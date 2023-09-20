Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over. Today, Kevin ponders if it's even possible to spoil a game about a tubby plumber who jumps around a lot...

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is right around the corner, and I think I speak for just about all of us when I say that I am very excited. When a Wonder-dedicated Nintendo Direct was announced last month, said to preview the upcoming game’s features and gameplay more in-depth, I debated on whether or not I should even watch it. After all, it’s almost here, isn’t it? Is it worth 'spoiling' my appetite?

And it got me thinking: is it even possible to spoil a Mario game?

Spoiler alert: It totally is.

Traditionally when we think of spoilers, we tend to think of ruining big surprises in a story’s narrative structure. A character’s death in a TV show, a major plot twist at the end of a movie, just anything you would tag as a spoiler to be polite. “Wait, that guy was a vampire the whole time?!” “Oops, my bad.”

So of course, one could technically spoil a Mario game, such as the upcoming remakes of Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, which both have rich memorable stories and iconic character moments.

But I’m talking more about spoilers on a fundamental level, as they relate to the mainline platforming Mario games. Seeing something or knowing something ahead of time can spoil any kind of surprise element.

Going in blind

I think back to one of my favorite games to be released within the last 10 years: Super Mario Odyssey. At first, we were told nothing aside from the fact that it was a new 3D sandbox Mario game, in the vein of Super Mario 64. And then in typical Nintendo fashion, further details relating to the game’s core mechanics were revealed later on, such as the capture ability, as well as a few key areas in the game. Now, I wouldn’t go so far as to say that those are spoilers — something as fundamental as that is core to the game’s basic pitch to the audience. It was just enough, in my opinion, to whet our appetites, and to get us curious about the possibilities.

When the game finally released and I had actually beaten it, I was very pleased with how little I knew of it going in. Sure, Bowser stealing Princess Peach is a plotline we’ve seen many times before (too many, some could say) but the vast majority of the game’s charm came from, “I wonder… will this work? …Oh my gosh, it did!” Trying new things, seeing what happens, and exploring exciting new locations are what I would consider 'light spoilers' if shown in advance.

Without spoiling it myself (albeit nearly six years on from release), one of the best moments of the game was arriving at Bowser’s Kingdom, and seeing what the devs did with it that time around. I hardly even recognized it! And that’s not to even mention the game’s thrilling climax, and how they capitalized on the core mechanic there. Just… *chef’s kiss*.

And it wouldn’t have had quite the same impact if I knew more about it ahead of time.

Sharing is caring

I can definitely see how some would consider this take to be a bit curmudgeonly. “Oh, am I not supposed to talk to my friends at all about the game just so I don’t ruin the ‘surprise’ that you have to jump on a boss’s head three times to defeat him?” Sharing your progress with others playing a game alongside you is fun, and can honestly elevate the experience. Remember being on the playground as a kid and swapping stories and strategies with your friends? It’s fulfilling to talk about things you are excited about, with people you care about.

Of course, there’s no need to be completely tight-lipped, but I do think if you want someone to get the most out of something that you have already enjoyed yourself, it’s best to let them go off on their merry way! The best part of an adventure is getting lost, trying new things, and finding your way, after all.

Say less

One of the main criticisms levied against many of Nintendo’s modern presentations is that it ends up showing off too much of a game the closer it is to the release date. Most of the time this doesn’t relate to story-heavy spoilers, but just seeing gameplay sections where some might think, “Man I wish I could have discovered that on my own,” is more than enough reason to hold back a bit more.

The final infodump for Pikmin 4 was a great example of that. You discover Glow Pikmin fairly early into the game, so I don’t think there needed to be a dedicated section of a Nintendo Direct explaining what they do just weeks before release.

That being said, I also have to applaud Nintendo for holding back on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom spoilers. It could have shown off so much of that game ahead of time, and discovering just how massive it was for ourselves on day one is a memory I think many fans will cherish for a long time to come. A real class act, in my opinion.

At this point, I’ll be going on a full media blackout when it comes to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The game is already sure to be so dense with secrets and surprises, and I can’t wait to uncover them all on my own, or maybe even with a couple of friends playing alongside me!

Let us know if you think it’s possible to spoil a Mario game down in the polls below, and tell us what you think in the comments, too.

