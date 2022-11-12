Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over. Today, as RE0 turns 20, Ollie remembers one of the series' best openers...
Resident Evil Zero gets a pretty bad rap.
When it launched on GameCube on 12th November 2022 — exactly 20 years ago — it was sandwiched right between the excellent remake of Resident Evil and the upcoming behemoth Resident Evil 4. Fans and critics alike were understandably getting quite fatigued at the franchise's apparent unwillingness to break away from its reliance on pre-rendered backgrounds and ageing tank controls, and for many, Zero felt like the last straw.
Not only that, but the game took some pretty misguided decisions when it came to its gameplay. Zero introduced the ability to switch between the two main protagonists, Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen, with the former able to mix herbs and the latter endowed with more physical strength. In addition, item chests were banished, introducing the ability to drop items anywhere you like. While both of these approaches were interesting, they both wound up causing unnecessary annoyance in practice and it's no surprise that neither featured in the franchise for the long haul.
Those issues aside, though, Resident Evil Zero's opening segment involving a fancy, two-storied luxury train called the Ecliptic Express is still one of the series' most engaging and memorable sequences to this very day. I absolutely love it. An hour or two in length — before you move onto the actual "meat" of the game ("yum yum" - Generic Zombie) — the opening sequence is classic RE gameplay mixed with the more breakneck pacing of Resident Evil 4; there's simply not a moment wasted.
A quick recap if you're struggling to recall the intro. You wind up in the train after a brief cutscene that sets up the general premise: you, as Rebecca Chambers, are tasked with locating a wanted felon who's charged with murdering 23 people. But of course, we know that Billy Coen — with his slicked-back hair and massive arm tattoo — isn't the only danger lying in wait. The train is positively heaving with zombies, grotesque leech creatures, and of course, a gigantic scorpion. Because why wouldn't a gigantic scorpion be aboard a luxury train?
The great thing about trains, of course, is that there's very little room to manoeuvre; something that's a pain in the backside in real life during rush hour, but makes for some pretty exciting scenarios in horror. Take Train to Busan, for instance — if you've not seen that movie yet, do yourself a favour and get it done. When it comes to Resident Evil, one of the biggest tips that players have been sharing since the series began is to 'conserve your ammo'. Conserve. Your. Ammo. The choice to simply avoid fights and save your precious bullets for more aggressive enemies later on has always been a staple of the franchise, but Zero's train section pretty much takes this approach and stomps it into the ground, throwing zombies at you from both ends of the carriages and forcing you to take them down. You can maybe avoid them if you're lucky, but it's a huge gamble.
Towards the end of the sequence, the train begins to speed out of control and it's up to Rebecca and Billy to apply the emergency brakes before it crashes and ends the game. These 'race against time' sections are normally saved for the end of Resident Evil games, but its introduction here, near the beginning, is such a welcome change of pace and really caps off the whole opening section perfectly. What's more, if somehow you did manage to avoid the zombies on your way, you've now got a whole bunch of them getting in your path while the timer counts down. It's stressful, to say the least — just as it should be.
On top of this, the entirety of the train sequence is a real feast for the eyes. It's one of the most gorgeous environments in any Resident Evil game, with the movement of the train and the accompanying rainfall making for some truly beautiful lighting effects. It gets even better when you climb up onto the roof, too: the barrage of rainfall and the wind through the air makes you feel like you're really on top of a speeding train; it's really quite remarkable for a GameCube game. It's a natural evolution of what Capcom achieved with the Resident Evil remake, and I'm genuinely so thankful that the company opted not to release the game on the N64 as originally intended.
Perhaps more than anything, I really appreciate just how unique this opening section is. Trains in video games are normally used to funnel players to an objective or as a novel means of getting from point A to point B, and even if they appear in a horror game — like Resident Evil 6, for instance — their inclusion is usually brief, serving as a transitional, liminal space as you make your way from one core location to the next.
But in Resident Evil Zero, the Ecliptic Express is the real star of the show, and it's simply the perfect way to open what turned out to be a severely underrated title in Capcom's franchise.
More trains, please!
Comments (16)
Trains are often used, but underappreciated in my eyes, be it games or movies. Scenes and levels involving trains are almost always good. I think it's the restrained space, the inherent sense of danger and movement due to it's speed and the pressure of time through the anticipated destination. Love them.
Zero tends to get a lot of flack, but I actually really like it. The train is definitely the best section, but the whole game is dripping with the same spooky atmosphere as the RE1 remake.
Tried this on wii and didn't like it but I should probably give it another go sometime.
@Migoshuro goldeneye train level was good fun.
Resident Evil Zero has a second best save room music theme!
I bought this on GameCube but only ever played the train portion. I think RE4 was the closest I ever got to beating a Resident Evil game, but the GameCube was stolen and I never could bring myself to replay it.
I purchased this day one. I completely adored the train section, and it gave me false hopes for the rest of the game! The rest of the game felt like a letdown. Having said that... I thought that the best thing about the game was the excellent Leech Hunter mode. I was completely addicted to that, and played it for longer than the actual game itself! Funny, as few seem to remember it now. Any fellow Leech Hunter fans out there?
I’ve never liked pre 4 Resident Evil and Zero seemed like the most interesting to me, so i decided to give it a go last year.
I was really enjoying it until it became apparent to me that i was going to need to constantly run back and forth across many rooms multiple times to drop and retrieve inventory items. This becomes a problem if you haven’t played the game before and don’t know what to items to keep to solve upcoming obstacles and puzzlez.
I have never stopped playing a game faster. I can’t imagine the hell experienced by those who played this game back in the day without the benefit of a guide.
You’re right about Train to Busan, though. Killer film.
Goldeneye's Train level
A Hat in Time's mystery train level
Final Fantasy 6's phantom train
Paper Mario TTYD's detective sequence in a train
They are all great, and I'm sure I'm missing more
A great game but ...a RE game with the worst story ever
@XE77 I guess RE2´s safe room theme is the best one!
Yeah, this was a great start in a rather mediocre game.
@BlackenedHalo The story's not that great, but I thought RE6's plot was even worse.
@Olliemar28 I love your articles, which is why I read them so much, and so I hate to do this again, but 2022 is this year and 2002 was 20 years ago... unless you came from the future?
Resident Evil Zero was the first game in the franchise I managed to complete and despite the criticism, it's one of my favourite games... maybe because of how unique the train sequence is.
This game needed a remake way more than 4. CV too.
I just want Revelations 3 with Rebecca Chambers. Is that so much to ask?
