I would reply with a wild look in my eye. They're everywhere.
There once was a time when they were limited to games that wanted to suggest a level of fun despite their apparent quality. You only need to take a glance at the 'Price (Lowest)' section of the Switch eShop on any given day to spot delightful titles like Toilet Time!, Let Me Poke Cats! and Pretty Lady Puzzle Quest! (all made up, sorry).
To be clear, marketing and selling a game appears to be a rough business, and I can see the perks of using the humble exclamation mark to say 'My game is fun! Buy it!' and get a step up on the competition. But the punctuation has become so overused that any sign of it — at that end of the eShop, at least — has come to be associated with a scam. If the title is so keen to tell you how FUN! the game is, it's likely it won't be.
While they lurked in the dark corners of the eShop, the exclamation marks were easier to ignore. But that is no longer the case. They are entering the light of the mainstream.
Overcooked!, South Park: Snow Day!, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! The list grows by the day. And let's not pretend that Nintendo is innocent, either. In the past 12 months alone we have seen Everybody 1-2-Switch!, WarioWare: Move It!, and Princess Peach: Showtime! all falling for the same idea that shouting the final word somehow equates to more fun.
The thing is, it doesn't. Would I be more likely to pick up 'Super Mario Odyssey!' over its punctuation-less original? No way. So why start adding needless exclamation now? It kind of makes sense for imperative 'command' titles like Everybody 1-2-Switch! and Move It!, but just because the gratingly upbeat voiceover in the TV commercials shouts the title, it doesn't mean that it needs to read the same on the box cover. Sega didn't rebrand as 'SEGA!' just to match its shouty '90s marketing campaign now, did it?
The efforts of big boys like Nintendo and Game Freak are yet to rival the granddaddy of all exclamation mark titles, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!!, which manages to squeeze an impressive six exclamation points into one name, but it's surely only a matter of time before we see multiple marks making an appearance.
Who am I kidding? This is Nintendo that we're talking about, the team behind such multi-punctuated games as Mario Kart: Double Dash!! and Punch-Out!! Today's exclamation-focused title conventions were foreshadowed all along, I was just too blind to see them.
Enough is enough. I'm taking a stand. Let's leave exclamation marks where they belong — in text, cheap eShop games, and titles of horror films starring Jennifer Lawrence — before it's too late. Or, at the very least, let's spice things up with a question mark or two. 'Mario Kart 9?' launching Summer 2025.
What do you think? Do exclamation marks need to go? Let us know in the comments!!!
Comments 43
JUICED! , but that's actually a fun game
I like them, just depends on the game. Not a deal breaker.
If this is your main issue, the industry is doing fine. I look at it as a subtle way to inject a little more happiness and enthusiasm into the game. It’s like the opposite of American Kirby. I have more issues with long titles for the sake of word count.
Nah. Even if it was lacklustre, I'll always get a kick out of the title "Tank! Tank! Tank!", so the extra enthusiasm doesn't bug me.
The most British thing I've ever read!
The industry needs to give up on releasing unfinished games is what they need to do. Day 0 patches. DLC.
And let me say that with the following;
!!!!!
If we're calling out egregious use of punctuation in game titles surely the colon needs to be mentioned? You can't throw a stone in the eshop without hitting half a dozen of them.
I think RPGs from the 90's like Vampire: The Masquerade are largely to blame. They wanted to call it simply 'Vampire' (and thereby suggest that it was the be-all and end-all of vampire RPGs) but realised they couldn't apply trademarks to a single common word. So they slapped a colon on the end and then another couple of words.
And while we're over here arguing about the overuse of individual elements of punctuation, Japanese game devs are just unloading them by the bucketload over a salad of random words.
"Windle shook his head sadly, five exclamation marks, the sure sign of an insane mind."
Terry Pratchett - "Reaper man"
It's funny that i was just reading that bit right before this article came along.
The 1-2 Switch and Wario I disagree on. Those almost sound like Nintendo giving orders thru the titles and the exclamation point emphasizes that order. But some of those others are silly - Snow Day? Haha
@MysticX Always love a great Pratchett quote! I started with Mort and was immediately hooked on his writing style and humor.
Nice Article! Next Soapbox Please On General Capitalisation In Titles, Please!
I may not say "Showtime!" out loud, but I certainly do in my head.
Keep the proper punctuation.
I'd say there are a lot more things in the gaming industry in front of the use of exclamation marks which need to go, micro transactions, 30fps, unfinished games, games as a service....
I guarantee you a lot of marketing and localization teams are pushing for less exclamation points--and more readable titles in general.
I know (by which I mean I assume) someone on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!! team was fighting to take out half the subtitles and 80% of the exclamation points, because it's the stupidest name for a game, but the license holders get what the license holders want, irrespective of the result. Which also explains how we get game names like UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., and Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days. And a whole bunch of other nonsense.
Which is before we even get into the light-novel-inspired titles. You know the ones-- full sentences of totally unnecessary description, like "Sorry, Mario, Your Princess Is in Another Castle!" or "It Was Dangerous to Go Alone, So I Took This Sword and Now I Have to Defeat the Demon King".
I feel sorry for the proofreaders who have to make sure the title is correct every time they look over another press release before it's sent out.
If I have to look up your game titles in order to talk about them, they're failing as game titles. And as for exclamation points...the fact that I didn't even know Mario Kart: Double Dash!! had them, despite having hundreds of hours in the game, should be telling enough about how little they matter.
That, or how little I pay attention lol
If we don't get a few "?" games, I will boycott...
Isn’t this a Japanese thing? Like how their word for “new” makes a game sound more exciting, too? I can do without it, but it doesn’t hinder my enjoyment of the game at all, and it shouldn’t.
When I type the game’s title, I don’t put the exclamation mark. Otherwise, my computer or phone thinks I’m starting a new sentence when that ruins my current one. Now THAT’S annoying!
@CaleBoi25
Ivy the Kiwi?
This article is ridiculous!!!
And I love it so much because of that!!!
Great job!!!
Is this a joke?
The Last of Us!
Life is Strange!
Grand Theft Auto IV!
Doom!
Quake!
I'm not having any of this BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! slander. The AAA series don't need it, but I think the exclamation point is appropriate for some B and C tier games.
@MirrorFate2
Yes!
I disagree wholeheartedly!
Now I need the mentioned Let Me Poke Cats!
Of all the issues impacting gaming, and the problems facing the games industry, the "predicament" you choose to write about is exclamation marks?
Is this a late April Fools bit?
lol this article is amazing! Never really thought about those before, but exclamation marks in game titles is weirdddd. Also I need all those made up cheap games especially let me poke cats
Oh, look. Soapbox scraping the bottom of the barrel. Again!
People wonder why i don’t ever talk about Princess Peach Showtime!
Don’t want to lose my voice.
@Folkloner
You know the bit where newspapers review books and films?
You left out the one that bothers me the most "Hey! Pikmin". It bothers me the most b/c it's "Hey! Pikmin" and not "Hey Pikmin!". Like why put the ! in the middle of the title?😝
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hey!_Pikmin
@rjejr That one makes sense to my brain because it’s a exclamation as if the word Pikmin or the box art is calling it out. The actual title of the series PIKMIN, is unchanged but it gives a sense that it’s not the title so much as Olimar yelling Hey on the Pikmin box.
Personally I'm looking forward to Resident Evil !X
@rjejr I always thought that was like a kid telling their parent to look at something like 'Hey! There's Pikmin over there.' Definitely one of the weirdest uses of punctuation I've seen in a game title
It's more of issue for me when I'm writing about a game. The sentence "Princess Peach Showtime is good" makes a lot more sense to read than "Princess Peach Showtime! is good."
Also I would legitimately believe that "Pretty Lady Puzzle Quest" was an actual game made by EastAsiaSoft if you hadn't clarified they were all fake.
I don't know... When I notice them I do shout them like Top of The Muffin, To You! As clearly it is meant to be shouted, if anything there isn't enough unnecessary punctuation. and Capitalization in games , but we can also always count on the Japanese to translate strange phrases and cool sounding words into long winded Titles for games and anime, Like Last Standing of All Our Hearts or something or Drāgon Victory 7
If the industry could survive colons, it can survive exclamation marks.
I totally agree! Exclamation marks just make every title like it's shouting! Same for ALL CAPS. ESPECIALLY WHEN COMBINED!
[small]This post was to prove a point. If I hurt your feelings, I'm sorry.[/small]
"Go Go!! Trouble Makers" (the Japanese title for Mischief Makers on the N64) laughs in your general direction 😂
To honour this article, I just tried to change my username to "OOYAH!!!" but, alas, I was not allowed to. ☹️
“The Games Industry Needs To Give Up On Exclamation Marks!”
NintendoLife should start by removing them from the monthly game release article subtitles. You know the one that goes something like…
“Mario! FIFA! Zelda! Whatever!”
Wow!!! Great article!!!!! cool read!!!!! awsome sauce!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HEY PIKMIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@sanderev I see exclamation marks more as excitement than shouting. Agree with all caps though!
Even by video game nerd ***** this seems like such a pedantic and small thing. And thats really saying something bc most of us like to complain about small stuff (including me!!!). I guess I'm more impressed at this article than anything tho.
